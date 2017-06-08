NASCAR weekend schedule for Pocono (Cup, Xfinity) and Texas (Trucks)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Mac and cheese will be on Ryan Newman’s menu and also on his No. 31, as Velveeta Shells & Cheese will become a sponsor on Newman’s Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

The new partnership was announced Wednesday. Velveeta’s Liquid Gold brand will serve as a primary sponsor on Newman’s car for a number of races this season, starting with next week’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

When it is not primary sponsor for a race, Velveeta will serve as an associate sponsor on Newman’s car for the rest of the season.

The new partnership will also include a national sweepstakes that will award one fan with an all-expenses paid VIP trip to Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as well as awarding select NASCAR fans with Newman-autographed items.

Velveeta and parent company Kraft Heinz Co. join several other sponsors on the No. 31 Chevy, including Caterpillar, Grainger and Kalahari Resorts & Conventions.

Newman is currently 15th in the NASCAR Cup standings. His win at Phoenix earlier this year locked him into this year’s Cup playoffs.

Follow @JerryBonkowski