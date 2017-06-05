Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

NASCAR might go easier on Kyle Busch’s team for having tire get loose during Dover race

By Nate RyanJun 5, 2017, 8:49 AM EDT

A NASCAR official said it’s possible Kyle Busch’s team could receive lenient punishment for having a tire fall off after a pit stop Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Busch left the pits when his pit crew dropped the jack before his left-rear lug nuts were secured. A similar incident happened to Chase Briscoe in Friday’s truck race.

The NASCAR rulebook calls for four-race suspensions for crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier in the case of a loose wheel because of improper installation, but it also notes safety violations will be handled case by case.

Executive vice president of competition Scott Miller said Monday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR’s The Morning Drive that the perceived lack of intent to fasten five lug nuts on the tire could result in dispensation for those teams.

“It’s possible we will” look at intent, Miller said. “We’ll review everything we have from what we’ve seen so far. It wasn’t trying to go back on the track with two lug nuts. It obviously was human error in both cases. There are a lot of discussions internally on how we’ll rule on that. That process will start later this afternoon.”

The lug nut rule was changed after a spate of loose wheels a little over a year ago. NASCAR also began checking lug nuts postrace, penalizing teams that didn’t fasten five after the final stop.

“It’s fairly obvious when things keep occurring that are either competition or safety related, and you feel you need to ramp up consequences of doing said things,” Miller said. “With wheels and hitting two to three lug nuts on the last pit stop, that’s where rules came from.”

Other topics addressed by Miller:

–There apparently is no consideration of changing the overtime line rule, which Dale Earnhardt Jr. advocated abolishing after it played a role in Sunday’s win by Jimmie Johnson.

“There’s no question about it,” Miller said. “That’s black and white and straightforward. We don’t want the races to end that way, but we put that procedure in place starting last season, and that’s how we do it.

“There was a lot that went into that, a lot of conversation that were had. One of the big considerations was superspeedway racing, and the havoc we typically have on restarts and the green-white-checkered there. It was a way to not have to do that three times at those racetracks. That was a factor, but that wasn’t only the factor…. It’s something we’re always looking at, we don’t like races to end like they did yesterday, but that’s what we’ve got right now, and we’ll continue to look at things like we always do.”

–NASCAR elected to skip using VHT at Dover after consulting with drivers who felt it wasn’t necessary, but the traction compound could be used again after “fairly decent success” at Bristol and Charlotte.

“I think the racetracks are going to have to lend themselves to strongly consider using it,” Miller said. “From talking to lot of drivers, we don’t believe it’s necessary everywhere

“It could come into play in the future at one-lane tracks. Maybe we put it further outside the groove and hopefully that helps to widen the racing groove out and make for better action at tracks that are one lane.”

Long: Another late-race defeat leaves Kyle Larson deflated

By Dustin LongJun 4, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT

DOVER, Del. — Confetti flew through the air, floating from a celebration 75 yards from Kyle Larson.

Instead of being in the middle of hugs and high fives, Larson stood on pit road and tried to reconcile losing another race he seemed to have all but won.

“I run second all the time,’’ Larson lamented. “All the time.’’

It seems that way.

He has been the runner-up in six of the last 14 Cup races, dating back to last year’s season finale at Homestead. It’s an astonishing record but one that is frustrating for so many close calls.

Three times, including Sunday at Dover International Speedway, Larson has finished second to Jimmie Johnson.

“I’m really disappointed,’’ Larson said on pit road. “I’m not going to show any anger like Kyle (Busch).’’

Asked a few minutes later in the media center if this was the biggest disappointment of his career, Larson briefly laughed and said: “That’s a dumb question. No, No, I mean, I’ve had bigger disappointing races, I guess. I don’t know. I mean, it’s disappointing that I didn’t win, but it’s also a positive that we led more than half the race and held off guys on four tires when we had two, and we were at a disadvantage a lot of the times and I was able to hold people off. 

“So I’m disappointed that I didn’t win, but I’m proud of the effort that our team put in and proud of myself for the effort I put in most of the race. Just, yeah, just got to get better.’’

Larson was discouraged by his final restart. He was the leader, chose the outside line — the preferred line — and gave up the win to Johnson, who said in victory lane that he had “the restart of my life.’’

As Johnson celebrated tying Cale Yarborough’s career record of wins, Larson contemplated what went wrong.

Larson spun his tires on the final restart, as he had done throughout the race. Johnson got the lead into the first turn and crossed the overtime line in the middle of the backstretch before the caution came out for a nine-car accident.

The race was over. Johnson was the winner. Larson was second. Again.

“I haven’t had much luck in my NASCAR career,’’ Larson said on pit road. “Gosh, (Johnson)’s the luckiest human being on this planet, but he’s also extremely good and can execute like nobody else.’’

That’s the next step for Larson, who has been fast all season and has many expecting him to be the sport’s next breakout star. He can’t be one of the sport’s next superstars, though, if he doesn’t win.

