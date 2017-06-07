NASCAR America: Denny Hamlin: ‘Slow process to get back to the top of the mountain’

Things have looked up for Joe Gibbs Racing in the last few Cup races, even though it has yet to win a race in 2017.
NASCAR America’s Nate Ryan spoke with Denny Hamlin about how the long winless drought has influenced the mood at JGR.
“With every week that passes that we don’t get a win, the intensity definitely gets ramped up,” said Hamlin, who has two top fives through 13 races. “It’s not for a lack of effort, we’re going to continue to get better. We already feel like we’ve turned the corner.”
JGR has not won a Cup race since Carl Edwards‘ victory in the rain-shortened race at Texas Motor Speedway last November.
A month ago at Richmond International Raceway, Hamlin said JGR’s problems wouldn’t be fixed overnight or in a month, but Hamlin said the team is in a better place since then.
“We’ve cut into a third of where we need to be,” Hamlin said. “I’m confident that when the playoffs come around we’re going to be performing at a high level and that’s when it really counts.”
Watch the video for the full interview.
Other than at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR’s new stage racing format has never been used at a track larger than 2 miles in cars without restrictor plates.
That will change this weekend at Pocono Raceway.
“I think this weekend stage racing (will result) in an all-time high in how people get after it,” NASCAR America analyst Slugger Labbe said. “If you’re not running good, you can pit early at Pocono if you’re 12 to 14 seconds behind the leader. You can pit early and not get lapped. It’s one of the few tracks we can do that at.”
The first two stages of the Pocono 400 are 50 laps longs, followed by a 60-lap run to the checkered flag.
“I’m really curious to see how crew chief takes this,” Labbe said. “Will people go after stage points or will they be setting themselves up for the win?”
Non-conventional pit strategies could likely lead to a fuel-strategy race, much like how the Pocono 400 ended last year, with Kurt Busch winning.
Watch the video to see Dale Jarrett explain the art of fuel saving at a track as unique as Pocono.
Darrell Wallace Jr. said the last three days have been a “crazy 72 hours.”
The Roush Fenway Racing driver will make his Cup Series debut this weekend at Pocono Raceway in Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 Ford.
That will come a day after potentially his last race driving Roush’s No. 6 Ford in the Xfinity Series.
Wallace sat down with NASCAR America analyst Dale Jarrett to discuss his whirlwind week.
“I knew about it a couple of days before we announced it and I think the stress factor of not knowing what was next from the Xfinity program was kind of overshadowing that,” Wallace said.
Wallace told Jarrett at one point he began making a list on his phone of potential ways for him to earn money if his Xfinity ride went away.
“After Pocono in our Xfinity race that was it for me, not going to the race track anymore,” Wallace said. “What can I do to get a source of income? The things you don’t usually think about when you’re racing. Now I’m 23 and I guess I’m a grown man. Still a big kid, whatever you want to call it. Trying to figure those things out is pretty tough. This opportunity came about and it’s about timing.”
Wallace will be driving in the place of Aric Almirola, who suffered a compression fracture in his back in a crash at KAnsas Speedway.
Watch the above video for the full interview.
Back in the NASCAR America studio, Jarrett discussed Wallace with Parker Kligerman and Rick Allen.
“I’m going to give a little shout out to his sponsor here,” Jarrett said. “Somebody’s missing the boat with this young man. … Bubba Wallace has so much to bring to this sport that could be really good for our sport to help it to grow. … In the right situation to where he doesn’t have to overdrive the car, you get him in a really good race car I think he could really do some great things. As he pointed out, he’s very confident in himself and that’s what you have to be and what a sponsor wants.
“He’s really a sponsor’s dream.”
and on Facebook
Three days after the running of the AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway, NASCAR has revised the finishing order of two drivers in the Cup race.
In the revision, Matt Kenseth and Austin Dillon have swapped spots. Kenseth finished 12th and Dillon finished 13th.
Upon further review of video and scoring loop data, NASCAR confirmed the change needed to be made.
In the updated points standings, Kenseth and Dillon keep their positions, with Kenseth in 12th with 328 points and Dillon in 21st with 262.
Click here for the revised results and points.
Kids, there are plenty of rules to follow to make your social media experience a pleasant one.
Today, we’re only addressing two.
First, if you have to ask Twitter to make you do something, you probably shouldn’t do it.
Second, if you’re going to ignore the first rule, set higher retweet benchmarks.
That’s what Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson learned today. Driver of Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 18 Toyota, Gragson decided to have some fun with his lunch.
For those like myself who only know of it from a certain Barenaked Ladies song (“Hot like Wasabi when I bust rhymes”), Wasabi is a very spicy form of Japanese horseradish.
In less than an hour after his initial tweet, Gragson had lost out on his bet. Instead of busting out rhymes, Gragson was chugging water.
Thank you for participating in today’s Social Media 101 class.
Make Twitter bets responsibly.