Ty Dillon, Ryan Newman discuss cause of overtime crash at Dover

Two of the drivers in the nine-car accident at the end of last weekend’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover say that they weren’t aware there was as much oil dry on the backstretch.

Ty Dillon was running fourth with Ryan Newman below him in fifth when Dillon lost control after hitting the oil dry, which absorbs fluids on the track.

The oil dry was used after David Ragan brought out the caution on Lap 398 when he popped a right front tire and hit the wall.

“There was a big pile of sand there still from Speedi Dri, and as soon as I hit that, there was no saving it, it was like hitting ice,’’ Dillon said Friday at Pocono Raceway. “We tore up half the field and didn’t really get a good finish to the race. It was unfortunate that that kind of had to happen.’’

Dillon, who led 27 laps, finished 14th.

Said Newman of the oil dry: “There was more there than I thought there was. And I think if was a matter of that we all couldn’t see it. White on white (concrete surface) is still white. You couldn’t see it. And then when (Jimmie Johnson) blew it up and (Kyle Larson) blew it up and (Martin Truex Jr.) and then Ty hit it, and I was underneath Ty, it was craziness. I think there was way more there than we ever realized.”

Newman finished fourth.

The nine-car crash came in overtime. The caution lights illuminated after Johnson crossed the overtime line on the backstretch, meaning NASCAR would not attempt to finish the race under green. Johnson, who was leading, won under caution to collect his 83rd career Cup victory and 11th career win at Dover.

