NASCAR America live at 5:30 p.m. ET: Kyle Busch crew chief suspended, Dale Jarrett talks to Bubba Wallace

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.
Rick Allen hosts from our NBC Charlotte studios and will be joined by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, veteran NASCAR crew chief Slugger Labbe and Parker Kligerman.
On today’s show:
* We react to the news of Kyle Busch’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, being suspended for the next four races due to a wheel that came off during Sunday’s race at Denver. The team’s rear tire changer and rear tire carrier are also suspended for four races. Joe Gibbs Racing said it will not appeal the penalty. What does this mean for Busch and the rest of JGR? Did NASCAR get this one right? Our panel will break it all down.
* Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. will make his NASCAR Cup debut this Sunday at Pocono in the most iconic car number in NASCAR history: the No. 43 of Richard Petty Motorsports. Wallace will fill in for the injured Aric Almirola, who likely still has another two months to recover from his horrendous wreck at Kansas. NASCAR On NBC analyst and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett sat down with Bubba to talk about his upcoming big day on Sunday.
* Scan All takes us back to the 2016 spring race at Pocono. We’ll look back at the key decision which led Kurt Busch to victory lane.
* NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows heads to South Carolina! A state rich with NASCAR history, South Carolina is also home to today’s featured track Anderson Motor Speedway.
