After rain-shortened win, Chris Buescher hopes sun will shine again on him at Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Chris Buescher has had this weekend circled on his calendar for 10 months.

Buescher earned his first – and only to date – NASCAR Cup win on August 1, 2016 at Pocono Raceway while driving for Front Row Motorsports. It was life-changing in several ways.

Not only was it his first triumph in NASCAR’s premier series, he did it as a Cup rookie – and also qualified himself for last year’s playoffs.

It also led to switching to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2017 as part of a unique driver-sharing agreement with Roush Fenway Racing.

Buescher remains under contract to Roush Fenway, even though he’s driving a Chevrolet in 2017 instead of a Ford for JTG Daugherty, and is teammates with A.J. Allmendinger in JTG Daugherty’s first season as a two-car team.

Now the Prosper, Texas, native is back at a place he’ll never forget. There’s an old axiom in NASCAR that no matter how many wins a driver earns in his career, he or she will never forget the first one.

It’s the same with Buescher.

“I remember that day clear as yesterday,” Buescher said. “I had 80 minutes on pit road to think about it.”

That was due to rain and fog that came through the Pocono region. After waiting for nearly an hour-and-a-half, NASCAR called the race official after Lap 138 – 22 laps shy of the scheduled 160 laps.

“It was weather-related, but we’ll take it,” Buescher said. “The history books at the end of the day won’t show anything but a win, and there was some really good strategy there and not something that we purposefully got into.

“We had a flat tire earlier that put us on a different sequence and it ended up working out really well. I do like Pocono, I’ve had some good runs there and almost won an ARCA race there and it was called as we were passing for the lead due to fog.

“So, this is kind of like payback and I’ll take a Cup win over the ARCA win. But now that we’re even there, I think we’re going to have to go win a Cup race on merit.”

And the first of two chances to do that this season happens in Sunday’s Axalta presents the Pocono 400 on the 2.5-mile tri-oval.

But it won’t be easy, Buescher admits.

“Pocono is a tough place,” he said. “All three corners are so different, and it’s just a unique race track.

“It’s challenging. I love going there. We were able to pull off the win there last year and pull off a little bit of strategy and that’s always going to be a big part of Pocono and racing in general.

“It’s going to be a matter of how to figure out how to make it to the end and keeps the fenders on. It’s been pretty treacherous the last couple of races so we’ve got to figure out how to keep our No. 37 Scott Products Chevrolet clean.”

NASCAR America — which winless driver will break through next?

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT

Winless drivers have been a big topic of discussion of late. Many notable drivers, including past champions like 2014 champ Kevin Harvick and 2015 champ Kyle Busch, are struggling to reach victory lane in 2017.

And then there’s others who are either winless this season or thus far in their career, like Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Daniel Suarez, Paul Menard, Danica Patrick, A.J. Allmendinger, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Kasey Kahne, Erik Jones and Dale Earnhardt Jr., among others.

Kevin Harvick on OT rule: ‘I’m not a fan of changing things in the middle of the year’

By Dustin LongJun 6, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Kevin Harvick, whose incident at Talladega in 2015 preceded NASCAR adopting the overtime line, says the sanctioning body should keep the overtime line as it is the rest of the year.

“It’s been a constant evolution of processes throughout the years, whether this is a moment that changes it, I’m not a fan of changing things in the middle of the year,’’ Harvick said. “I think everything is open for discussion. I think this rule was created with the superspeedway races and the wrecks and everything that was happening there.’’

The rule has gained attention since last weekend’s race at Dover finished under caution. Jimmie Johnson won because he crossed the overtime line before the final caution came out.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Periscope that NASCAR should change the overtime rule.

“I kind of helped come up with that idea, so this is going to be kind of strange, but I think they should get rid of the overtime line at all the racetracks except for Daytona and Talladega,” Earnhardt said.

“I think we should race it out everywhere. And no overtime line, just keep on doing green-white-checkereds until you get it right everywhere. And then at Daytona and Talladega, you probably can do something different.”

Earnhardt’s flip is a lesson for the sport, Harvick suggested.

“I think that really speaks volumes about just as competitors where everybody sits as far as one time you want this and one time you want that,’’ Harvick said. “I think that’s a good reason to keep the competitors out of making rules and things like that.

“It’s hard to be wishy-washy and create something that is consistently good. It definitely shows you how circumstances can change the opinions of really all of us.’’

The issue of trying to finish races under green has been prevalent in the sport for about 20 years.

NASCAR instituted a green-white-checkered rule a few months after fans tossed beer cans at Jeff Gordon when NASCAR ruled he was leading — instead of Earnhardt — when the final caution came out at Talladega in April 2004.

