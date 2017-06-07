NASCAR America: Denny Hamlin: ‘Slow process to get back to the top of the mountain’

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Things have looked up for Joe Gibbs Racing in the last few Cup races, even though it has yet to win a race in 2017.

NASCAR America’s Nate Ryan spoke with Denny Hamlin about how the long winless drought has influenced the mood at JGR.

“With every week that passes that we don’t get a win, the intensity definitely gets ramped up,” said Hamlin, who has two top fives through 13 races. “It’s not for a lack of effort, we’re going to continue to get better. We already feel like we’ve turned the corner.”

JGR has not won a Cup race since Carl Edwards‘ victory in the rain-shortened race at Texas Motor Speedway last November.

A month ago at Richmond International Raceway, Hamlin said JGR’s problems wouldn’t be fixed overnight or in a month, but Hamlin said the team is in a better place since then.

“We’ve cut into a third of where we need to be,” Hamlin said. “I’m confident that when the playoffs come around we’re going to be performing at a high level and that’s when it really counts.”

Watch the video for the full interview.