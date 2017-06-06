Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Ross Chastain surprises himself in first Cup start during 800-mile weekend

By Daniel McFadinJun 6, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

Ross Chastain didn’t realize where he finished in his NASCAR Cup debut until about 45 minutes after it was over.

The 24-year-old driver and watermelon farmer was driving a golf cart out of Dover International Speedway when he looked at the frontstretch scoring pylon.

The main portion of the pylon showed the top 15. At the bottom of it, a rotating section showed the rest of the field. Eventually, Chastain’s No. 15 showed up next to the 20th spot.

Chastain was floored.

“Holy cow! Are you kidding me?” Chastain thought. “I was confused after the race.”

For the previous 45 minutes, Chastain thought he finished 22nd in the AAA 400. As the laps wound down, Chastain’s No. 15 Chevrolet for Premium Motorsports was running on a lap by itself, three laps off the lead.

After the multi-car crash unfolded during the overtime start, Chastain, who had forgotten about the overtime line rule, shut his engine off and began coasting around the 1-mile track.

“My expectations were to finish a single-digit number of laps down to the leader,” Chastain told NBC Sports Monday as he drove back to North Carolina from Delaware. “Nine laps or less was the goal and then anything after that, just see how the race goes and stay out of the way.”

When he coasted across the finish line, his result was the best for Premium Motorsports at a non-restrictor plate track in 128 Cup starts dating back to 2014. Michael Waltrip delivered the team’s first top 10 in this year’s Daytona 500.

“We were just excited to be competitive,” Chastain said. “I told them going in I struggle wrestling a car that’s loose around Dover and that was again the case with all three race cars this weekend. Every time we’d bring a race car up, I had a really hard time making good lap times.”

Chastain, a four-year veteran of the Xfinity Series, pulled off the triple-header of driving in all three national series races at Dover. He drove for three different teams, with himself being the only common factor on each team.

At the end of the weekend, the native of Alfa, Florida, had attempted to complete 800 miles in three days. Before Sunday, he had never ran in a 400-mile event.

“Never ran 400 miles or laps around anywhere in a single thing,” Chastain said. “Did a lot of prep leading up to it with my mom and making sure everything food wise the week leading up I was doing the right stuff. We eat a lot of barbecue, but she does way better than anybody in our family does. I’ve grown to know that I need to do that and I have been doing it a long time since we got into all this racing stuff. But really ramped it up the last couple of weeks and fed my stuff the right stuff basically.”

In Friday’s Camping World Truck Series race, he finished 15th, three laps down due to a bad battery.

In Saturday’s Xfinity race, Chastain drove his No. 4 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports to 21st place, two laps down after losing a right-front tire.

In the midst of it all, Chastain had to prepare to drive a Cup car for the first time.

It made for an unusual Saturday for Chastain, who was used to sticking around Dover until Sunday when the Cup race started and then driving home with the race on the radio. When a JD Motorsports sponsor held a party in the track’s campgrounds Saturday night, Chastain abstained from any adult beverages on the eve of the biggest race of his career.

“I guess I was the only sober one there taking care of everybody,” Chastain said.

On the track, Chastain struggled to get used to an adjustable track bar and the car’s drive height.

“The hardest thing about it was the running back and forth with all the practices,” Chastain said. “Being with three different race teams and not working together except for with me, it was hard for me to communicate everything each car was doing with each crew chief at each team.”

The effort hit a snag in qualifying when Chastain put the No. 15 Chevrolet 36th on the grid out of 39 cars. Still trying to figure out how to navigate his new ride, Chastian worried about how the early portion of the race would unfold.

“I thought it was going to take 100 laps to get up to speed here,” Chastain said. “I might be two or three laps down by then. We got up to speed pretty quick and was competitive. Pretty much my adrenaline was going the entire time in a good way, in that it kept me going throughout the whole Cup race. I never got tired, never felt I was struggling in the car.”

With an average running spot of 26.8, Chastain was 25th by the halfway point. At one point Chastain got into an intense battle with Cole Whitt to be the first car a lap down, swapping spots multiple times as the leaders raced around them.

