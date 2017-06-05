Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Dover recap, Darrell Wallace Jr. in the No. 43

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 30 minutes beginning at 5: 30 p.m ET and recaps the big storylines from Sunday’s Cup race at Dover, won by Jimmie Johnson.

Marty Snider hosts with Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett in NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

· The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover provided lots of interesting storylines from the weekend. We will talk about Jimmie Johnson’s milestone victory as he ties his boyhood hero Cale Yarborough. We’ll discuss whether or not overtime has a place in NASCAR. Plus, we’ll hear from Kyle Larson, who had a career high in laps led only to finish second on Sunday.

· Only 26 more days until Daytona! We start the countdown to NBC Sports’ coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series and take a look back at Jamie McMurray’s thrilling win over Kyle Busch at Daytona in 2007.

· We also discuss the breaking news that Darrell Wallace Jr. will make his Cup debut this weekend driving the No. 43 Ford in place of the injured Aric Almirola.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

and on Facebook

Roush Fenway Racing to suspend operations on No. 6 Xfinity team after Pocono

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 5, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

Roush Fenway Racing announced that it will suspend operations of the No. 6 Xfinity team after this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway.

The move comes with Darrell Wallace Jr. taking over the No. 43 Cup ride until Aric Almirola returns from injuries suffered in a crash last month at Kansas Speedway. Also, Roush Fenway Racing did not have sponsorship of the No. 6 Xfinity car beyond this weekend.

Roush Fenway Racing stated in a release that the team and Wallace will continue to evaluate any potential opportunities to run Xfinity races this season.

Wallace is fourth in the points heading into Saturday’s race at Pocono. With Wallace out, it will create an opportunity for another driver to make the Xfinity playoffs.

After Pocono, Roush will field only the No. 16 Xfinity team of Ryan Reed.

 and on Facebook

Darrell Wallace Jr. to drive No. 43 at Pocono; first African-American in Cup since 2006

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 5, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

Darrell Wallace Jr. will become the fourth African-American to compete in a NASCAR Cup race, driving the No. 43 Ford for Aric Almirola this weekend at Pocono Raceway, Richard Petty Motorsports announced Monday.

The team stated that Wallace will drive the No. 43 while Almirola recovers from injuries suffered in a crash last month.

“Driving the famed 43 car is an unbelievable opportunity for any race car driver,” Wallace in a release from the team. “With all that Richard Petty has contributed to the sport, I’m honored to start my first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event with this team. I’m incredibly grateful that Ford, Richard Petty Motorsports and Smithfield have the confidence in me to help fill the seat until Aric (Almirola) fully recovers, which is the most important piece of this.

“Moving up to the Monster Energy Series is a tremendous challenge, but I am ready to represent this organization, help the 43 team get the best results possible and prove that I belong at this level.”

Wallace will be the first African-American to start a Cup race in more than a decade. Bill Lester, the last African-American to drive in Cup, competed in two series races in 2006. His last start came June 18, 2006 at Michigan. He finished 32nd.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott and Willy T. Ribbs are the only other African-Americans to race in NASCAR’s premiere series since its debut in 1949.

Scott, who competed from 1961-73, won one race in 495 starts. Ribbs drove in three races in 1986. His last Cup start was June 15, 1986, at Michigan. He finished 39th.

Almirola has been out since suffering a T5 compression fracture in a crash May 13. He is expected to be out two to three months. Regan Smith drove for Almirola in the Monster Energy Open, the Coca-Cola 600 and last weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Wallace’s opportunity comes as the 23-year-old’s future seemed in question in the Xfinity Series. His Roush Fenway Racing team had sponsorship set only through this weekend’s race at Pocono. Roush Fenway Racing announced it would suspend the No. 6 Xfinity team after this weekend.

Wallace was visibly upset with failing to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover. After winning a stage, Wallace lost track position on a restart and finished eighth. Wallace leaned against his car after the race on pit road with his head down. Car owner Jack Roush sought to console Wallace. Eventually, Wallace tossed a sports drink bottle as he walked away from the car.

