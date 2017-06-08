You’ve gotta watch this: Joey Logano is the best hula hooper on Team Penske

Millennials likely won’t get this one. But their parents probably will.

So, mom and dad, remember when you were young’uns and played with a hula hoop? You know, the big hoop that you used to roll around your hips?

Team Penske decided to go old school in its latest edition of The Penske Games, prompting NASCAR drivers Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney to go head-to-head — well, actually, make that hip-to-hip — with their IndyCar counterparts: Will Power, Simon Pagenaud, Helio Castroneves and newcomer Josef Newgarden.

There was a whole lot of shakin’ going on among the seven drivers with considerable hilarity at who could keep the hula hoop rolling around their hips, and those who were absolutely clueless.

We won’t mention who was good or bad — you’ll have to check out the video for that — but we will tell you who won the hip rolling contest with surprising finesse and dexterity: Joey Logano.

And he did it with aplomb: “I can do this all day long,” Logano quipped after winning the “competition.”

In response, Josef Newgarden said of Logano’s hula hoop prowess, “He’s a little weird like that. He probably does that in his spare time.”

Joey Logano, master hula hooper? Who knew?