Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Ty Dillon’s best Cup race yet ends in overtime crash

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT

A week after seeing his brother Austin Dillon win his first Cup race in the Coca-Cola 600, Ty Dillon did what he could to upstage him in Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway.

Though it didn’t work out, the Germain Racing driver produced his best race yet through 31 starts in NASCAR’s premier series.

Dillon and his No. 13 Chevrolet finished 14th after being involved in the overtime crash on the backstretch of the 1-mile track.

The result matches Dillon’s best this season on a non-restrictor plate (Kansas). He finished 13th at Talladega.

Dillon was fourth on the final restart in the outside lane behind Kyle Larson when he got loose exiting Turn 2. His car broke left and got into Ryan Newman, which set off a chain reaction and collected nine cars.

“We had to restart fourth on old tires and I just think the air off (Newman) got me a little loose and they left a bunch of sand there off Turn 2 and as soon as I got loose and hit that sand it was all over,” Dillon said. “I feel bad for all the cars that got torn up, but, really, I don’t know what (Newman) or myself could have done any different to stay out of that crash.”

The accident didn’t dampen Dillon’s mood, who up to that point had produced the best race of the year by a Cup rookie.

Dillon began the day in 21st and his average running spot during the 406-lap race was 15.01.

The 25-year-old driver’s prospects improved on Lap 331. Dillon and seven other cars stayed out just long enough during green flag pit stops to benefit from a caution caused by Regan Smith.

In the pits, Dillon beat Newman, Kyle Larson and Jimmie Johnson out.

Dillon would lead the next 27 laps, which included another restart on Lap 349. Dillon was finally overtaken by Larson on Lap 361 with a pass on the outside.

“To lead laps like that meant a lot to me,” Dillon said. “I’m proud of our effort today. We proved to ourselves as a team that we can run up front with the big boys and just proud of our effort by our GEICO team overall.”

Those 27 laps give Dillon 33 laps led for the year, which leads all Cup rookies. Erik Jones has only led two laps. Daniel Suarez, Gray Gaulding and Corey LaJoie haven’t led any.

Dillon’s 33 laps led also are more than his predecessor, Casey Mears, had in last four seasons driving the No. 13 Chevrolet (24 laps).

After 13 races, Dillon is 22nd in the point standings. Jones and Suarez are 18th and 19th respectively.

Jimmie Johnson OK after minor form of skin cancer removed from shoulder

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

The day after winning his 83rd NASCAR Cup race, Jimmie Johnson underwent a minor outpatient procedure to have a minor form of skin cancer – Basal Cell Carcinoma – removed from his shoulder.

The procedure won’t impact Johnson’s driving ability and he will pilot his No. 48 Chevrolet this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

The seven-time champion tweeted about the procedure Monday morning.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Basal Cell Carcinoma “often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin, though it can take other forms. Basal cell carcinoma occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck.”

The Mayo Clinic also says Basal Cell Carcinoma is most likely to develop in men over the age of 50. Johnson turns 42 in September.

and on Facebook

Fan who climbed Dover fence during Cup race faces multiple charges

Photo: Dover Police Department
3 Comments
By Dustin LongJun 5, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT

Dover Police have cited a fan who climbed the catch fence during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race with multiple charges, including felony resisting arrest with force after the police stated he kicked an officer.

John Infanti, 43, of Greenwood, Delaware, climbed the fence at about 4:58 p.m. Sunday. Private security got him to climb down. Infanti was taken into custody by Dover Police officers. While being taken into custody, Infanti refused to comply with officer commands, kicking one in the knee, according to a Dover Police report.

Dover Police stated he was under the influence at the time.

Infanti, who remains in custody, will be charged with second degree trespass, disorderly conduct, felony resisting arrest with force and offensive touching of law enforcement.

 and on Facebook

NASCAR might go easier on Kyle Busch’s team for having tire get loose during Dover race

Leave a comment
By Nate RyanJun 5, 2017, 8:49 AM EDT

A NASCAR official said it’s possible Kyle Busch’s team could receive lenient punishment for having a tire fall off after a pit stop Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Busch left the pits when his pit crew dropped the jack before his left-rear lug nuts were secured. A similar incident happened to Chase Briscoe in Friday’s truck race.

The NASCAR rulebook calls for four-race suspensions for crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier in the case of a loose wheel because of improper installation, but it also notes safety violations will be handled case by case.

Executive vice president of competition Scott Miller said Monday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR’s The Morning Drive that the perceived lack of intent to fasten five lug nuts on the tire could result in dispensation for those teams.

“It’s possible we will” look at intent, Miller said. “We’ll review everything we have from what we’ve seen so far. It wasn’t trying to go back on the track with two lug nuts. It obviously was human error in both cases. There are a lot of discussions internally on how we’ll rule on that. That process will start later this afternoon.”

The lug nut rule was changed after a spate of loose wheels a little over a year ago. NASCAR also began checking lug nuts postrace, penalizing teams that didn’t fasten five after the final stop.