“Heartbreak day,’’ Wallace said a few moments later. “We have one more race left and this one was the one we were going to win, for sure. It just didn’t happen. We can’t get any luck. I got a little sideways on that one restart and it cost us a little bit. It would have been nice to get the $100,000 and bought us our Michigan race that we don’t have.”

Wallace has 83 career Xfinity starts. He has zero wins, six top-five finishes and 34 top 10s.

In the Camping World Truck Series, Wallace had five wins, 14 top fives and 26 top 10s in 44 starts.

“I think he’s very determined and I think that determination has turned into results over the last coupe of months,” 2014 Cup champion Kevin Harvick said of Wallace’s move to Cup. “If you look at where they are performance-wise from the start of the year … he’s definitely earned an opportunity to go out there and try to make something out of it.’’

 and on Facebook

Jimmie Johnson OK after minor form of skin cancer removed from shoulder

3 Comments
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

The day after winning his 83rd NASCAR Cup race, Jimmie Johnson underwent a minor outpatient procedure to have a minor form of skin cancer – Basal Cell Carcinoma – removed from his shoulder.

The procedure won’t impact Johnson’s driving ability and he will pilot his No. 48 Chevrolet this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

The seven-time champion tweeted about the procedure Monday morning.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Basal Cell Carcinoma “often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin, though it can take other forms. Basal cell carcinoma occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck.”

The Mayo Clinic also says Basal Cell Carcinoma is most likely to develop in men over the age of 50. Johnson turns 42 in September.

With his win on Sunday, Johnson tied his childhood hero Cale Yarborough with 83 Cup wins. In victory lane, Johnson even wore a vintage Yarborough racing hat. A day later, Johnson has gotten in touch with the three-time champion to discuss his win.

and on Facebook

Ty Dillon’s best Cup race yet ends in overtime crash

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT

A week after seeing his brother Austin Dillon win his first Cup race in the Coca-Cola 600, Ty Dillon did what he could to upstage him in Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway.

Though it didn’t work out, the Germain Racing driver produced his best race yet through 31 starts in NASCAR’s premier series.

Dillon and his No. 13 Chevrolet finished 14th after being involved in the overtime crash on the backstretch of the 1-mile track.

The result matches Dillon’s best this season on a non-restrictor plate (Kansas). He finished 13th at Talladega.

Dillon was fourth on the final restart in the outside lane behind Kyle Larson when he got loose exiting Turn 2. His car broke left and got into Ryan Newman, which set off a chain reaction and collected nine cars.

“We had to restart fourth on old tires and I just think the air off (Newman) got me a little loose and they left a bunch of sand there off Turn 2 and as soon as I got loose and hit that sand it was all over,” Dillon said. “I feel bad for all the cars that got torn up, but, really, I don’t know what (Newman) or myself could have done any different to stay out of that crash.”

The accident didn’t dampen Dillon’s mood, who up to that point had produced the best race of the year by a Cup rookie.

Dillon began the day in 21st and his average running spot during the 406-lap race was 15.01.

The 25-year-old driver’s prospects improved on Lap 331. Dillon and seven other cars stayed out just long enough during green flag pit stops to benefit from a caution caused by Regan Smith.

In the pits, Dillon beat Newman, Kyle Larson and Jimmie Johnson out.

Dillon would lead the next 27 laps, which included another restart on Lap 349. Dillon was finally overtaken by Larson on Lap 361 with a pass on the outside.

“To lead laps like that meant a lot to me,” Dillon said. “I’m proud of our effort today. We proved to ourselves as a team that we can run up front with the big boys and just proud of our effort by our GEICO team overall.”

Those 27 laps give Dillon 33 laps led for the year, which leads all Cup rookies. Erik Jones has only led two laps. Daniel Suarez, Gray Gaulding and Corey LaJoie haven’t led any.

Dillon’s 33 laps led also are more than his predecessor, Casey Mears, had in last four seasons driving the No. 13 Chevrolet (24 laps).

After 13 races, Dillon is 22nd in the point standings. Jones and Suarez are 18th and 19th respectively.