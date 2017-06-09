Brad Keselowski puts Team Penske ride atop Xfinity speed chart at Pocono

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brad Keselowski had the fastest lap in the first of two Xfinity practices Friday at Pocono Raceway. Keselowski guided the Team Penske Ford to a lap of 169.141 mph.

Kyle Benjamin, who is making his second career Xfinity start, was next. Benjamin (168.770 mph) was followed by Kyle Larson (168.385), Blake Koch (167.926) and Ty Dillon (167.551).

The Xfinity Series has its final practice from 3-3:55 p.m. ET Friday. The series qualifies and races Saturday.

Carl Long‘s spin was the only incident in the session.

