Jimmie Johnson honoring Bobby Allison, Darrell Waltrip with new helmet design

The session was stopped twice, the first time for a Larson spin in Turn 2 with 45 minutes left in session. Larson did not hit anything. The session was also red flagged with 10 minutes left for debris.
Harvick led the session with 32 laps around the track and had the best 10-lap average at 172.442 mph.
Casey Mears‘ qualifying run in the first round was disallowed by NASCAR for impeding the progress of Matt Tifft during his qualifying run. Mears and the No. 98 Ford will start 40th. Tifft and the No. 19 Toyota will start 31st.
“Just a huge mistake on my part, I haven’t done single-car qualifying here in a long time,” Mears told Fox Sports 1. “Typically what you need to do is go down and run along the access road. I was in the middle of Turn 2 and I looked in my mirror and I went ‘I didn’t get down.’ I was the radio talking to (Crew Chief) Jon (Hanson) telling him what the car was doing. Shoot, I can’t remember the last time I did that. I hate it for the 19 guys. I was hoping they were on there up to speed lap, but it was their money lap.”
Casey Mears #XFINITYSeries qualifying time has been disallowed for impeding Matt Tifft.
Pocono Raceway, the three-turn track in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, has a fox mascot named “Tricky.”
Saturday morning, during the first round of Xfinity Series qualifying at the “Tricky Triangle,” a very real fox was found hanging out on the fronstretch next to the inside wall.
The creature put a halt to qualifying festivities as track workers prepared to try and capture it. But before they could take action, the fox darted inside the SAFER barrier, thwarting a large group of workers who milled about trying to coax the fox out.
Eventually, workers covered the openings in the SAFER barrier with a net and bags of oil absorbent to keep the fox in place until later.
Coming to the white flag Friday, Austin Wayne Self was racing Johnny Sauter for fifth when Self’s truck got loose and he slid up the track in Turn 4. He bounced off the outside wall and came back across the track and slammed into Peters’ truck, forcing it into the infield grass. Peters’ truck bounced over the grass. The front end got airborne, came back down as the truck spun and then dug into the grass with the left side, sending the truck airborne. It landed upside down.
“It looked like when (Self) got loose and came back down the race track, I anticipated him kind of going back up the track and kind of let off and went back to the throttle and he came back in front of us.
“I’m fine. It’s just a testament to NASCAR and everyone at MDM for building me a safe race truck. The safety crew did a great job getting the truck turned over. They were there Johnny on the spot.”