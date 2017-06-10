Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series driver standings after Friday’s race at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 10, 2017, 12:04 AM EDT

Johnny Sauter remains atop the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver standings after Friday’s WinstarOnlineGaming.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Race winner Christopher Bell remains in second place, 40 points behind Sauter.

Matt Crafton is third, 70 points back. Friday’s runner-up, Chase Briscoe, is 81 points behind Sauter and Ben Rhodes is fifth, 90 points back.

Race results from WinstarOnlineGaming.com 400 Trucks race at Texas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 9, 2017, 11:46 PM EDT

They say baseball is a game of inches, but so is NASCAR Racing.

If they didn’t know that axiom before Friday’s WinstarOnlineGaming.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe know it all too well now.

Bell led Briscoe by mere inches going into the white flag lap when a caution came out for a bad wreck between Austin Wayne Self and Timothy Peters on the frontstretch. Because he was in the lead when the caution came out, Bell was awarded the win — his second of 2017 and fourth of his Trucks career.

Christopher Bell wins Texas Truck race under caution after scary wreck for Timothy Peters

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 9, 2017, 10:55 PM EDT

Christopher Bell rallied to gain the lead by inches just as the white flag fell — and seconds before a final yellow flag fell that gave him the win under caution — in Friday night’s WinstarOnlineGaming.com 400 Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bell was side-by-side with Chase Briscoe as they closed in on Lap 166 to take the white flag. But as they crossed the start-finish line, Bell had an advantage of just a few inches.

About two seconds later, the caution came out after a scary wreck on the frontstretch involving Austin Wayne Self and Timothy Peters, bringing out a red flag race stoppage. When the race resumed under caution about four minutes later, NASCAR brought the field around under caution, past the wreckage of the Self-Peters tangle, and then awarded Bell the victory.

“We’ve been so fast throughout the entire year,” Bell told Fox Sports 1. “Our Rowdy Manufacturing chassis and Joe Gibbs Racing engines, they just work so hard to bring fast Tundra’s to the racetrack and I’m the lucky one who gets to drive them.”

It was Bell’s second win in this season’s first seven Camping World Truck Series races and his fourth career Trucks victory. Had Briscoe — who finished second — won, it would have been his first career Truck win.

“It was close, I know that much,” Briscoe told FS1. “It was a fun race, an awesome race. Christopher and I are really good friends. It was fun to put on a show with him. Definitely wanted to get the win, but we’re going to St. Louis next weekend and see if we can the the win.”

Ryan Truex finished third, followed by Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes, Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton and Kaz Grala.

The race-deciding incident was triggered when Self got loose on the front straightaway, hit the outside wall, bounced back towards the infield and Peters had nowhere to go.

Timothy Peters’ truck wound up on its roof after a scary flip following contact with the truck of Austin Wayne Self.

Peters’ truck slammed into Self’s and then went end over-end, landing upside down. Once the truck was righted, Peters emerged under his own power and was taken to the infield medical center. Peters finished 12th.

It was Peters’ first start for MDM Motorsports. He previously raced for Red Horse Racing, which suspended operations after last month’s race at Charlotte due to lack of sponsorship.

HOW BELL WON: It doesn’t get much closer than the way Bell won, by mere inches when he crossed the start-finish line just ahead of Briscoe going into the final lap before the race finished under caution. Bell led more than half of the laps (92 of 167).

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Briscoe was oh, so close to his first career Truck win. He only led seven laps but if the race had not been impacted by the final caution, Briscoe had a truck that very well may have beaten Bell if the race finished under green. … Grant Enfinger also had a strong third-place run.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: A number of drivers were involved in wrecks that ended their evenings early, including Austin Cindric, Jordan Anderson, Myatt Snider, John Hunter Nemechek, Cody Coughlin and Kaz Grala.

NOTABLE: Johnny Sauter won Stage 1, while Bell won Stage 2. … Noah Gragson had quite the day. He officially graduated from high school, won the pole and finished seventh.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “We’re in victory lane. It’s just a dream come true to be able to win here in Texas, my hometown.” – Race winner Christopher Bell.

WHAT’S NEXT: Gateway 200, Saturday June 17, 8:30 p.m. ET, Gateway Motorsports Park; Madison, Illinois.

Cup starting lineup for Sunday’s Pocono 200 at Pocono Raceway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 9, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT

Toyotas took the top three spots during Friday’s qualifying for Sunday’s Pocono 400 NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Busch won his second pole in as many races with a lap of 179.151 mph. Just like last week at Dover, the younger Busch brother will be joined on the front row by Martin Truex Jr.

The second row features Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Matt Kenseth starting from the inside, and Ryan Blaney on the outside, the top-qualifying Ford driver. Fords also make up both spots in Row 3: Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski.

Joey Logano, who has struggled the last four races (32nd at Talladega, 37th at Kansas, 21st at Charlotte and 25th at Dover), will start ninth, his best effort since starting on the outside of the front row at Kansas. He qualified 23rd at Charlotte and 26th at Dover.

Noah Gragson earns first career Truck pole for tonight’s race at Texas

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 9, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT

Noah Gragson will start from the pole for tonight’s WinstarOnlineGaming.com 400 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

In earning his first career pole in just his ninth Truck Series race, the 18-year-old Gragson (185.135 mph) edged past last week’s winner at Dover, Johnny Sauter (185.115 mph), who will start on the outside of the front row tonight.

Matt Crafton (184.622) will start third, followed by Ryan Truex (184.212) and Grant Enfinger (183.698).

Starting sixth through 10th are Kaz Grala (183.630), Ben Rhodes (183.281), John Hunter Nemechek (182.543), Austin Cindric (181.708) and Justin Haley (181.476).

Timothy Peters, who is making his first appearance for a new team, MDM Motorsports, qualified 14th.

There will be only 28 trucks in tonight’s race.

