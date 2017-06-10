Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Justin Allgaier takes Xfinity points lead after top-three finish at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 10, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT

With his finish of second in the Pocono Green 250, Justin Allgaier assumed the Xfinity Series points lead.

Allgaier has a one-point lead over Elliott Sadler, his JR Motorsports teammate.

Sadler had led the standings since Atlanta, the second race of the year. This is the first time Allgaier has led the Xfinity points since the second race of the 2013 season.

Completing the top five is William Byron, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Daniel Hemric.

Saturday’s race was the final full-time start for Wallace and Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 team this year.

Stats, results for Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 10, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT

Brad Keselowski used a last-lap pass of Kyle Larson to win the Xfinity Series’ Pocono Green 250 for his first Xfinity win since November 2015.

Keselowksi led 29 of the race’s 100 laps and won every stage.

The top five was completed by Justin Allgaier, Kyle Larson, Elliott Sadler and Daniel Suarez.

Brad Keselowski uses last-lap pass of Kyle Larson to win first Xfinty race since November 2015

By Daniel McFadinJun 10, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

Brad Keselowksi came back from the 13th position and used a last-lap pass of Kyle Larson to win the Pocono Green 250.

The win is the first in a Xfinity race for Keselowski and Team Penske’s No. 22 program since November 2015 at Texas Motor Speedway, ending a 46-race winless streak for the team.

Keselowski had dropped out of the top 10 after restarting first with 16 to go. Keselowski was forced out of the groove by Elliott  Sadler in Turn 1, which caused the No. 22 to drop quickly. Larson then took the lead from Sadler in Turn 2.

“Elliott gave me a good push to clear (Cole Custer), but he carried it all the way into Turn 1,” Keselowski told Fox Sports. “I got down there and my rear tires were off the ground and I tried not back it into the wall. From there, it was never give up.”

On older tires after having stayed out during the previous caution, Keselowski was able to march his way back to the front, finally passing Larson down the backstretch leading to Turn 2 on the final lap of the 100-lap race.

“Drove by a bunch of cars and just pushed it as hard as I could,” Keselowski said. “Looked like Kyle (Larson’s) car was struggling just a little bit. He was getting tight in the middle, loose off. He was doing a really good job of holding me low so I couldn’t get any runs. Then on the last lap I got right to his bumper and got him loose. We tried to do the side draft thing on the backstretch, all the way down to the apron. That had to look really cool. I can’t wait to see the replay … Hell of a race. I’m really happy for the 22 team. It’s been awhile.”

Keselowski beat out Justin Allgaier and Larson in the closing laps.

The top five was completed by Elliott Sadler and Daniel Suarez.

Stage 1 winner: Keselowski

Stage 2 winner: Keselowski

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Allgaier led 13 laps to increase his series-leading total among Xfinity regulars to 286. Allgaier also took the points lead for the first time this year … Sadler’s finish gives him five top fives through 12 races … Brendan Gaughan finished sixth for his best finish since placing fifth at Daytona … Kyle Benjamin started from his first career pole and led 28 laps before pit strategy and bad restarts led him to finish 16th.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Paul Menard wrecked on the final lap of Stage 2 when he lost a tire in Turn 2 and hit the inside wall. He finished 31st, three laps down …. Darrell Wallace Jr. was caught speeding during the second stage break. He finished 11th in potentially his last Xfinity Series race of the year with Roush Fenway Racing … Brandon Jones wrecked with 22 to go on the frontstretch after losing a tire and set up the final restart. He finished 36th for his fourth DNF of the year and his third in four races.

NOTABLE: Since the No. 22 team’s last win in November 2015, Team Penske’s part-time operation in the No. 12 car had won four times.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Really happy for the 22 team. It’s been a while. I think it’s been well documented that they haven’t been in victory lane. Discount Tire has been a part of this program for a long time. They deserve it. Without them I probably wouldn’t have a career in NASCAR.” – Brad Keselowski after winning the Pocono Green 250.

WHAT’S NEXT: Menards 250 Presented by Valvoline at Michigan International Speedway at 1:30 p.m. ET on June 17 on Fox Sports 1.

Jimmie Johnson honoring Bobby Allison, Darrell Waltrip with new helmet design

Jimmie Johnson
By Daniel McFadinJun 10, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson is once again honoring NASCAR legends with his racing helmet this weekend and he hopes it pays off like it did last week.

Johnson, fresh off his 83rd Cup Series at Dover International Speedway, will sport a special helmet honoring NASCAR Hall of Famers Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison

Johnson is one win way from tying the two drivers on the all-time wins list with 84.

Last week, Johnson tied Cale Yarborough while using a specially designed helmet honoring his childhood hero.

Johnson will start 19th in Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway. He has three wins at the 2.5-mile track.

Kyle Busch fastest in final Cup practice at Pocono

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 10, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch was fastest in the final practice session for the Cup Series’ Pocono 400.

Busch posted a top speed of 175.421 mph around the 2.5-mile triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Busch was followed by Brad Keselowski (175.285), Kyle Larson (175.210), Chase Elliott (175.077) and Kevin Harvick (175.050).

The session was stopped twice, the first time for a Larson spin in Turn 2 with 45 minutes left in session. Larson did not hit anything. The session was also red flagged with 10 minutes left for debris.

Harvick led the session with 32 laps around the track and had the best 10-lap average at 172.442 mph.

Click here for the full practice report.