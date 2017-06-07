Leavine Family Racing to honor New York firefighters this weekend at Pocono

Leavine Family Racing will honor the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) with a FDNY Foundation paint scheme on the No. 95 Chevrolet driven by Michael McDowell for this weekend’s Pocono 400.
The non-profit FDNY Foundation raises funds to support fire and life safety education, as well as development and training of department members to maintain operational excellence, community outreach and increased diversity.
While the FDNY has worked with NASCAR in the past, this will be the first time it will be featured on a race car.
Leavine Family Racing co-owner Mat DiLiberto is a board member of the FDNY Foundation.
“We have the opportunity to increase awareness of the ways we support the critical, life-saving mission of the FDNY because they have offered to place our logo on their car as it races in the Pocono 400,” Stephen Ruzow, Chairman of the FDNY Foundation Board of Directors, said in a media release.
Added DiLiberto, “The NASCAR community has a deep respect for those who give of themselves for the greater good and the men and women of the FDNY exemplify heroism. Showcasing the FDNY Foundation, which supports the FDNY in so many ways, is truly an honor for me and for all of us at LFR.”
McDowell has taken the No. 95 to three top-20 finishes in a row, the team’s best streak of finishes in their Cup existence.
“The good thing about Pocono is there is a lot of strategy,” McDowell said. “And also the track is so long that you’re not really fighting to stay on the lead lap, so you can be pretty aggressive with your strategy. That makes for a lot of fun during the race and some crazy restarts.”
Darrell Wallace Jr. said the last three days have been a “crazy 72 hours.”
The Roush Fenway Racing driver will make his Cup Series debut this weekend at Pocono Raceway in Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 Ford.
That will come a day after potentially his last race driving Roush’s No. 6 Ford in the Xfinity Series.
Wallace sat down with NASCAR America analyst Dale Jarrett to discuss his whirlwind week.
“I knew about it a couple of days before we announced it and I think the stress factor of not knowing what was next from the Xfinity program was kind of overshadowing that,” Wallace said.
Wallace told Jarrett at one point he began making a list on his phone of potential ways for him to earn money if his Xfinity ride went away.
“After Pocono in our Xfinity race that was it for me, not going to the race track anymore,” Wallace said. “What can I do to get a source of income? The things you don’t usually think about when you’re racing. Now I’m 23 and I guess I’m a grown man. Still a big kid, whatever you want to call it. Trying to figure those things out is pretty tough. This opportunity came about and it’s about timing.”
Wallace will be driving in the place of Aric Almirola, who suffered a compression fracture in his back in a crash at KAnsas Speedway.
Watch the above video for the full interview.
Back in the NASCAR America studio, Jarrett discussed Wallace with Parker Kligerman and Rick Allen.
“I’m going to give a little shout out to his sponsor here,” Jarrett said. “Somebody’s missing the boat with this young man. … Bubba Wallace has so much to bring to this sport that could be really good for our sport to help it to grow. … In the right situation to where he doesn’t have to overdrive the car, you get him in a really good race car I think he could really do some great things. As he pointed out, he’s very confident in himself and that’s what you have to be and what a sponsor wants.
“He’s really a sponsor’s dream.”
Three days after the running of the AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway, NASCAR has revised the finishing order of two drivers in the Cup race.
In the revision, Matt Kenseth and Austin Dillon have swapped spots. Kenseth finished 12th and Dillon finished 13th.
Upon further review of video and scoring loop data, NASCAR confirmed the change needed to be made.
In the updated points standings, Kenseth and Dillon keep their positions, with Kenseth in 12th with 328 points and Dillon in 21st with 262.
Click here for the revised results and points.
Kids, there are plenty of rules to follow to make your social media experience a pleasant one.
Today, we’re only addressing two.
First, if you have to ask Twitter to make you do something, you probably shouldn’t do it.
Second, if you’re going to ignore the first rule, set higher retweet benchmarks.
That’s what Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson learned today. Driver of Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 18 Toyota, Gragson decided to have some fun with his lunch.
For those like myself who only know of it from a certain Barenaked Ladies song (“Hot like Wasabi when I bust rhymes”), Wasabi is a very spicy form of Japanese horseradish.
In less than an hour after his initial tweet, Gragson had lost out on his bet. Instead of busting out rhymes, Gragson was chugging water.
Thank you for participating in today’s Social Media 101 class.
Make Twitter bets responsibly.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.
Rick Allen hosts from our NBC Charlotte studios and will be joined by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, veteran NASCAR crew chief Slugger Labbe and Parker Kligerman.
On today’s show:
* We react to the news of Kyle Busch’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, being suspended for the next four races due to a wheel that came off during Sunday’s race at Denver. The team’s rear tire changer and rear tire carrier are also suspended for four races. Joe Gibbs Racing said it will not appeal the penalty. What does this mean for Busch and the rest of JGR? Did NASCAR get this one right? Our panel will break it all down.
* Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. will make his NASCAR Cup debut this Sunday at Pocono in the most iconic car number in NASCAR history: the No. 43 of Richard Petty Motorsports. Wallace will fill in for the injured Aric Almirola, who likely still has another two months to recover from his horrendous wreck at Kansas. NASCAR On NBC analyst and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett sat down with Bubba to talk about his upcoming big day on Sunday.
* Scan All takes us back to the 2016 spring race at Pocono. We’ll look back at the key decision which led Kurt Busch to victory lane.
* NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows heads to South Carolina! A state rich with NASCAR history, South Carolina is also home to today’s featured track Anderson Motor Speedway.