NASCAR increased it to three green-white-checkered attempts before the 2010 Daytona 500.

In October 2015 at Talladega, Johnson spun as the field headed for its lone attempt at a green-white-checkered finish. NASCAR ruled that because the field had not taken the green and passed the start/finish line, it did not count as the one attempt.

When the green came out, Harvick, who had an ailing car, and Trevor Bayne made contact that triggered an 11-car crash and the race ended under caution. Harvick managed to make it around and advanced to the third round.

NASCAR followed that by creating the overtime line in 2016. The rule states that if the leader crosses the line before the caution comes out after the final restart, the race will end under caution. If the caution waves before the leader crosses the line, another attempt will be made.

“We make changes because we’re told it’s what the fans want for all the way we can monitor those things,’’ Johnson said Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “You sit around and all of a sudden everybody starts questioning that again.

“The overtime line was designed to help create a safe environment and give us a point to race to. The way it’s all written and designed, the fans got the best opportunity, I think, that could have come.’’

NASCAR America live at 5:30 – 7 p.m. ET: Jimmie Johnson, winless drivers

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 6, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Marty Snider hosts from our Stamford, Connecticut studio, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, as well as Jeff Burton and Parker Kligerman join us from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • Winner…and still champion! Jimmie Johnson reigned supreme for a record 11th time at the Monster Mile. What exactly makes Jimmie so good? Our panel will break down the anatomy of a champion.
  • Plus, we’ll have some words from Jimmie on his boyhood hero, Cale Yarborough. The two NASCAR greats are now tied on the Cup Series all-time wins list with 83 wins apiece.
  • Winless drivers have been a big topic of discussion of late.  Many notable drivers, including some past champions, are struggling to reach victory lane in 2017. With 13 races down so far, which one will break  through as we begin the second half of the regular season? Our experts give their take.
  • Scan All is back this week to show us highlights of Sunday’s overtime thriller at Dover.  Hear what the drivers and teams had to say throughout this electric race!
  • We’ll discuss today’s news that veteran Hendrick Motorsports general manager Doug Duchardt will leave the company at month’s end to pursue other opportunities.
  • My Home Track — 50 tracks in 50 Shows — doubles up today with visits to some of the best grassroots racing in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

General manager Doug Duchardt leaving Hendrick Motorsports

By Nate RyanJun 6, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

General manager Doug Duchardt will leave Hendrick Motorsports at the end of the month, the team announced Tuesday.

In a release, Duchardt, who has been with the team for more than 12 years, said he “felt this is the right time in my life to pursue other goals. It was a difficult decision to make, but I feel this is the right time in my life to pursue other goals.”

Duchardt joined the team as vice president of development in January 2005 during a reorganization of Hendrick, which lost its president and general manager in an October 2004 plane crash.

“Doug joined us during a difficult time in our history and helped provide stability and leadership,” Hendrick said. “I’ll always be grateful to him for accepting that challenge and for his ongoing dedication and countless contributions. We all wish him the very best in his future endeavors, which will most certainly be successful. He’s a special friend and person.”

The team isn’t planning to fill the GM role.

Here’s the full release from Hendrick Motorsports:

Hendrick Motorsports executive vice president and general manager Doug Duchardt will leave the organization later this summer. He will remain in his role through the end of June.

Duchardt, 53, came to Hendrick Motorsports in January 2005 as vice president of development, a position in which he oversaw race car design, engineering and production. In July 2013, he was elevated to the newly created role of general manager, directing all racing operations for the team.

“Being a member of this family of talented people for more than 12 years has been an unparalleled privilege,” said Duchardt, who previously was director of North American motor sports initiatives for General Motors. “It was a difficult decision to make, but I feel this is the right time in my life to pursue other goals. I’m incredibly thankful to Rick (Hendrick) and all of my teammates for a truly rewarding experience and for the countless relationships that will continue on.”

In Duchardt’s 12 full seasons with Hendrick Motorsports, the organization’s chassis and engines won a record six consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championships and nine of the last 11. He oversaw the successful conversion to the Chevrolet R-07 engine in 2007, the incorporation of electronic fuel injection in 2012 and Hendrick Motorsports’ role as lead development team for the Generation-6 Chevrolet SS race car, which debuted in 2013.

“Doug joined us during a difficult time in our history and helped provide stability and leadership,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “I’ll always be grateful to him for accepting that challenge and for his ongoing dedication and countless contributions. We all wish him the very best in his future endeavors, which will most certainly be successful. He’s a special friend and person.”

Duchardt’s responsibilities will be assigned to multiple team members, including Hendrick Motorsports president Marshall Carlson, chief financial officer Scott Lampe and vice president of competition Ken Howes. The organization does not plan to fill the general manager role.

 