NASCAR America live at 5:30 – 7 p.m. ET: Jimmie Johnson, winless drivers

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.
Marty Snider hosts from our Stamford, Connecticut studio, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, as well as Jeff Burton and Parker Kligerman join us from NBC Charlotte.
On today’s show:
- Winner…and still champion! Jimmie Johnson reigned supreme for a record 11th time at the Monster Mile. What exactly makes Jimmie so good? Our panel will break down the anatomy of a champion.
- Plus, we’ll have some words from Jimmie on his boyhood hero, Cale Yarborough. The two NASCAR greats are now tied on the Cup Series all-time wins list with 83 wins apiece.
- Winless drivers have been a big topic of discussion of late. Many notable drivers, including some past champions, are struggling to reach victory lane in 2017. With 13 races down so far, which one will break through as we begin the second half of the regular season? Our experts give their take.
- Scan All is back this week to show us highlights of Sunday’s overtime thriller at Dover. Hear what the drivers and teams had to say throughout this electric race!
- We’ll discuss today’s news that veteran Hendrick Motorsports general manager Doug Duchardt will leave the company at month’s end to pursue other opportunities.
- My Home Track — 50 tracks in 50 Shows — doubles up today with visits to some of the best grassroots racing in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com
If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.