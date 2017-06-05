NASCAR America: Bubba Wallace to drive No. 43 for first Cup start

Richard Petty Motorsports announced on Monday Darrell Wallace Jr. will drive its. No. 43 Ford until Aric Almirola comes back from injury.

Wallace will make his Cup debut this weekend at Pocono Raceway. He will be the seventh African-American driver to compete in the Cup Series.

NASCAR America analysts Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton reacted to the breaking news.

“I think Bubba Wallace has done a tremendous job in proving that he has the talent to drive these race cars,” Jarrett said. “He’s very aggressive behind the wheel and I think he’ll be a good replacement there to move forward.”

Said Burton, “I think that’s the real challenge for Bubba, is not trying too hard. … I think in this situation, that’s going to be the key. Get in there, have a good time and enjoy it. Don’t try to do more than you’re capable of doing. They’re giving you a shot for a reason. You don’t have to prove to the world you can win Pocono. Prove to the world that you belong.”