Keep this in mind. This was Larson’s 124th career Cup start compared to Johnson’s 556th. Johnson has been in more pressure situations with his seven titles and 83 career victories. That includes Johnson’s win in last year’s season finale at Homestead.

Just like Sunday, Johnson beat Larson on the final restart at Homestead. Johnson was on the inside with two laps to go and outran Larson to Turn 1 to win the race and title.

Johnson outfoxed Larson then and beat him again Sunday.

“It’s good to be the leader, but a lot of times you are at a disadvantage being the leader,’’ Larson said. “They can time the restarts better than you. They lag back a little bit. We were both playing games with each other.’’

It is such lessons Larson will learn. If not, he will only face more angst.

“I know he’s hungry,’’ Johnson said of Larson. “I think the wins are going to keep coming for him. They’re never easy when they go away. He’s a great talent.’’

Along with losing a race, what also could hurt Larson is the loss of the five playoff points. Johnson has 15 playoffs points to Larson’s seven (Martin Truex Jr. has a series-high 18 playoff points).

With those points carrying through each round of the playoffs, it could make a difference on who advances.

“Winning is still everything,’’ Johnson said. “That’s where my focus has been. When we get to the end of the year, I’ll start paying attention to points more often, but right now is all about trophies.’’

For Larson, it’s about trophies he doesn’t have.

Dover says fan climbed Turn 4 fence during the race but didn’t cause caution

By Nate RyanJun 4, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Dover International Speedway confirmed that a fan climbed the catchfence of the 1-mile oval in Turn 4 near the end of Sunday’s AAA 400.

The race continued under green while the man climbed to near the top of the fence before climbing back down. A Dover spokesman said the fan was detained by security after descending. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and offensive touching on a law enforcement officer.

He was intoxicated, and is currently being held at the Dover Police Department for at least 8 hours. He then will appear before a magistrate judge to determine bond. USA TODAY Sports reported that Dover police said John Infanti of Greenwood, Del., kicked an officer when taken into custody and faces a felony charge for resisting arrest.

It’s the second time in three years that a fan has climbed the catchfence during a race in NASCAR’s premier series. In the Sept. 6, 2014 race at Richmond International Raceway, a fan was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and being drunk in public after he caused a caution by climbing the fence.

He later received a suspended jail sentence, and Richmond made changes to its fence.

NASCAR declined comment on Sunday’s incident at Dover.

There were multiple postings on Twitter about the fence-climbing.

Here’s the release from Dover International Speedway:

At 4:58 p.m., a white male subject climbed the fence in Turn 4 of the Speedway. He climbed down and was immediately detained by our security firm, CSC, and turned over to the Dover Police Department. A caution was not thrown.

Danica Patrick earns first top-10 finish in two years in Dover Cup race

Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT

After a frustrating start to her 2017 season, something finally went right for Danica Patrick on Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Thanks to pit strategy and late cautions, Patrick placed 10th for her first top-10 finish in more than two years. The last time her No. 10 Ford was in the top 1/4th of the field was when she place eighth in the April 2015 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“A good day for us,” Patrick said of just her fourth lead lap finish this season. “We got a bit lucky with staying out at the right time and catching the yellow flags. It’s the stuff that hasn’t been happening for us all year and it’s just nice to catch some breaks today.”

Entering Sunday’s race, Patrick’s best result in the first 12 events was 17th at Atlanta. She’d been plagued by five DNFs, which is more than she earned in each of the previous three seasons.

“We weren’t the fastest car today, not sure we were a top-10 car,” Patrick said. “A lot of times we have been a 10th-place car and weren’t able to get the finish we needed. I’ll take the lucky days anytime I can because there has been plenty of times where it went the other way.”

Patrick started the race in 31st and her average running spot during the 406-lap event was 22.2. Patrick was responsible for a caution when she spun on Lap 146. Her No. 10 Ford wasn’t damaged in the accident.

Patrick then received the wave around on Lap 197 to get back on the lead lap.

On Lap 331, Patrick and seven other drivers hit pit road after staying out just long enough during a green flag pit sequence before Regan Smith wrecked. It was the same pit sequence in which Ty Dillon took the lead.

“We put scuffs on two or three times on pit stops,” Patrick said. “It was an issue but we saw that all weekend, a lot of yellows. We survived and caught the right breaks when we did. I’ll take it.”

Patrick now has seven top 10s in her Cup career. Her previous best result at the Monster Mile in 10 starts was 13th in this race last year.

Patrick and her Stewart-Haas Racing team now head to Pocono Raceway sitting 30th in the points standings.

and on Facebook

Tire problems plague Joey Logano, David Ragan, others at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 4, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Tire issues plagued several drivers in Sunday’s AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway, including Joey Logano, David Ragan, Landon Cassill and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The No. 38 Ford of Ragan (30th) had a tire problem with two laps remaining in the scheduled distance, causing the caution that set up the overtime finish.

Logano had a problem near the race’s midpoint and finished 25th, one spot ahead of his 26th-place qualifying effort.

Fox reported NASCAR collected tires during the race from the team of runner-up Kyle Larson.

Check out the video above on the tire problems.