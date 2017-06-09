Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Busch takes pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 9, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

Kyle Busch earned his second straight pole of the season and 28th of his NASCAR Cup career during Friday’s qualifying for Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Busch topped the speed charts with a best lap of 179.151 mph, faster than outside polesitter Martin Truex Jr. (178.543 mph). Busch did so without crew chief Adam Stevens, who started a four-race suspension today for last week’s tire mishap at Dover.

“Any week that you’re able to qualify first and get the No. 1 pit selection is hopefully a good omen,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “It’s all about the speed that our guys have bringing to the racetrack. We’ve been really fast. Our cars have been showing good speed the last few weeks, so it’d be nice to show speed through 400 miles on Sunday.”

Truex, who for the second straight week also qualified alongside Busch at Dover, joked about the outcome, telling FS1, “Damn him. What else can you say? It was a good day for us. We had a lot of issues with the car. … Just one of those days that really tested us and we came out with second. It was a good day.”

Third through 12th were Matt Kenseth (178.108 mph), Ryan Blaney (177.897), Kurt Busch (177.799), Brad Keselowski (177.792), Kyle Larson (177.557), Jamie McMurray (177.368), Joey Logano (177.256), Ryan Newman (177.026), Michael McDowell (176.918) and Kevin Harvick (176.561).

McDowell’s effort was impressive, his highest start ever at Pocono (previous best was 27th in 2013).

“That’s a big jump, going from 27th to 11th,” McDowell told FS1. “We unloaded with a good car and just made it better every run. We haven’t been great in qualifying, but we’re coming off three straight top-20s, so we’ve had good cars and good speed and today we put it all together.”

It was also his best qualifying effort this season and equaled his 11th qualifying spot last summer at Watkins Glen.

Hendrick Motorsports struggled during the session, with Dover winner Jimmie Johnson being the highest qualifier – albeit 19th.

Chase Elliott qualified 25th, Kasey Kahne 26th and Dale Earnhardt Jr. 28th.

However, Earnhardt’s run will essentially not count as he blew an engine in practice earlier in the day and then had to replace it, meaning he will start Sunday’s race from the back of the 39-car field.

Earnhardt tweeted that even though he’ll start at the back of the pack, NASCAR preferred that he make at least one qualifying attempt.

This is the second time this season that Hendrick Motorsports failed to place one of its four cars in the final round of qualifying. The other time was Texas, when the cars of Earnhardt, Elliott and Kahne did not make an attempt because they couldn’t get their cars through pre-qualifying inspection in time.

Jimmie Johnson was the only car to get through inspection then, qualified 24th and then won the race.

Click here for full qualifying results.

Ty Dillon, Ryan Newman discuss cause of overtime crash at Dover

By Dustin LongJun 9, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

Two of the drivers in the nine-car accident at the end of last weekend’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover say that they weren’t aware there was as much oil dry on the backstretch.

Ty Dillon was running fourth with Ryan Newman below him in fifth when Dillon lost control after hitting the oil dry, which absorbs fluids on the track.

The oil dry was used after David Ragan brought out the caution on Lap 398 when he popped a right front tire and hit the wall.

There was a big pile of sand there still from Speedi Dri, and as soon as I hit that, there was no saving it, it was like hitting ice,’’ Dillon said Friday at Pocono Raceway. “We tore up half the field and didn’t really get a good finish to the race. It was unfortunate that that kind of had to happen.’’

Dillon, who led 27 laps, finished 14th.

Said Newman of the oil dry: “There was more there than I thought there was. And I think if was a matter of that we all couldn’t see it. White on white (concrete surface) is still white. You couldn’t see it. And then when (Jimmie Johnson) blew it up and (Kyle Larson) blew it up and (Martin Truex Jr.) and then Ty hit it, and I was underneath Ty, it was craziness. I think there was way more there than we ever realized.”

Newman finished fourth.

The nine-car crash came in overtime. The caution lights illuminated after Johnson crossed the overtime line on the backstretch, meaning NASCAR would not attempt to finish the race under green. Johnson, who was leading, won under caution to collect his 83rd career Cup victory and 11th career win at Dover.

Kyle Benjamin is fastest in final Xfinity practice at Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 9, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Kyle Benjamin was the fastest in Friday afternoon’s second and final Xfinity Series practice, with a speed of 170.707 mph.

Benjamin not only was the only driver to exceed 170 mph, he also was faster than the fastest driver in the day’s first practice, Brad Keselowski, who turned a best lap earlier in the day of 169.14 mph.

Daniel Hemric was second-fastest in the final practice (169.827 mph), followed by Keselowski (169.240), Daniel Suarez (169.151) and Blake Koch (169.138).

Sixth through 10th were Kyle Larson (168.773), Paul Menard (also 168.773), Ty Dillon (168.710), Spencer Gallagher (168.681 and Cole Custer (168.561).

Tomorrow will feature qualifying and then the Pocono Green 250 race at 1 p.m. ET (TV: Fox).

Click here to find out how the final practice session played out.

Jimmie Johnson discusses procedure to remove skin cancer in shoulder

By Dustin LongJun 9, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson, who had a form of skin cancer removed from his right shoulder Monday, told The Associated Press that it was discovered in January.

A biopsy confirmed that he had basal-cell carcinoma, a common and slow-growing form of skin cancer.

“Carcinoma doesn’t spread,’’ Johnson told the AP. “It doesn’t go to the glands. They just have to dig it out and you’re good to go. Once I understood that, my reaction to the ‘C’ word calmed down.’’

The seven-time Cup champion attributed his health issue with sun exposure throughout his life.

The cancerous cells were removed in New York on Monday, a day after Johnson won at Dover International Speedway for his 83rd career Cup victory. No additional cancerous cells were found. He had 22 stitches and was back on his bicycle Wednesday.

For more on The Associated Press’ story, go here.

Brad Keselowski puts Team Penske ride atop Xfinity speed chart at Pocono

By Dustin LongJun 9, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

Brad Keselowski had the fastest lap in the first of two Xfinity practices Friday at Pocono Raceway. Keselowski guided the Team Penske Ford to a lap of 169.141 mph.

Kyle Benjamin, who is making his second career Xfinity start, was next. Benjamin (168.770 mph) was followed by Kyle Larson (168.385), Blake Koch (167.926) and Ty Dillon (167.551).

The Xfinity Series has its final practice from 3-3:55 p.m. ET Friday. The series qualifies and races Saturday.

Carl Long‘s spin was the only incident in the session.

Click here for practice report

 