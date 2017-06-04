Martin Truex Jr. wins first Dover stage for seventh stage victory of season

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Martin Truex Jr. won the first stage of the AAA Drive for Autism 400 after leading 68 laps at Dover International Speedway.

Truex, who won at Dover last fall, now has seven stage wins this year to lead the Cup Series.

Making up the top 10 after 120 laps: Truex, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez.

The first of five cautions in the stage was on Lap 16 for a spin in Turn 1 by Ryan Sieg, driving the No. 83 Toyota in his Cup debut.

During the pit sequence, pole-sitter Kyle Busch lost his left-rear tire leavin the pits after a miscue with the tire changer. After suffering damage to the left rear of the No. 18 Toyota, Busch restarted 34th and made his way back to the top 10.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who stayed out under the first caution, brought out the second caution on Lap 47 when he lost a tire and hit the wall entering Turn 3.

Stenhouse brought out the third caution when he lost his right-front tire again on Lap 62 and hit the wall out of Turn 4, ending his day. It’s his first DNF since the Daytona 500.

When the race went back to green on Lap 66, Kurt Busch restarted second and got loose in Turn 2. He spun and took out Brad Keselowski, ending his day. It’s Keselowski’s third DNF and second in a row.

Kurt Busch’s race ended 30 laps later when he lost his left-rear tire, spun and backed hard into the Turn 1 wall.

Clint Bowyer exited the race during the caution with an oil leak.

The second stage will end on Lap 240 of 400.