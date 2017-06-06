My Home Tracks: Pennsylvania’s McKean County Raceway

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In just under six minutes, we bring you some of the best elements of Sunday’s AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway — the end of the first half of the 26-race NASCAR Cup regular season — with our popular “Scan All” series.

We start out this week’s edition on NASCAR America with some of the difficulties — and his sometimes frustrated responses — of Dale Earnhardt Jr. He tried everything but struggled for much of the 406-lap race (scheduled for 400 laps, plus six additional laps of overtime).

Then we revisited the embarrassing loss of a left rear wheel on Kyle Busch‘s car after the tire was not attached properly with lug nuts.

Among the most notable — and humorous — exchanges on team radios was that of Clint Bowyer.

First, Bowyer missed a trip to pit road. He responded by telling his crew chief, “Were we supposed to pit there? I was daydreaming. Spotter must have been signing autographs.”

Then, when oil appeared under Bowyer’s car during a pit stop, it ultimately ended his day with a blow engine.

To which Clint deadpanned, “We run like Jack the Bear … blowed up!”

Listen to the best sounds from drivers and crews as Jimmie Johnson fought his way into victory lane at Dover.