NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: South Carolina

NASCAR’s three national series will be in two different locations this weekend.
Pocono Raceway will play host to both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, while Texas Motor Speedway will host the Camping World Truck Series, which is the undercard to the Verizon IndyCar Series weekend there.
Here’s the full weekend schedule for both venues:
(All times are Eastern)
Thursday, June 8 – Texas
3 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Truck garage open
5 – 5:55 p.m. – Trucks first practice (no TV/radio)
7 – 7:55 p.m. – Trucks second practice (no TV/radio)
9 – 9:55 p.m. – Final Trucks practice (no TV/radio)
Friday, June 9 – Pocono
8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open
10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
11 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – First Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
1 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)
3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)
4:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (FS1, MRN)
Friday, June 9 – Texas
12 p.m. – Truck garage open
5:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (No TV/radio)
7 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting
7:40 p.m. – Driver introductions
8 p.m. – WinstarOnlineGaming.com 400 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, June 10 — Pocono
6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
9:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (FS1)
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open
11:15 a.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)
12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
1 p.m. – Xfinity race – Pocono Green 250; 100 laps/250 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, June 11 — Pocono
9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens
1 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting
2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions
3 p.m. – NASCAR Cup race – Axalta Presents the Pocono 400; 160 laps/400 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