When he coasted across the finish line, Chastain was ahead of Trevor Bayne, Joey Logano, Chris Buescher and numerous Cup stars who had wrecked out of the event.

“I was able to pass, legitimately pass, some Cup cars and that just doesn’t happen,” Chastain said. “Starting that far back in the Cup Series, there’s no bad teams, no bad drivers either and we were competitive with them and racing them and I think it caught a lot of the other drivers off guard. Unfortunately, I pissed a few of them off that we were racing with them and they didn’t like it. I felt like I stood my ground.”

After the longest weekend of his NASCAR career, Chastain emerged from his first Cup race feeling “surprisingly well.”

“I was worried, for obvious reasons, I would be pretty worn out,” Chastain said. “I think I would have been, but all three races during the weekend we were fast, so that gets me excited.”

Chastain will continue with his Xfinity Series ride this weekend at Pocono. But after his impressive performance, Chastain says no plans are in the works just yet for another return to the Cup series.

“We need to get back and look at everything,” Chastain said. “There’s definitely a lot to think about. First things first, I just want to enjoy the fact I didn’t do anything too crazy.”

NASCAR America — which winless driver will break through next?

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT

Winless drivers have been a big topic of discussion of late. Many notable drivers, including past champions like 2014 champ Kevin Harvick and 2015 champ Kyle Busch, are struggling to reach victory lane in 2017.

And then there’s others who are either winless this season or thus far in their career, like Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Daniel Suarez, Paul Menard, Danica Patrick, A.J. Allmendinger, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Kasey Kahne, Erik Jones and Dale Earnhardt Jr., among others.

With 13 races down so far, which winless driver will break through as we begin the second half of the regular season? On Tuesday’s NASCAR America, our experts give their take.

 

Kevin Harvick on OT rule: ‘I’m not a fan of changing things in the middle of the year’

By Dustin LongJun 6, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Kevin Harvick, whose incident at Talladega in 2015 preceded NASCAR adopting the overtime line, says the sanctioning body should keep the overtime line as it is the rest of the year.

“It’s been a constant evolution of processes throughout the years, whether this is a moment that changes it, I’m not a fan of changing things in the middle of the year,’’ Harvick said. “I think everything is open for discussion. I think this rule was created with the superspeedway races and the wrecks and everything that was happening there.’’

The rule has gained attention since last weekend’s race at Dover finished under caution. Jimmie Johnson won because he crossed the overtime line before the final caution came out.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Periscope that NASCAR should change the overtime rule.

“I kind of helped come up with that idea, so this is going to be kind of strange, but I think they should get rid of the overtime line at all the racetracks except for Daytona and Talladega,” Earnhardt said.

“I think we should race it out everywhere. And no overtime line, just keep on doing green-white-checkereds until you get it right everywhere. And then at Daytona and Talladega, you probably can do something different.”

Earnhardt’s flip is a lesson for the sport, Harvick suggested.

“I think that really speaks volumes about just as competitors where everybody sits as far as one time you want this and one time you want that,’’ Harvick said. “I think that’s a good reason to keep the competitors out of making rules and things like that.

“It’s hard to be wishy-washy and create something that is consistently good. It definitely shows you how circumstances can change the opinions of really all of us.’’

The issue of trying to finish races under green has been prevalent in the sport for about 20 years.

NASCAR instituted a green-white-checkered rule a few months after fans tossed beer cans at Jeff Gordon when NASCAR ruled he was leading — instead of Earnhardt — when the final caution came out at Talladega in April 2004.

NASCAR increased it to three green-white-checkered attempts before the 2010 Daytona 500.

In October 2015 at Talladega, Johnson spun as the field headed for its lone attempt at a green-white-checkered finish. NASCAR ruled that because the field had not taken the green and passed the start/finish line, it did not count as the one attempt.

When the green came out, Harvick, who had an ailing car, and Trevor Bayne made contact that triggered an 11-car crash and the race ended under caution. Harvick managed to make it around and advanced to the third round.

NASCAR followed that by creating the overtime line in 2016. The rule states that if the leader crosses the line before the caution comes out after the final restart, the race will end under caution. If the caution waves before the leader crosses the line, another attempt will be made.

