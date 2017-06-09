Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Noah Gragson earns first career Truck pole for tonight’s race at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 9, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT

Noah Gragson will start from the pole for tonight’s WinstarOnlineGaming.com 400 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

In earning his first career pole in just his ninth Truck Series race, the 18-year-old Gragson (185.135 mph) edged past last week’s winner at Dover, Johnny Sauter (185.115 mph), who will start on the outside of the front row tonight.

Matt Crafton (184.622) will start third, followed by Ryan Truex (184.212) and Grant Enfinger (183.698).

Starting sixth through 10th are Kaz Grala (183.630), Ben Rhodes (183.281), John Hunter Nemechek (182.543), Austin Cindric (181.708) and Justin Haley (181.476).

Timothy Peters, who is making his first appearance for a new team, MDM Motorsports, qualified 14th.

There will be only 28 trucks in tonight’s race.

Click here for the full Truck Series qualifying grid.

Cup starting lineup for Sunday’s Pocono 200 at Pocono Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 9, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT

Toyotas took the top three spots during Friday’s qualifying for Sunday’s Pocono 400 NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Busch won his second pole in as many races with a lap of 179.151 mph. Just like last week at Dover, the younger Busch brother will be joined on the front row by Martin Truex Jr.

The second row features Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Matt Kenseth starting from the inside, and Ryan Blaney on the outside, the top-qualifying Ford driver. Fords also make up both spots in Row 3: Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski.

Joey Logano, who has struggled the last four races (32nd at Talladega, 37th at Kansas, 21st at Charlotte and 25th at Dover), will start ninth, his best effort since starting on the outside of the front row at Kansas. He qualified 23rd at Charlotte and 26th at Dover.

Click here for the Cup starting lineup.

Kyle Busch takes pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 9, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

Kyle Busch earned his second straight pole of the season and 28th of his NASCAR Cup career during Friday’s qualifying for Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Busch topped the speed charts with a best lap of 179.151 mph, faster than outside polesitter Martin Truex Jr. (178.543 mph). Busch did so without crew chief Adam Stevens, who started a four-race suspension today for last week’s tire mishap at Dover.

“Any week that you’re able to qualify first and get the No. 1 pit selection is hopefully a good omen,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “It’s all about the speed that our guys have bringing to the racetrack. We’ve been really fast. Our cars have been showing good speed the last few weeks, so it’d be nice to show speed through 400 miles on Sunday.”

Truex, who for the second straight week also qualified alongside Busch at Dover, joked about the outcome, telling FS1, “Damn him. What else can you say? It was a good day for us. We had a lot of issues with the car. … Just one of those days that really tested us and we came out with second. It was a good day.”

Third through 12th were Matt Kenseth (178.108 mph), Ryan Blaney (177.897), Kurt Busch (177.799), Brad Keselowski (177.792), Kyle Larson (177.557), Jamie McMurray (177.368), Joey Logano (177.256), Ryan Newman (177.026), Michael McDowell (176.918) and Kevin Harvick (176.561).

McDowell’s effort was impressive, his highest start ever at Pocono (previous best was 27th in 2013).

“That’s a big jump, going from 27th to 11th,” McDowell told FS1. “We unloaded with a good car and just made it better every run. We haven’t been great in qualifying, but we’re coming off three straight top-20s, so we’ve had good cars and good speed and today we put it all together.”

It was also his best qualifying effort this season and equaled his 11th qualifying spot last summer at Watkins Glen.

Hendrick Motorsports struggled during the session, with Dover winner Jimmie Johnson being the highest qualifier – albeit 19th.

Chase Elliott qualified 25th, Kasey Kahne 26th and Dale Earnhardt Jr. 28th.

However, Earnhardt’s run will essentially not count as he blew an engine in practice earlier in the day and then had to replace it, meaning he will start Sunday’s race from the back of the 39-car field.

Earnhardt tweeted that even though he’ll start at the back of the pack, NASCAR preferred that he make at least one qualifying attempt.

This is the second time this season that Hendrick Motorsports failed to place one of its four cars in the final round of qualifying. The other time was Texas, when the cars of Earnhardt, Elliott and Kahne did not make an attempt because they couldn’t get their cars through pre-qualifying inspection in time.

Jimmie Johnson was the only car to get through inspection then, qualified 24th and then won the race.

Click here for full qualifying results.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 

 

 

Ty Dillon, Ryan Newman discuss cause of overtime crash at Dover

By Dustin LongJun 9, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

Two of the drivers in the nine-car accident at the end of last weekend’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover say that they weren’t aware there was as much oil dry on the backstretch.

Ty Dillon was running fourth with Ryan Newman below him in fifth when Dillon lost control after hitting the oil dry, which absorbs fluids on the track.

The oil dry was used after David Ragan brought out the caution on Lap 398 when he popped a right front tire and hit the wall.

There was a big pile of sand there still from Speedi Dri, and as soon as I hit that, there was no saving it, it was like hitting ice,’’ Dillon said Friday at Pocono Raceway. “We tore up half the field and didn’t really get a good finish to the race. It was unfortunate that that kind of had to happen.’’

Dillon, who led 27 laps, finished 14th.

Said Newman of the oil dry: “There was more there than I thought there was. And I think if was a matter of that we all couldn’t see it. White on white (concrete surface) is still white. You couldn’t see it. And then when (Jimmie Johnson) blew it up and (Kyle Larson) blew it up and (Martin Truex Jr.) and then Ty hit it, and I was underneath Ty, it was craziness. I think there was way more there than we ever realized.”

Newman finished fourth.

The nine-car crash came in overtime. The caution lights illuminated after Johnson crossed the overtime line on the backstretch, meaning NASCAR would not attempt to finish the race under green. Johnson, who was leading, won under caution to collect his 83rd career Cup victory and 11th career win at Dover.

 and on Facebook

Kyle Benjamin is fastest in final Xfinity practice at Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 9, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Kyle Benjamin was the fastest in Friday afternoon’s second and final Xfinity Series practice, with a speed of 170.707 mph.

Benjamin not only was the only driver to exceed 170 mph, he also was faster than the fastest driver in the day’s first practice, Brad Keselowski, who turned a best lap earlier in the day of 169.14 mph.

Daniel Hemric was second-fastest in the final practice (169.827 mph), followed by Keselowski (169.240), Daniel Suarez (169.151) and Blake Koch (169.138).

Sixth through 10th were Kyle Larson (168.773), Paul Menard (also 168.773), Ty Dillon (168.710), Spencer Gallagher (168.681 and Cole Custer (168.561).

Tomorrow will feature qualifying and then the Pocono Green 250 race at 1 p.m. ET (TV: Fox).

Click here to find out how the final practice session played out.

