NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: South Carolina

The latest edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” takes you to South Carolina, which is home to Darlington Raceway, David Pearson and Cale Yarborough.

It’s also home to Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, which is located in the Northwestern part of the state.

The 3/mile-track has been in operation since 1963 and hosts NASCAR-sanctioned races.

Watch the video for more on the track and about racing in South Carolina from Dale Jarrett.