“We make changes because we’re told it’s what the fans want for all the way we can monitor those things,’’ Johnson said Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “You sit around and all of a sudden everybody starts questioning that again.

“The overtime line was designed to help create a safe environment and give us a point to race to. The way it’s all written and designed, the fans got the best opportunity, I think, that could have come.’’

NASCAR America live at 5:30 – 7 p.m. ET: Jimmie Johnson, winless drivers

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Marty Snider hosts from our Stamford, Connecticut studio, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, as well as Jeff Burton and Parker Kligerman join us from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • Winner…and still champion! Jimmie Johnson reigned supreme for a record 11th time at the Monster Mile. What exactly makes Jimmie so good? Our panel will break down the anatomy of a champion.
  • Plus, we’ll have some words from Jimmie on his boyhood hero, Cale Yarborough. The two NASCAR greats are now tied on the Cup Series all-time wins list with 83 wins apiece.
  • Winless drivers have been a big topic of discussion of late.  Many notable drivers, including some past champions, are struggling to reach victory lane in 2017. With 13 races down so far, which one will break  through as we begin the second half of the regular season? Our experts give their take.
  • Scan All is back this week to show us highlights of Sunday’s overtime thriller at Dover.  Hear what the drivers and teams had to say throughout this electric race!
  • We’ll discuss today’s news that veteran Hendrick Motorsports general manager Doug Duchardt will leave the company at month’s end to pursue other opportunities.
  • My Home Track — 50 tracks in 50 Shows — doubles up today with visits to some of the best grassroots racing in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

General manager Doug Duchardt leaving Hendrick Motorsports

Todd Warshaw/NASCAR via Getty Images
By Nate RyanJun 6, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

General manager Doug Duchardt will leave Hendrick Motorsports at the end of the month, the team announced Tuesday.

In a release, Duchardt, who has been with the team for more than 12 years, said he “felt this is the right time in my life to pursue other goals. It was a difficult decision to make, but I feel this is the right time in my life to pursue other goals.”

Duchardt joined the team as vice president of development in January 2005 during a reorganization of Hendrick, which lost its president and general manager in an October 2004 plane crash.

“Doug joined us during a difficult time in our history and helped provide stability and leadership,” Hendrick said. “I’ll always be grateful to him for accepting that challenge and for his ongoing dedication and countless contributions. We all wish him the very best in his future endeavors, which will most certainly be successful. He’s a special friend and person.”

The team isn’t planning to fill the GM role.

Here’s the full release from Hendrick Motorsports:

Hendrick Motorsports executive vice president and general manager Doug Duchardt will leave the organization later this summer. He will remain in his role through the end of June.

Duchardt, 53, came to Hendrick Motorsports in January 2005 as vice president of development, a position in which he oversaw race car design, engineering and production. In July 2013, he was elevated to the newly created role of general manager, directing all racing operations for the team.

“Being a member of this family of talented people for more than 12 years has been an unparalleled privilege,” said Duchardt, who previously was director of North American motor sports initiatives for General Motors. “It was a difficult decision to make, but I feel this is the right time in my life to pursue other goals. I’m incredibly thankful to Rick (Hendrick) and all of my teammates for a truly rewarding experience and for the countless relationships that will continue on.”

In Duchardt’s 12 full seasons with Hendrick Motorsports, the organization’s chassis and engines won a record six consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championships and nine of the last 11. He oversaw the successful conversion to the Chevrolet R-07 engine in 2007, the incorporation of electronic fuel injection in 2012 and Hendrick Motorsports’ role as lead development team for the Generation-6 Chevrolet SS race car, which debuted in 2013.

“Doug joined us during a difficult time in our history and helped provide stability and leadership,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “I’ll always be grateful to him for accepting that challenge and for his ongoing dedication and countless contributions. We all wish him the very best in his future endeavors, which will most certainly be successful. He’s a special friend and person.”

Duchardt’s responsibilities will be assigned to multiple team members, including Hendrick Motorsports president Marshall Carlson, chief financial officer Scott Lampe and vice president of competition Ken Howes. The organization does not plan to fill the general manager role.

 