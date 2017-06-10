Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Kyle Busch fastest in final Cup practice at Pocono

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 10, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch was fastest in the final practice session for the Cup Series’ Pocono 400.

Busch posted a top speed of 175.421 mph around the 2.5-mile triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Busch was followed by Brad Keselowski (175.285), Kyle Larson (175.210), Chase Elliott (175.077) and Kevin Harvick (175.050).

The session was stopped twice, the first time for a Larson spin in Turn 2 with 45 minutes left in session. Larson did not hit anything. The session was also red flagged with 10 minutes left for debris.

Harvick led the session with 32 laps around the track and had the best 10-lap average at 172.442 mph.

Click here for the full practice report.

Kyle Benjamin wins first Xfinity pole for Pocono Green 250

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 10, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Kyle Benjamin will start from the pole in the Xfinity Series’ Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway.

Benjamin, driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, earned his first Xfinity pole with a speed of 172.844 mph.

Benjamin, 19, is starting in just his second Xfinity race. He started second in his first race in April at Richmond International Raceway.

Making up the top five is Daniel Hemric (172.305), Cole Custer (172.295), Justin Allgaier (172.219) and William Byron (171.775).

Casey Mears‘ qualifying run in the first round was disallowed by NASCAR for impeding the progress of Matt Tifft during his qualifying run. Mears and the No. 98 Ford will start 40th. Tifft and the No. 19 Toyota will start 31st.

“Just a huge mistake on my part, I haven’t done single-car qualifying here in a long time,” Mears told Fox Sports 1. “Typically what you need to do is go down and run along the access road. I was in the middle of Turn 2 and I looked in my mirror and I went ‘I didn’t get down.’ I was the radio talking to (Crew Chief) Jon (Hanson) telling him what the car was doing. Shoot, I can’t remember the last time I did that. I hate it for the 19 guys. I was hoping they were on there up to speed lap, but it was their money lap.”

The first round of qualifying was briefly stopped due to a fox being near the track surface.

Click here for the full qualifying report.

Fox impedes Xfinity qualifying at Pocono before hiding in wall

Fox Sports
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 10, 2017, 11:04 AM EDT

It was only a matter of time.

Pocono Raceway, the three-turn track in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, has a fox mascot named “Tricky.”

Saturday morning, during the first round of Xfinity Series qualifying at the “Tricky Triangle,” a very real fox was found hanging out on the fronstretch next to the inside wall.

The creature put a halt to qualifying festivities as track workers prepared to try and capture it. But before they could take action, the fox darted inside the SAFER barrier, thwarting a large group of workers who milled about trying to coax the fox out.

Eventually, workers covered the openings in the SAFER barrier with a net and bags of oil absorbent to keep the fox in place until later.

Of course, as a result of all this the Pocono Raceway Twitter account had to have some fun with the fortuitous incident.

and on Facebook

Timothy Peters walks away from wild crash in Truck race

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 10, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

Timothy Peters walked away from a crash that sent his Camping World Truck airborne before landing upside down at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night.

Peters crash came as the leaders took the white flag. The race ended under caution with Christopher Bell winning and rookie Chase Briscoe second.

Peters was in his first race with MDM Motorsports after losing his ride with Red Horse Racing when that team announced it would suspend operations last month because of lack of sponsorship. Peters was sixth in the points at the time.

Coming to the white flag Friday, Austin Wayne Self was racing Johnny Sauter for fifth when Self’s truck got loose and he slid up the track in Turn 4. He bounced off the outside wall and came back across the track and slammed into Peters’ truck, forcing it into the infield grass. Peters’ truck bounced over the grass. The front end got airborne, came back down as the truck spun and then dug into the grass with the left side, sending the truck airborne. It landed upside down.

“I’m fine, sucks really,” Peters told Motor Racing Network after exiting the infield care center.

“It looked like when (Self) got loose and came back down the race track, I anticipated him kind of going back up the track and kind of let off and went back to the throttle and he came back in front of us.

“I’m fine. It’s just a testament to NASCAR and everyone at MDM for building me a safe race truck. The safety crew did a great job getting the truck turned over. They were there Johnny on the spot.”

Peters finished 13th.

 

(Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

 

(Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

 

(Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

 

(Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)
(Photo by Getty Images)

Four Cup teams to be docked 15 minutes of practice time

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 10, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT

NASCAR announced that four Cup teams will miss 15 minutes of practice Saturday at Pocono for pre-qualifying inspection issues Friday.

Erik Jones and Derrike Cope will miss 15 minutes each because their teams were late to inspection before qualifying.

Daniel Suarez and Kurt Busch will miss 15 minutes each because their teams failed inspection before qualifying twice.

Final Cup practice will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. ET.

 and on Facebook

 