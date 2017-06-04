Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Today’s Cup race at Dover: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 4, 2017, 5:30 AM EDT

Joe Gibbs Racing continues to look for its first points win of the season. The Toyotas have been fast this weekend. Will that win come today? Or will Martin Truex Jr. win again? Of course, Jimmie Johnson, who has 10 wins at this track, can never be counted out.

Here are the particulars for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Gordon Ramsay, celebrity chef, will give the command for drivers to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 400 laps (400 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 120. Stage 2 ends on Lap 240. 

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 7:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at 11 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Cassidy Daniels will perform the Anthem at 1:01 p.m. A flyover will be performed by A-10 Warthogs from the 104th Fighter Squadron of the Maryland Air National Guard.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Its coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 12 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 78 degrees at race time with a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Matt Kenseth held off Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott to win this race a year ago. Larson finished second. Elliott was third. Martin Truex Jr. led 187 of 400 laps to win the October race. Kyle Busch was second. Elliott placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

Jimmie Johnson pays tribute to Cale Yarborough with helmet design

Photo courtesy Jimmie Johnson official Twitter page
2 Comments
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson is not anticipating anything Sunday, but if it happens, he’ll be ready.

Johnson enters Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive For Autism race at Dover International Speedway with 82 career NASCAR Cup wins.

He’s one win from tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough for sixth place on the Cup all-time wins list. Yarborough won 83 times in his illustrious career.

While he attempts to win a record 11th time at Dover, Johnson will kind of have Yarborough with him along for the ride. The seven-time NASCAR Cup champ will wear a special helmet during Sunday’s race that honors Yarborough’s legacy:

If Johnson wins Sunday, he likely will need a new helmet for next week’s race at Pocono. NASCAR Hall of Famers Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison are tied for fourth on the all-time wins list with 84 wins.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 

Elliott Sadler still No. 1 in Xfinity Series standings after Dover

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

Elliott Sadler remains atop the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 — also Sadler’s primary sponsor — at Dover International Speedway.

Sadler leads Justin Allgaier by 12 points and William Byron by 57 points.

Darrell Wallace Jr. is fourth, trailing Sadler by 84 points, and Daniel Hemric is fifth, 92 points back.

Click here for the updated Xfinity Series driver standings after Saturday’s race at Dover.

MORE: Larson wins Xfinity race, halfway to weekend sweep at Dover; Byron grabs $100k Dash 4 Cash

MORE: Results of OneMain Financial 200 Xfinity race at Dover

 

Results of OneMain Financial 200 Xfinity race at Dover

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

NASCAR Cup regulars finished 1-2-3 in Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway.

Pole-sitter Kyle Larson dominated for the win, earning his third Xfinity Series victory in six starts this season, while Ryan Blaney finished second and Daniel Suarez placed third.

Xfinity Series regulars finished fourth through ninth – Cole Custer, Ryan Reed, William Byron, Elliott Sadler, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Matt Tifft – while another Cup regular, Ty Dillon, rounded out the top-10.

Click here for the full results rundown.

MORE: Larson wins Xfinity race, halfway to weekend sweep at Dover; Byron grabs $100k Dash 4 Cash

MORE: Elliott Sadler still No. 1 in Xfinity Series standings after Dover

Larson wins Xfinity race, halfway to weekend sweep at Dover; Byron grabs $100k Dash 4 Cash

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

There were two winners in Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway.

The race winner was polesitter Kyle Larson, who dominated by leading 137 of the 200 laps on the Monster Mile. It was Larson’s third Xfinity win this season in six starts. The other wins were at Auto Club Speedway and Richmond.

The other winner was rookie William Byron, who finished sixth to claim the fourth and last $100,000 bonus in the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash series. Byron becomes the third winner in the four-race series, the previous winners being Justin Allgaier (two wins) and Daniel Hemric (one).

MORE: Results of today’s OneMain Financial 200 Xfinity race at Dover

MORE: Elliott Sadler still No. 1 in Xfinity Series standings after Dover

Larson now prepares for what he hopes will be his second weekend sweep of the season with Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive For Autism NASCAR Cup race at Dover. He swept the races at Auto Club Speedway in March.

Saturday’s race had six leaders and seven lead changes, but was slowed by 10 cautions that put almost one-fourth of the race under yellow flag conditions.

Runner-up Ryan Blaney gave Larson a run for his money in the closing laps, but could not catch him. Daniel Suarez had a strong third-place finish, followed by Cole Custer and Ryan Reed.

Sixth through 10th were Byron, Elliott Sadler, Darrell Wallace Jr., Matt Tifft and Ty Dillon.

A number of drivers were knocked out of the race by wrecks, including Austin Dillon and Timmy Hill. Erik Jones lost his motor midway through the race.

Larson won the first stage. Wallace won the second stage.

HOW LARSON WON: One word describes Larson’s win, dominant. He led from the pole, won Stage 1 and then rallied in the final stage for the win. Now he goes for the weekend sweep in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD DAY: Ryan Blaney gave it all he could, but just didn’t have quite as strong of a car as Larson,. Blaney finished second. William Byron also had a stellar day, earning the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus by finishing sixth.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Austin Dillon wrecked, Erik Jones had a motor let go on him and several other drivers were involved in a number of wrecks that resulted in 10 cautions on the day.

NOTABLE: Ryan Reed’s fifth-place finish was his second top-five of the season. It marks the first time in his four years in the series he’s had more than one top-five finish in a year. … In post-race inspection, it was found that the No. 19 Toyota of Matt Tifft had one unsecured lug nut, which could result in a penalty. There were no other issues in inspection.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: ““Heartbreak day. We have one more race left and this one was the one we were going to win, for sure. It just didn’t happen. We can’t get any luck. I got a little sideways on that one restart and it cost us a little bit. It would have been nice to get the $100,000 and bought us our Michigan race that we don’t have.” – eighth-place finisher Darrell Wallace Jr.

WHAT’S NEXT: Pocono Green 250, at 1 p.m. ET on June 10 at Pocono Raceway.

Follow @JerryBonkowski