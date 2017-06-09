Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has rough start to Pocono weekend

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 9, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

First, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was to have driven a car with Philadelphia Eagles logos on it before the NFL nixed that last week.

Then just a few minutes into Friday’s lone NASCAR Cup practice of the day at Pocono Raceway, Earnhardt had an issue with the engine.

The team was forced to change the engine during the session. NASCAR confirmed that Earnhardt will start at the rear of the field in Sunday’s race because of the change.

Earnhardt enters this weekend 22nd in the points. He is 99 points out of the final playoff spot at the halfway point of the 26-race regular season.

Kyle Larson leads Cup practice at Pocono

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 9, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT

Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in Friday’s lone NASCAR Cup practice session at Pocono Raceway. Larson posted a lap of 177.312 mph.

He was followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch (177.325 mph) and Matt Kenseth (1776.939). Kevin Harvick (176.588) ranked fourth and Joey Logano (176.564) completed the top five.

Darrell Wallace Jr., making his Cup debut, ranked 19th on the speed chart with a top lap of 174.135 mph. He ran 21 laps in the session in the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s team was forced to change engines after an issue early in the session.

There were no other incidents in the session.

Qualifying begins at 4:15 p.m. ET today.

Click here for practice speeds

 and on Facebook

Cup champion offers Darrell Wallace Jr. encouraging words

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 9, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

Darrell Wallace Jr., who is making his NASCAR Cup debut in Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 Ford at Pocono Raceway, said he received an unexpected message after being announced as Aric Almirola’s fill-in earlier this week.

Jimmie Johnson reached out pretty much as soon as we announced it,’’ Wallace said. “He said, ‘See you on Sundays now, bro.’ 

“I was like, ‘Alright, that’s cool. That’s really cool.’ He said that if I needed anything to reach out to him, so I’m going to try to meet up with him … just to ask him what do I need to expect. 

“There’s nothing to it. At the end of the day, it’s just a race car with a little bit more horsepower, a little bit bigger venue, a little bit bigger crowd. I’ve been waiting for this moment for 15 years or however long I’ve been racing, a long time, and now it’s finally here, so it’s just another stroll in the park.”

Aric Almirola suffered a T5 compression fracture in a May 13 crash at Kansas Speedway. Shortly after the accident, the team stated Almirola was expected to be out two to three months.

 and on Facebook

Stage racing has made an impact but qualifying remains key to Cup success

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 9, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

Even with how stages have altered strategy and the racing this year, the importance of qualifying remains evident in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Seven of the top 10 in points entering Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway rank in the top 10 in average starting spot. Points leader Martin Truex Jr. ranks second in average starting spot. Brad Keselowski, who has the best average starting spot (6.679), ranks seventh in the points.

Seven of the 13 races this season were won by a driver who started in the top five.

Qualifying at Pocono is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. ET today.

The past two races have been won by a driver who started outside the top 10. Austin Dillon won the Coca-Cola 600 after starting 22nd. Jimmie Johnson qualified 14th last weekend at Dover but actually started at the rear after the team made a gear change before the race.

Rookie Ty Dillon, who had a strong run going until he was collected in the overtime crash last week at Dover, said qualifying remains a focus for his team.

Qualifying has probably been our toughest challenge all year just making sure we get good track position,’’ said Ty Dillon, whose average starting spot of 22.077 ranks 24th in the series. “We start anywhere from 20th to 28th every week. It’s just not been our strong suit, but we have raced really well. 

“The thing about qualifying is it is raw speed. It’s just a different level when you come to the Cup Series and qualify. It’s harder than anything you ever do.’’ 

Rookie Daniel Suarez, whose average starting spot of 15.846 ranks 16th in the series, says he sees progress with his team in the area.

“Track position is important,’’ Suarez said. “I feel like last week we made some gains. I honestly feel like every weekend we have been getting better and better. We are still a new team, a growing team, and I really feel like every weekend we are getting stronger and stronger and racing in the top 10.’’

Here is a look at how drivers rank based on their average starting spot this season:

(Some drivers, such as Kyle Larson and Jimmie Johnson, among others, are further down the list because they’ve missed qualifying after failing to get through inspection and started toward the rear, impacting their average.)

6.679 — Brad Keselowski

8.308 — Martin Truex Jr.

8.769 — Kevin Harvick

9.769 — Kyle Busch

9.846 — Jamie McMurray

9.923 — Matt Kenseth

10.000 — Ryan Blaney

10.154 — Chase Elliott

11.154 — Denny Hamlin

11.154 — Joey Logano

11.615 — Kurt Busch

12.308 — Kyle Larson

13.769 — Ryan Newman

13.846 — Clint Bowyer

13.923 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15.846 — Daniel Suarez

16.000 — Dale Earnhardt Jr.

17.692 — Erik Jones

17.769 — Trevor Bayne

18.692 — Austin Dillon

20.154 — Kasey Kahne

20.385 — Jimmie Johnson

20.538 — Paul Menard

22.077 — Ty Dillon

23.923 — Danica Patrick

24.308 — AJ Allmendinger

25.846 — Michael McDowell

27.308 — Landon Cassill

28.308 — Matt DiBenedetto

28.923 — Chris Buescher

* Aric Almirola, who is out after his injury from a May 13 crash at Kansas Speedway, has an average starting spot of 22.363.

 and on Facebook

Friday’s NASCAR schedules: Pocono (Cup, Xfinity) and Texas (Trucks)

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 9, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Today will be a busy day at two different venues.

We start off at Pocono with Cup practice and qualifying, as well as two Xfinity practices.

Then we shift to Texas Motor Speedway. The Truck series qualifies and then races later in the evening.

Here’s today’s full schedule (all times are Eastern):

At POCONO

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – First Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

1 – 1:15 p.m. – First Xfinity practice (FS1)

3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

4:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (FS1, MRN)

 

At TEXAS

12 p.m. – Truck garage opens

5:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (No TV/radio)

7 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting

7:40 p.m. – Driver introductions

8 p.m. – WinstarOnlineGaming.com 400 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

 