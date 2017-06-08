Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Video courtesy Team Peske

You’ve gotta watch this: Joey Logano is the best hula hooper on Team Penske

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 8, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Millennials likely won’t get this one. But their parents probably will.

So, mom and dad, remember when you were young’uns and played with a hula hoop? You know, the big hoop that you used to roll around your hips?

Team Penske decided to go old school in its latest edition of The Penske Games, prompting NASCAR drivers Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney to go head-to-head — well, actually, make that hip-to-hip — with their IndyCar counterparts: Will Power, Simon Pagenaud, Helio Castroneves and newcomer Josef Newgarden.

There was a whole lot of shakin’ going on among the seven drivers with considerable hilarity at who could keep the hula hoop rolling around their hips, and those who were absolutely clueless.

We won’t mention who was good or bad — you’ll have to check out the video for that — but we will tell you who won the hip rolling contest with surprising finesse and dexterity: Joey Logano.

And he did it with aplomb: “I can do this all day long,” Logano quipped after winning the “competition.”

In response, Josef Newgarden said of Logano’s hula hoop prowess, “He’s a little weird like that. He probably does that in his spare time.”

Joey Logano, master hula hooper? Who knew?

Velveeta to sponsor Ryan Newman for several races this season

Photos courtesy Richard Childress Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 8, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT

Mac and cheese will be on Ryan Newman’s menu and also on his No. 31, as Velveeta Shells & Cheese will become a sponsor on Newman’s Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

The new partnership was announced Wednesday. Velveeta’s Liquid Gold brand will serve as a primary sponsor on Newman’s car for a number of races this season, starting with next week’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

 

When it is not primary sponsor for a race, Velveeta will serve as an associate sponsor on Newman’s car for the rest of the season.

The new partnership will also include a national sweepstakes that will award one fan with an all-expenses paid VIP trip to Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as well as awarding select NASCAR fans with Newman-autographed items.

Velveeta and parent company Kraft Heinz Co. join several other sponsors on the No. 31 Chevy, including Caterpillar, Grainger and Kalahari Resorts & Conventions.

Newman is currently 15th in the NASCAR Cup standings. His win at Phoenix earlier this year locked him into this year’s Cup playoffs.



NASCAR weekend schedule for Pocono (Cup, Xfinity) and Texas (Trucks)

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 8, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

NASCAR’s three national series will be in two different locations this weekend.

Pocono Raceway will play host to both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, while Texas Motor Speedway will host the Camping World Truck Series, which is the undercard to the Verizon IndyCar Series weekend there.

Here’s the full weekend schedule for both venues:

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, June 8 – Texas

3 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Truck garage open

5 – 5:55 p.m. – Trucks first practice (no TV/radio)

7 – 7:55 p.m. – Trucks second practice (no TV/radio)

9 – 9:55 p.m. – Final Trucks practice (no TV/radio)

Friday, June 9 – Pocono

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – First Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

1 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

4:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (FS1, MRN)

 

Friday, June 9 – Texas

12 p.m. – Truck garage open

5:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (No TV/radio)

7 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting

7:40 p.m. – Driver introductions

8 p.m. – WinstarOnlineGaming.com 400 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Saturday, June 10 — Pocono

6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (FS1)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:15 a.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Xfinity race – Pocono Green 250; 100 laps/250 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Sunday, June 11 — Pocono

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3 p.m. – NASCAR Cup race – Axalta Presents the Pocono 400; 160 laps/400 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)



 

NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: South Carolina

By Daniel McFadinJun 8, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The latest edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” takes you to South Carolina, which is home to Darlington Raceway, David Pearson and Cale Yarborough.

It’s also home to Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, which is located in the Northwestern part of the state.

The 3/mile-track has been in operation since 1963 and hosts NASCAR-sanctioned races.

Watch the video for more on the track and about racing in South Carolina from Dale Jarrett.

NASCAR America: A look back at Darrell Wallace Jr.’s road to NASCAR

By Daniel McFadinJun 8, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

What does Darrell Wallace Jr. want to be known for?

“A race car driver that happens to be black.”

Wallace, who will drive Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 Ford this weekend at Pocono Raceway, will be the first African-American driver in the Cup Series since 2006.

In the above video, Nate Ryan takes you on a journey through Wallace’s career as the driver and his parents discuss the hurdles and discrimination he faced on his way to the NASCAR circuit.

“It bothers Bubba that they put so much emphasis on a black driver winning,” said Darrell Wallace Sr.

“We’ve told him over the years, just let your haters be your motivator,” said Desiree Wallace.

Watch the video for the full feature.