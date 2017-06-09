Jimmie Johnson discusses procedure to remove skin cancer in shoulder

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jimmie Johnson, who had a form of skin cancer removed from his right shoulder Monday, told The Associated Press that it was discovered in January.

A biopsy confirmed that he had basal-cell carcinoma, a common and slow-growing form of skin cancer.

“Carcinoma doesn’t spread,’’ Johnson told the AP. “It doesn’t go to the glands. They just have to dig it out and you’re good to go. Once I understood that, my reaction to the ‘C’ word calmed down.’’

The seven-time Cup champion attributed his health issue with sun exposure throughout his life.

The cancerous cells were removed in New York on Monday, a day after Johnson won at Dover International Speedway for his 83rd career Cup victory. No additional cancerous cells were found. He had 22 stitches and was back on his bicycle Wednesday.

