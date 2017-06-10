Fox impedes Xfinity qualifying at Pocono before hiding in wall

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It was only a matter of time.

Pocono Raceway, the three-turn track in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, has a fox mascot named “Tricky.”

Saturday morning, during the first round of Xfinity Series qualifying at the “Tricky Triangle,” a very real fox was found hanging out on the fronstretch next to the inside wall.

The creature put a halt to qualifying festivities as track workers prepared to try and capture it. But before they could take action, the fox darted inside the SAFER barrier, thwarting a large group of workers who milled about trying to coax the fox out.

Eventually, workers covered the openings in the SAFER barrier with a net and bags of oil absorbent to keep the fox in place until later.

Tricky the Fox has a pretty solid hiding place, but … we're with @poconoraceway. Tweet #FreeTrickyFox! pic.twitter.com/zpXP7SNhjQ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 10, 2017

Of course, as a result of all this the Pocono Raceway Twitter account had to have some fun with the fortuitous incident.

"Hey, I live here. This is my home. I'm Pocono Raceway's mascot and ya'll woke me up. #FreeTrickyFox" 🦊#TrickyTweets https://t.co/AJ0dh1ilbN — Pocono Raceway (@poconoraceway) June 10, 2017

