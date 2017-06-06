NASCAR America: Jimmie Johnson’s special bond with Cale Yarborough

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and his childhood hero, Cale Yarborough, share a connection that spans the NASCAR history books and is filled with a mutual respect.
Tuesday’s NASCAR America explored that special bond and the similarities between the two drivers. Even though their respective hey days are 30-plus years apart, there’s a lot of Yarborough within Johnson … and even though they raced in different era’s, there’s a lot of Johnson in Yarborough.
NASCAR America continues its My Home Tracks: 50 states in 50 shows series today with a visit to Pennsylvania, otherwise known as The Keystone State.
There’s plenty of racing in Pennsylvania, with one of the best tracks being McKean County Raceway, which we visit.
In just under six minutes, we bring you some of the best elements of Sunday’s AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway — the end of the first half of the 26-race NASCAR Cup regular season — with our popular “Scan All” series.
We start out this week’s edition on NASCAR America with some of the difficulties — and his sometimes frustrated responses — of Dale Earnhardt Jr. He tried everything but struggled for much of the 406-lap race (scheduled for 400 laps, plus six additional laps of overtime).
Then we revisited the embarrassing loss of a left rear wheel on Kyle Busch‘s car after the tire was not attached properly with lug nuts.
Among the most notable — and humorous — exchanges on team radios was that of Clint Bowyer.
First, Bowyer missed a trip to pit road. He responded by telling his crew chief, “Were we supposed to pit there? I was daydreaming. Spotter must have been signing autographs.”
Then, when oil appeared under Bowyer’s car during a pit stop, it ultimately ended his day with a blow engine.
To which Clint deadpanned, “We run like Jack the Bear … blowed up!”
Listen to the best sounds from drivers and crews as Jimmie Johnson fought his way into victory lane at Dover.
It’s Bubba’s time.
Richard Petty Motorsports has handed the keys to the iconic No. 43 Ford to Darrell Wallace Jr., even though almost everyone calls him by his colorful nickname, “Bubba.”
Wallace will drive for RPM for the first time in Sunday’s race at Pocono. How long he remains in the No. 43 will mainly depend upon how long it takes for the injured Aric Almirola to return to full health. Best estimate: probably another two months.
So during that time, Wallace — who becomes the first African-American driver to race in the Cup series since Bill Lester in 2006 — will have at least six races or more to prove himself in NASCAR’s premier series.
The other thing Wallace has to wonder is what happens when Almirola does return to the RPM fold?
Will Wallace then return to the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Xfinity Series team — which has suspended operations due to lack of sponsorship — or will he remain at RPM in another capacity, or will he become a free agent?
Wallace’s goal for Sunday’s race at Pocono is simple: he wants to make smart decisions and try to finish in the top 20.
Can he do that? The NASCAR America crew gave their take on Wallace’s great opportunity in Tuesday’s edition of the show.
Winless drivers have been a big topic of discussion of late. Many notable drivers, including past champions like 2014 champ Kevin Harvick and 2015 champ Kyle Busch, are struggling to reach victory lane in 2017.
And then there’s others who are either winless this season or thus far in their career, like Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Daniel Suarez, Paul Menard, Danica Patrick, A.J. Allmendinger, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Kasey Kahne, Erik Jones and Dale Earnhardt Jr., among others.
With 13 races down so far, which winless driver will break through as we begin the second half of the regular season? On Tuesday’s NASCAR America, our experts give their take.