Kyle Benjamin is fastest in final Xfinity practice at Pocono

Kyle Benjamin was the fastest in Friday afternoon’s second and final Xfinity Series practice, with a speed of 170.707 mph.

Benjamin not only was the only driver to exceed 170 mph, he also was faster than the fastest driver in the day’s first practice, Brad Keselowski, who turned a best lap earlier in the day of 169.14 mph.

Daniel Hemric was second-fastest in the final practice (169.827 mph), followed by Keselowski (169.240), Daniel Suarez (169.151) and Blake Koch (169.138).

Sixth through 10th were Kyle Larson (168.773), Paul Menard (also 168.773), Ty Dillon (168.710), Spencer Gallagher (168.681 and Cole Custer (168.561).

Tomorrow will feature qualifying and then the Pocono Green 250 race at 1 p.m. ET (TV: Fox).

