Nigel Kinrade/NKP

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 83: Travis Geisler, Team Penske’s jack of all trades

By Nate RyanJun 8, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

When he moved into a newly created role at Team Penske more than six years ago, Travis Geisler had a title but lacked a job description.

The team advised told him to figure out what being its director of competition would entail.

It’s included being a hiring manager, a liaison between the racetrack and race shop and sometimes a travel agent – depending on the day and the forecast.

“You have to have the logistics buttoned up, and there’s no one better than who’s sitting at the track and understands the needs and where people need to go,” Geisler said on the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “Sometimes I end up figuring out rental cars and airplane tickets, and that’s OK. At that moment, it’s the best I can do for the team.

“Some days it’s more managerial and administrative like finding a mechanic.”

The most important part of Geisler’s job is keeping Team Penske’s road crews connected with its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters. A mechanical engineering graduate of Vanderbilt, he worked as a race engineer and crew chief (with Sam Hornish Jr. from 2008-10) at Penske before his current position.

That breadth of knowledge and relationships helps accelerate the pace of implementing improvements to Penske’s cars. When a power steering problem cropped up at Richmond International Raceway in a Friday practice, a few calls and some overnight work had a solution shipped in with Penske’s Xfinity pit crews the following day. On Sunday, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski finished 1-2 in the race.

“I can promise you on any weekend, any time of the night we call, those guys are on it,” Geisler said. “Sometimes, it’s someone comes in the shop and we fly something up on Sunday morning to get it in the car.”

Other topics covered on the podcast:

–Why Geisler and his supervisor, Team Penske vice president of operations Michael Nelson, work hard to reduce the demands on crew chiefs Paul Wolfe and Todd Gordon;

–The balance between working on long-range “game-changing” development vs. weekly refinement of the race car;

–The essence of team owner Roger Penske.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.

Christopher Bell leads second Truck practice at Texas

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 8, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT

Christopher Bell posted the fastest lap for the second consecutive Camping World Truck Series practice Thursday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bell led the way with a lap of 185.300 mph. He was followed by Grant Enfinger (184.634 mph), Johnny Sauter (183.993), Noah Gragson (183.799) and John Hunter Nemechek (183.786).

Nemechek had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 181.715 mph in the session.

A final practice will be later Thursday night.

Click here for practice speeds

 

Christopher Bell, Johnny Sauter fastest in first of three Truck practices today at Texas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 8, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

Christopher Bell was fastest in the first of three Truck series practice sessions Thursday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway. Bell’s 182.877 mph lap late in the session topped the next-fastest speed of Johnny Sauter (182.729 mph), who is coming off a win last week at Dover.

There are two more practices set for this evening at the 1.5-mile, high-speed oval in Fort Worth.

Friday night will mark the WinstarOnlineGaming.com 400 Truck series race.

Ben Rhodes was third-fastest (181.305), followed by Myatt Snider (180.747) and John Hunter Nemechek (180.246).

Only 20 drivers took part in the session.

Click here for the full results of the first practice session.

New book, ‘Psyched Up’, examines Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus race preparation

Photo courtesy Hendrick Motorsports
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 8, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

Chad Knaus is known for his impeccable attention to detail, his keen sense of preparation and uncanny way of strategizing that has led Jimmie Johnson to seven championships and 83 career NASCAR Cup wins, the most recent being this past Sunday at Dover.

How both Johnson and Knaus prepare – not just physically but also mentally – is featured in a chapter in a new book, “Psyched Up” by Harvard Business Review senior editor Daniel McGinn.

“I’d never met Jimmie or Chad before I did this reporting, but I was drawn to them for two reasons: I’d read enough interviews to know they are both smart and thoughtful, and because of their unmatched record for performance,” McGinn said in a media release.

Knaus and Johnson are featured in a chapter titled “Why You Need a Pre-Performance Ritual.” Among topics they discuss is how superstitions impact their mindset at the track.

“We like to joke that we’re not sure we’re superstitious, but we like to cover our bases just in case,” Johnson says in the book.

Adds Knaus, “I’m a believer in the saying, ‘Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.”

McGinn’s book features a broad spectrum of subjects, from athletes to Broadway to sales floors and DJ booths.

“Jimmie and Chad work in a job where their performance is judged on 36 afternoons,” McGinn said. “They do it on television with millions of people watching.

“Most of us work in jobs that are much different. But if you work in a job where there are particular days when you really need to bring your A-game, where the difference between being good and being really good comes down to how you do during a handful of stressful hours each quarter, odds are the techniques in this book will help you do it better.”

Timothy Peters back behind the wheel with new Truck team at Texas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 8, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

After missing last Friday’s race at Dover, Timothy Peters will return to the Camping World Truck Series with a new team this weekend.

Peters has signed to drive for MDM Motorsports. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 99 Metabo Chevrolet Silverado in Friday’s Winstaronlinegaming.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

A 13-year Truck series veteran, Peters has been sidelined since Red Horse Racing suspended operations due to lack of sponsorship after last month’s race at Charlotte. He had been with the organization since mid-2009.

Now, Peters starts a new chapter in his racing career with a new team. The 10-time winner in the Truck series will make his 19th career start at the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth.

“It’s just great to be back behind the wheel of a truck,” Peters said in a media release. “I talked with crew chief Shane Huffman last week and this deal came together in a matter of days.

“I can’t thank MDM Motorsports enough for giving me this opportunity, and to have an established company like Metabo put their faith in me as a driver is very humbling, to say the least.

“We have a lot at stake this weekend, but I just want to go to Texas, do my job and reward everyone that helped make this happen.”

Thus far this season, Austin and Ty Dillon and Brandon Jones have driven for MDM.

