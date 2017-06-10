Stats, results for Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway

Brad Keselowksi came back from the 13th position and used a last-lap pass of Kyle Larson to win the Pocono Green 250.

The win is the first in a Xfinity race for Keselowski and Team Penske’s No. 22 program since November 2015 at Texas Motor Speedway, ending a 46-race winless streak for the team.

Keselowski had dropped out of the top 10 after restarting first with 16 to go. Keselowski was forced out of the groove by Elliott Sadler in Turn 1, which caused the No. 22 to drop quickly. Larson then took the lead from Sadler in Turn 2.

“Elliott gave me a good push to clear (Cole Custer), but he carried it all the way into Turn 1,” Keselowski told Fox Sports. “I got down there and my rear tires were off the ground and I tried not back it into the wall. From there, it was never give up.”

On older tires after having stayed out during the previous caution, Keselowski was able to march his way back to the front, finally passing Larson down the backstretch leading to Turn 2 on the final lap of the 100-lap race.

“Drove by a bunch of cars and just pushed it as hard as I could,” Keselowski said. “Looked like Kyle (Larson’s) car was struggling just a little bit. He was getting tight in the middle, loose off. He was doing a really good job of holding me low so I couldn’t get any runs. Then on the last lap I got right to his bumper and got him loose. We tried to do the side draft thing on the backstretch, all the way down to the apron. That had to look really cool. I can’t wait to see the replay … Hell of a race. I’m really happy for the 22 team. It’s been awhile.”

Keselowski beat out Justin Allgaier and Larson in the closing laps.

The top five was completed by Elliott Sadler and Daniel Suarez.

Stage 1 winner: Keselowski

Stage 2 winner: Keselowski

MORE: Allgaier takes points lead.

MORE: Race results

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Allgaier led 13 laps to increase his series-leading total among Xfinity regulars to 286. Allgaier also took the points lead for the first time this year … Sadler’s finish gives him five top fives through 12 races … Brendan Gaughan finished sixth for his best finish since placing fifth at Daytona … Kyle Benjamin started from his first career pole and led 28 laps before pit strategy and bad restarts led him to finish 16th.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Paul Menard wrecked on the final lap of Stage 2 when he lost a tire in Turn 2 and hit the inside wall. He finished 31st, three laps down …. Darrell Wallace Jr. was caught speeding during the second stage break. He finished 11th in potentially his last Xfinity Series race of the year with Roush Fenway Racing … Brandon Jones wrecked with 22 to go on the frontstretch after losing a tire and set up the final restart. He finished 36th for his fourth DNF of the year and his third in four races.

NOTABLE: Since the No. 22 team’s last win in November 2015, Team Penske’s part-time operation in the No. 12 car had won four times.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Really happy for the 22 team. It’s been a while. I think it’s been well documented that they haven’t been in victory lane. Discount Tire has been a part of this program for a long time. They deserve it. Without them I probably wouldn’t have a career in NASCAR.” – Brad Keselowski after winning the Pocono Green 250.

WHAT’S NEXT: Menards 250 Presented by Valvoline at Michigan International Speedway at 1:30 p.m. ET on June 17 on Fox Sports 1.