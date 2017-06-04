Staff picks for Dover Cup race

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joe Gibbs Racing continues to look for its first points win of the season. The Toyotas have been fast this weekend. Will that win come today? Or will Martin Truex Jr. win again? Of course, Jimmie Johnson, who has 10 wins at this track, can never be counted out.

Here are the particulars for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Gordon Ramsay, celebrity chef, will give the command for drivers to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 400 laps (400 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 120. Stage 2 ends on Lap 240.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 7:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at 11 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Cassidy Daniels will perform the Anthem at 1:01 p.m. A flyover will be performed by A-10 Warthogs from the 104th Fighter Squadron of the Maryland Air National Guard.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Its coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 12 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 80 degrees at race time with a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Matt Kenseth held off Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott to win this race a year ago. Larson finished second. Elliott was third. Martin Truex Jr. led 187 of 400 laps to win the October race. Kyle Busch was second. Elliott placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup