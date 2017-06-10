Kyle Benjamin wins first Xfinity pole for Pocono Green 250

Kyle Benjamin will start from the pole in the Xfinity Series’ Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway.

Benjamin, driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, earned his first Xfinity pole with a speed of 172.844 mph.

Benjamin, 19, is starting in just his second Xfinity race. He started second in his first race in April at Richmond International Raceway.

Making up the top five is Daniel Hemric (172.305), Cole Custer (172.295), Justin Allgaier (172.219) and William Byron (171.775).

Casey Mears‘ qualifying run in the first round was disallowed by NASCAR for impeding the progress of Matt Tifft during his qualifying run. Mears and the No. 98 Ford will start 40th. Tifft and the No. 19 Toyota will start 31st.

“Just a huge mistake on my part, I haven’t done single-car qualifying here in a long time,” Mears told Fox Sports 1. “Typically what you need to do is go down and run along the access road. I was in the middle of Turn 2 and I looked in my mirror and I went ‘I didn’t get down.’ I was the radio talking to (Crew Chief) Jon (Hanson) telling him what the car was doing. Shoot, I can’t remember the last time I did that. I hate it for the 19 guys. I was hoping they were on there up to speed lap, but it was their money lap.”

Casey Mears #XFINITYSeries qualifying time has been disallowed for impeding Matt Tifft. He'll start 40th today. pic.twitter.com/ohuMJP60Z6 — XFINITY Racing (@XFINITYRacing) June 10, 2017

The first round of qualifying was briefly stopped due to a fox being near the track surface.

Click here for the full qualifying report.