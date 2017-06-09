Kyle Benjamin is fastest in final Xfinity practice at Pocono

Kyle Benjamin was the fastest in Friday afternoon’s second and final Xfinity Series practice, with a speed of 170.707 mph.
Benjamin not only was the only driver to exceed 170 mph, he also was faster than the fastest driver in the day’s first practice, Brad Keselowski, who turned a best lap earlier in the day of 169.14 mph.
Daniel Hemric was second-fastest in the final practice (169.827 mph), followed by Keselowski (169.240), Daniel Suarez (169.151) and Blake Koch (169.138).
Sixth through 10th were Kyle Larson (168.773), Paul Menard (also 168.773), Ty Dillon (168.710), Spencer Gallagher (168.681 and Cole Custer (168.561).
Tomorrow will feature qualifying and then the Pocono Green 250 race at 1 p.m. ET (TV: Fox).
Jimmie Johnson, who had a form of skin cancer removed from his right shoulder Monday, told The Associated Press that it was discovered in January.
A biopsy confirmed that he had basal-cell carcinoma, a common and slow-growing form of skin cancer.
“Carcinoma doesn’t spread,’’ Johnson told the AP. “It doesn’t go to the glands. They just have to dig it out and you’re good to go. Once I understood that, my reaction to the ‘C’ word calmed down.’’
The seven-time Cup champion attributed his health issue with sun exposure throughout his life.
The cancerous cells were removed in New York on Monday, a day after Johnson won at Dover International Speedway for his 83rd career Cup victory. No additional cancerous cells were found. He had 22 stitches and was back on his bicycle Wednesday.
Brad Keselowski had the fastest lap in the first of two Xfinity practices Friday at Pocono Raceway. Keselowski guided the Team Penske Ford to a lap of 169.141 mph.
Kyle Benjamin, who is making his second career Xfinity start, was next. Benjamin (168.770 mph) was followed by Kyle Larson (168.385), Blake Koch (167.926) and Ty Dillon (167.551).
The Xfinity Series has its final practice from 3-3:55 p.m. ET Friday. The series qualifies and races Saturday.
Carl Long‘s spin was the only incident in the session.
Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in Friday’s lone NASCAR Cup practice session at Pocono Raceway. Larson posted a lap of 177.312 mph.
He was followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch (177.325 mph) and Matt Kenseth (1776.939). Kevin Harvick (176.588) ranked fourth and Joey Logano (176.564) completed the top five.
Darrell Wallace Jr., making his Cup debut, ranked 19th on the speed chart with a top lap of 174.135 mph. He ran 21 laps in the session in the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s team was forced to change engines after an issue early in the session.
There were no other incidents in the session.
Qualifying begins at 4:15 p.m. ET today.
First, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was to have driven a car with Philadelphia Eagles logos on it before the NFL nixed that last week.
Then just a few minutes into Friday’s lone NASCAR Cup practice of the day at Pocono Raceway, Earnhardt had an issue with the engine.
The team was forced to change the engine during the session. NASCAR confirmed that Earnhardt will start at the rear of the field in Sunday’s race because of the change.
Earnhardt enters this weekend 22nd in the points. He is 99 points out of the final playoff spot at the halfway point of the 26-race regular season.