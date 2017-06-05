Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Overtime rules reexamined after Dover finish

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT

Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway ended when a caution came out during an overtime finish.

But since Jimmie Johnson had already passed the overtime line halfway down the backstretch, the caution effectively ended the race.

Afterward, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a Periscope video that even though he helped come up with the idea of the overtime line, he believed it should only be used at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

On NASCAR America, Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton shared their thoughts on the rule, which was implemented after how the fall 2015 Talladega race ended.

“I’ll be honest, I wasn’t in favor of (having) it everywhere else, anyway,” Jarrett said. “I think at other race track we could get in enough overtime (restarts) that generally you could finish a race by doing it that way. … Just because someone decides we need to change this, we can’t just make rules and then all of a sudden change.

Said Burton, “I think it’s important to remember how you got here. The reason the overtime line is there is so that NASCAR can roll safety (crews to accidents). … As a fan, I want to see every race end with the checkered flag flying at the start-finish line. As a competitor, the complexity of that is, how many times are you going to do that? Fuel mileage comes into play. A lot of things comes into play. Just remember how we got to where we are.”

NASCAR America: Bubba Wallace to drive No. 43 for first Cup start

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT

Richard Petty Motorsports announced on Monday Darrell Wallace Jr. will drive its. No. 43 Ford until Aric Almirola comes back from injury.

Wallace will make his Cup debut this weekend at Pocono Raceway. He will be the seventh African-American driver to compete in the Cup Series.

NASCAR America analysts Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton reacted to the breaking news.

“I think Bubba Wallace has done a tremendous job in proving that he has the talent to drive these race cars,” Jarrett said. “He’s very aggressive behind the wheel and I think he’ll be a good replacement there to move forward.”

Said Burton, “I think that’s the real challenge for Bubba, is not trying too hard. … I think in this situation, that’s going to be the key. Get in there, have a good time and enjoy it. Don’t try to do more than you’re capable of doing. They’re giving you a shot for a reason. You don’t have to prove to the world you can win Pocono. Prove to the world that you belong.”

NASCAR’s entry lists for Pocono, Texas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

All three of NASCAR’s national series are in action this weekend but they will be racing in two different parts of the country.

The Cup and Xfinity Series go to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania, while the Camping World Truck Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup Series – Axalta presents the Pocono 400

There are 39 cars on the entry list for this race. Richard Petty Motorsports announced Monday Darrell Wallace Jr. will drive its No. 43 Ford in place of the injured Aric Almirola. It will be Wallace’s Cup Series debut.

Corey LaJoie will be back in the No. 83 Toyota for BK Racing after Ryan Sieg drove it at Dover.

Last year, Kurt Busch won this race after leading the final 32 laps and successfully managing his fuel mileage. Chris Buescher won the August race when it was cut short by 22 laps due to fog.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Pocono Green 250

There are 41 cars on the entry list for this race, meaning one car will not qualify for the race. Cup drivers in the race include Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson.

Last year, Larson won this race after it was shortened by rain at Lap 53. Larson led 27 laps before the skies opened up.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Rattlesnake 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

There are only 26 Truck entered into this race. A full field would be 32 trucks. This would be the first race this year without a full field.

The No. 63 Chevrolet and the No. 99 Chevrolet do not have drivers attached to them yet.

Last year, William Byron won his second of a rookie record seven races after leading six of the last 40 laps and fending off Rico Abreu.

Click here for the entry list.

 

NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Dover recap, Darrell Wallace Jr. in the No. 43

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 30 minutes beginning at 5: 30 p.m ET and recaps the big storylines from Sunday’s Cup race at Dover, won by Jimmie Johnson.

Marty Snider hosts with Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett in NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

· The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover provided lots of interesting storylines from the weekend. We will talk about Jimmie Johnson’s milestone victory as he ties his boyhood hero Cale Yarborough. We’ll discuss whether or not overtime has a place in NASCAR. Plus, we’ll hear from Kyle Larson, who had a career high in laps led only to finish second on Sunday.

· Only 26 more days until Daytona! We start the countdown to NBC Sports’ coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series and take a look back at Jamie McMurray’s thrilling win over Kyle Busch at Daytona in 2007.

· We also discuss the breaking news that Darrell Wallace Jr. will make his Cup debut this weekend driving the No. 43 Ford in place of the injured Aric Almirola.

Roush Fenway Racing to suspend operations on No. 6 Xfinity team after Pocono

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 5, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

Roush Fenway Racing announced that it will suspend operations of the No. 6 Xfinity team after this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway.

The move comes with Darrell Wallace Jr. taking over the No. 43 Cup ride until Aric Almirola returns from injuries suffered in a crash last month at Kansas Speedway. Also, Roush Fenway Racing did not have sponsorship of the No. 6 Xfinity car beyond this weekend.

Roush Fenway Racing stated in a release that the team and Wallace will continue to evaluate any potential opportunities to run Xfinity races this season.

Wallace is fourth in the points heading into Saturday’s race at Pocono. With Wallace out, it will create an opportunity for another driver to make the Xfinity playoffs.

After Pocono, Roush will field only the No. 16 Xfinity team of Ryan Reed.

