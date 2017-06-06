NASCAR America: Jimmie Johnson’s work ethic is second to none

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jimmie Johnson‘s win this past Sunday at Dover was the 83rd Cup Series win of his career, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough for sixth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list.

In addition, it was his third in the first 13 races this season.

So what makes the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion so good?

On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, our team of analysts — NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, Parker Kligerman and Marty Snider — all praised Johnson’s work ethic and who he handles himself both on and off the racetrack.

