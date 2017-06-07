Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 82: Dave Pericak on a cold call to Roger Penske and keeping secrets

By Nate RyanJun 7, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Keeping Cup teams on the same page while also keeping some secrets between them is a key part of Ford Performance Director Dave Pericak’s job.

And it made for an interesting call to Roger Penske after Ford signed Stewart-Haas Racing to a multiyear deal beginning with the 2017 season.

How would the Team Penske magnate react to having a new team under the Ford umbrella in NASCAR’s premier series? Pericak wasn’t sure.

“I called Roger up and let him know this was happening, and his response was phenomenal,” Pericak said in an appearance on the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “I didn’t know what kind of response I was going to get. He said, ‘Dave, awesome move for Ford. It’s going to raise the chinning bar for all of us. That’s going to make all of us better.”

Because Penske virtually coined the concept of the “unfair advantage” in racing, there were questions about the efficacy of asking the team to work closely with another.

Pericak said Ford Performance acts as the buffer between its teams, ensuring that data and information can be shared without compromising the proprietary intellectual property.

“Penske and Stewart-Haas have done a really good job of integrating and learning each other,” Pericak said. “Each team has trust in Ford Performance, so the things that have to remain within a certain team, they absolutely will. Those things we can common-ize and have discussion on, Ford facilitates that discussion and dialogue. We’re doing that role because we have the trust of all the teams, then the teams can work together because there’s a common ground of trust.

“We’ve been very good that we have to make sure we don’t violate that trust, and the things that can’t transfer over, they just don’t transfer over, and there’s a respect from each team that knows there’s going to be an area where we say, ‘That’s off limits.’ So that respect is there, you’re seeing way more collaboration than ever before and we have plans for additional collaboration to give us a more competitive advantage in the future. It’s every week, every month, that trust is building more and more. The results are showing. It’s all coming together to show this is the right approach.”

Other topics discussed by Pericak on the podcast:

–How driver simulator has played an important role in development;

–Where NASCAR is headed with its manufacturers;

–The importance of avoiding marketing leading competition;

–The security of Ford’s NASCAR program after a CEO change;

–The future of racing as autonomous cars become a reality.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.

NASCAR issues 4-race suspension to Kyle Busch’s crew chief for wheel coming off

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 7, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT

NASCAR issued four-race suspensions each to Kyle Busch‘s crew chief, Adam Stevens, along with tire changer Jacob Seminara and tire carrier Kenneth Barber for a tire rolling off Busch’s car early in Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway.

NASCAR also issued the same penalty to Chase Briscoe‘s crew chief, Mike Hillman Jr., along with tire changer Wesley McPherson and tire carrier Eric Pinkiert for a tire rolling off in the Camping World Truck race last weekend at Dover.

Kyle Busch’s pit crew did not attach the left rear wheel before Busch left his pit stall early in Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway. The wheel soon rolled off the car.

That incident happened two days after Brad Keselowski Racing’s team failed to properly attach the left front wheel on Chase Briscoe’s truck before he exited pit road. The wheel soon rolled off.

Section 12.5.2.6.3.c of the Cup and Truck rule books state: “Loss of wheel(s) due to improper installation will result in a mandatory minimum four Race suspension of the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier of the lost wheel(s).’’

Section 12.5.2.6.3.a of both rule books also state that “safety violations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.’’

My Home Track — Rhode Island and the late, great Narragansett Park Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 7, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

NASCAR America continues its My Home Track: 50 states in 50 shows series with a great recollection of a long-gone track, Narragansett Park Speedway in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Built in 1867 and designed originally as a horse racing track, Narragansett Park Speedway was host and home to some of the first auto races to ever be held in the United States, dating back to the late 19th century.

It’s first race in 1896 featured only seven cars, but drew a sell-out crowd of more than 60,000.

It was the king of New England racing for more than 20 years for those who became fans of the growing world of car racing until a discarded match set the place aflame in 1924, never to return.

Even after 93 years, fans still like to talk about the fabled dirt track, which was not rebuilt after it went up in smoke and eventually became — much like many old racetracks eventually become — a subdivision.

My Home Tracks: Pennsylvania’s McKean County Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

NASCAR America continues its My Home Tracks: 50 states in 50 shows series today with a visit to Pennsylvania, otherwise known as The Keystone State.

There’s plenty of racing in Pennsylvania, with one of the best tracks being McKean County Raceway, which we visit.

Check it out in the above video.

 

Scan All: The best sounds and sights from Sunday’s AAA 400 at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

In just under six minutes, we bring you some of the best elements of Sunday’s AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway — the end of the first half of the 26-race NASCAR Cup regular season — with our popular “Scan All” series.

We start out this week’s edition on NASCAR America with some of the difficulties — and frustrated responses — of Dale Earnhardt Jr. He tried everything but struggled for much of the 406-lap race (scheduled for 400 laps, plus six additional laps of overtime).

Then we revisited the embarrassing loss of a left rear wheel on Kyle Busch‘s car after the tire was not attached properly with lug nuts.

Among the most notable — and humorous — exchanges on team radios was that of Clint Bowyer.

First, Bowyer missed a trip to pit road. He responded by telling his crew chief, “Were we supposed to pit there? I was daydreaming. Spotter must have been signing autographs.”

Then, when oil appeared under Bowyer’s car during a pit stop, it ultimately ended his day with a blow engine.

To which Clint deadpanned, “We run like Jack the Bear … blowed up!”

Listen to the best sounds from drivers and crews as Jimmie Johnson fought his way into victory lane at Dover.