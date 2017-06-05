Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

NASCAR’s entry lists for Pocono, Texas

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

All three of NASCAR’s national series are in action this weekend but they will be racing in two different parts of the country.

The Cup and Xfinity Series go to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania, while the Camping World Truck Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup Series – Axalta presents the Pocono 400

There are 39 cars on the entry list for this race. Richard Petty Motorsports announced Monday Darrell Wallace Jr. will drive its No. 43 Ford in place of the injured Aric Almirola. It will be Wallace’s Cup Series debut.

Corey LaJoie will be back in the No. 83 Toyota for BK Racing after Ryan Sieg drove it at Dover.

Last year, Kurt Busch won this race after leading the final 32 laps and successfully managing his fuel mileage. Chris Buescher won the August race when it was cut short by 22 laps due to fog.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Pocono Green 250

There are 41 cars on the entry list for this race, meaning one car will not qualify for the race. Cup drivers in the race include Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson.

Last year, Larson won this race after it was shortened by rain at Lap 53. Larson led 27 laps before the skies opened up.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Rattlesnake 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

There are only 26 Truck entered into this race. A full field would be 32 trucks. This would be the first race this year without a full field.

The No. 63 Chevrolet and the No. 99 Chevrolet do not have drivers attached to them yet.

Last year, William Byron won his second of a rookie record seven races after leading six of the last 40 laps and fending off Rico Abreu.

Click here for the entry list.

 

NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Dover recap, Darrell Wallace Jr. in the No. 43

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 30 minutes beginning at 5: 30 p.m ET and recaps the big storylines from Sunday’s Cup race at Dover, won by Jimmie Johnson.

Marty Snider hosts with Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett in NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

· The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover provided lots of interesting storylines from the weekend. We will talk about Jimmie Johnson’s milestone victory as he ties his boyhood hero Cale Yarborough. We’ll discuss whether or not overtime has a place in NASCAR. Plus, we’ll hear from Kyle Larson, who had a career high in laps led only to finish second on Sunday.

· Only 26 more days until Daytona! We start the countdown to NBC Sports’ coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series and take a look back at Jamie McMurray’s thrilling win over Kyle Busch at Daytona in 2007.

· We also discuss the breaking news that Darrell Wallace Jr. will make his Cup debut this weekend driving the No. 43 Ford in place of the injured Aric Almirola.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

and on Facebook

Roush Fenway Racing to suspend operations on No. 6 Xfinity team after Pocono

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 5, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

Roush Fenway Racing announced that it will suspend operations of the No. 6 Xfinity team after this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway.

The move comes with Darrell Wallace Jr. taking over the No. 43 Cup ride until Aric Almirola returns from injuries suffered in a crash last month at Kansas Speedway. Also, Roush Fenway Racing did not have sponsorship of the No. 6 Xfinity car beyond this weekend.

Roush Fenway Racing stated in a release that the team and Wallace will continue to evaluate any potential opportunities to run Xfinity races this season.

Wallace is fourth in the points heading into Saturday’s race at Pocono. With Wallace out, it will create an opportunity for another driver to make the Xfinity playoffs.

After Pocono, Roush will field only the No. 16 Xfinity team of Ryan Reed.

 and on Facebook

Darrell Wallace Jr. to drive No. 43 at Pocono; first African-American in Cup since 2006

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 5, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

Darrell Wallace Jr. will become the third African-American since 1976 to compete in a NASCAR Cup race, driving the No. 43 Ford for Aric Almirola this weekend at Pocono Raceway, Richard Petty Motorsports announced Monday.

The team stated that Wallace will drive the No. 43 while Almirola recovers from injuries suffered in a crash last month.

“Driving the famed 43 car is an unbelievable opportunity for any race car driver,” Wallace in a release from the team. “With all that Richard Petty has contributed to the sport, I’m honored to start my first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event with this team. I’m incredibly grateful that Ford, Richard Petty Motorsports and Smithfield have the confidence in me to help fill the seat until Aric (Almirola) fully recovers, which is the most important piece of this.

“Moving up to the Monster Energy Series is a tremendous challenge, but I am ready to represent this organization, help the 43 team get the best results possible and prove that I belong at this level.”

Wallace will be the first African-American to start a Cup race in more than a decade. Bill Lester, the last African-American to drive in Cup, competed in two series races in 2006. His last start came June 18, 2006 at Michigan. He finished 32nd.

Other African-Americans who competed in at least one race in NASCAR’s premier series include NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott (1961-1973) , Willy T. Ribbs (1986),  Charlie Scott (1956), Elias Bowie (1955), Randy Bethea (1975) and George Wiltshire (1971, ’75). 

Wendell Scott won one race in 495 starts. Ribbs drove in three races in 1986. His last Cup start was June 15, 1986, at Michigan. He finished 39th. Charlie Scott ran one race. Bowie ran one race. Betheat compete in one race. Wiltshire drove in one race in 1971 and ’75.

Almirola has been out since suffering a T5 compression fracture in a crash May 13. He is expected to be out two to three months. Regan Smith drove for Almirola in the Monster Energy Open, the Coca-Cola 600 and last weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Wallace’s opportunity comes as the 23-year-old’s future seemed in question in the Xfinity Series. His Roush Fenway Racing team had sponsorship set only through this weekend’s race at Pocono. Roush Fenway Racing announced it would suspend the No. 6 Xfinity team after this weekend.

Wallace was visibly upset with failing to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover. After winning a stage, Wallace lost track position on a restart and finished eighth. Wallace leaned against his car after the race on pit road with his head down. Car owner Jack Roush sought to console Wallace. Eventually, Wallace tossed a sports drink bottle as he walked away from the car.

“Heartbreak day,’’ Wallace said a few moments later. “We have one more race left and this one was the one we were going to win, for sure. It just didn’t happen. We can’t get any luck. I got a little sideways on that one restart and it cost us a little bit. It would have been nice to get the $100,000 and bought us our Michigan race that we don’t have.”

Wallace has 83 career Xfinity starts. He has zero wins, six top-five finishes and 34 top 10s.

In the Camping World Truck Series, Wallace had five wins, 14 top fives and 26 top 10s in 44 starts.

“I think he’s very determined and I think that determination has turned into results over the last coupe of months,” 2014 Cup champion Kevin Harvick said of Wallace’s move to Cup. “If you look at where they are performance-wise from the start of the year … he’s definitely earned an opportunity to go out there and try to make something out of it.’’

 and on Facebook

Jimmie Johnson OK after minor form of skin cancer removed from shoulder

3 Comments
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

The day after winning his 83rd NASCAR Cup race, Jimmie Johnson underwent a minor outpatient procedure to have a minor form of skin cancer – Basal Cell Carcinoma – removed from his shoulder.

The procedure won’t impact Johnson’s driving ability and he will pilot his No. 48 Chevrolet this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

The seven-time champion tweeted about the procedure Monday morning.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Basal Cell Carcinoma “often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin, though it can take other forms. Basal cell carcinoma occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck.”

The Mayo Clinic also says Basal Cell Carcinoma is most likely to develop in men over the age of 50. Johnson turns 42 in September.

With his win on Sunday, Johnson tied his childhood hero Cale Yarborough with 83 Cup wins. In victory lane, Johnson even wore a vintage Yarborough racing hat. A day later, Johnson has gotten in touch with the three-time champion to discuss his win.

and on Facebook