“It’s fairly obvious when things keep occurring that are either competition or safety related, and you feel you need to ramp up consequences of doing said things,” Miller said. “With wheels and hitting two to three lug nuts on the last pit stop, that’s where rules came from.”

Other topics addressed by Miller:

–There apparently is no consideration of changing the overtime line rule, which Dale Earnhardt Jr. advocated abolishing after it played a role in Sunday’s win by Jimmie Johnson.

“There’s no question about it,” Miller said. “That’s black and white and straightforward. We don’t want the races to end that way, but we put that procedure in place starting last season, and that’s how we do it.

“There was a lot that went into that, a lot of conversation that were had. One of the big considerations was superspeedway racing, and the havoc we typically have on restarts and the green-white-checkered there. It was a way to not have to do that three times at those racetracks. That was a factor, but that wasn’t only the factor…. It’s something we’re always looking at, we don’t like races to end like they did yesterday, but that’s what we’ve got right now, and we’ll continue to look at things like we always do.”

–NASCAR elected to skip using VHT at Dover after consulting with drivers who felt it wasn’t necessary, but the traction compound could be used again after “fairly decent success” at Bristol and Charlotte.

“I think the racetracks are going to have to lend themselves to strongly consider using it,” Miller said. “From talking to lot of drivers, we don’t believe it’s necessary everywhere

“It could come into play in the future at one-lane tracks. Maybe we put it further outside the groove and hopefully that helps to widen the racing groove out and make for better action at tracks that are one lane.”

Long: Another late-race defeat leaves Kyle Larson deflated

1 Comment
By Dustin LongJun 4, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT

DOVER, Del. — Confetti flew through the air, floating from a celebration 75 yards from Kyle Larson.

Instead of being in the middle of hugs and high fives, Larson stood on pit road and tried to reconcile losing another race he seemed to have all but won.

“I run second all the time,’’ Larson lamented. “All the time.’’

It seems that way.

He has been the runner-up in six of the last 14 Cup races, dating back to last year’s season finale at Homestead. It’s an astonishing record but one that is frustrating for so many close calls.

Three times, including Sunday at Dover International Speedway, Larson has finished second to Jimmie Johnson.

“I’m really disappointed,’’ Larson said on pit road. “I’m not going to show any anger like Kyle (Busch).’’

Asked a few minutes later in the media center if this was the biggest disappointment of his career, Larson briefly laughed and said: “That’s a dumb question. No, No, I mean, I’ve had bigger disappointing races, I guess. I don’t know. I mean, it’s disappointing that I didn’t win, but it’s also a positive that we led more than half the race and held off guys on four tires when we had two, and we were at a disadvantage a lot of the times and I was able to hold people off. 

“So I’m disappointed that I didn’t win, but I’m proud of the effort that our team put in and proud of myself for the effort I put in most of the race. Just, yeah, just got to get better.’’

Larson was discouraged by his final restart. He was the leader, chose the outside line — the preferred line — and gave up the win to Johnson, who said in victory lane that he had “the restart of my life.’’

As Johnson celebrated tying Cale Yarborough’s career record of wins, Larson contemplated what went wrong.

Larson spun his tires on the final restart, as he had done throughout the race. Johnson got the lead into the first turn and crossed the overtime line in the middle of the backstretch before the caution came out for a nine-car accident.

The race was over. Johnson was the winner. Larson was second. Again.

“I haven’t had much luck in my NASCAR career,’’ Larson said on pit road. “Gosh, (Johnson)’s the luckiest human being on this planet, but he’s also extremely good and can execute like nobody else.’’

That’s the next step for Larson, who has been fast all season and has many expecting him to be the sport’s next breakout star. He can’t be one of the sport’s next superstars, though, if he doesn’t win.

Keep this in mind. This was Larson’s 124th career Cup start compared to Johnson’s 556th. Johnson has been in more pressure situations with his seven titles and 83 career victories. That includes Johnson’s win in last year’s season finale at Homestead.

Just like Sunday, Johnson beat Larson on the final restart at Homestead. Johnson was on the inside with two laps to go and outran Larson to Turn 1 to win the race and title.

Johnson outfoxed Larson then and beat him again Sunday.

“It’s good to be the leader, but a lot of times you are at a disadvantage being the leader,’’ Larson said. “They can time the restarts better than you. They lag back a little bit. We were both playing games with each other.’’

It is such lessons Larson will learn. If not, he will only face more angst.

“I know he’s hungry,’’ Johnson said of Larson. “I think the wins are going to keep coming for him. They’re never easy when they go away. He’s a great talent.’’

Along with losing a race, what also could hurt Larson is the loss of the five playoff points. Johnson has 15 playoffs points to Larson’s seven (Martin Truex Jr. has a series-high 18 playoff points).

With those points carrying through each round of the playoffs, it could make a difference on who advances.

“Winning is still everything,’’ Johnson said. “That’s where my focus has been. When we get to the end of the year, I’ll start paying attention to points more often, but right now is all about trophies.’’

For Larson, it’s about trophies he doesn’t have.

 and on Facebook