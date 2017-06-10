Jimmie Johnson honoring Bobby Allison, Darrell Waltrip with new helmet design

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jimmie Johnson is once again honoring NASCAR legends with his racing helmet this weekend and he hopes it pays off like it did last week.

Johnson, fresh off his 83rd Cup Series at Dover International Speedway, will sport a special helmet honoring NASCAR Hall of Famers Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison

Johnson is one win way from tying the two drivers on the all-time wins list with 84.

Last week, Johnson tied Cale Yarborough while using a specially designed helmet honoring his childhood hero.

Johnson will start 19th in Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway. He has three wins at the 2.5-mile track.

I now have a chance to honor two more legends of our sport. #respect #84 pic.twitter.com/qrlNc9VCEQ — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 10, 2017

