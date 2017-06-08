NASCAR America: A look back at Darrell Wallace Jr.’s road to NASCAR

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What does Darrell Wallace Jr. want to be known for?

“A race car driver that happens to be black.”

Wallace, who will drive Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 Ford this weekend at Pocono Raceway, will be the first African-American driver in the Cup Series since 2006.

In the above video, Nate Ryan takes you on a journey through Wallace’s career as the driver and his parents discuss the hurdles and discrimination he faced on his way to the NASCAR circuit.

“It bothers Bubba that they put so much emphasis on a black driver winning,” said Darrell Wallace Sr.

“We’ve told him over the years, just let your haters be your motivator,” said Desiree Wallace.

Watch the video for the full feature.