Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. maintains lead in regular-season, playoff points

Leave a comment
By Nate RyanJun 4, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. remained atop the points standings in NASCAR’s premier series with two stage wins and a third-place finish at Dover International Speedway.

The Furniture Row Racing driver is nine points ahead of Kyle Larson, who finished second Sunday, through 13 of 26 races in the regular season.

Raising his stage win total to eight, Truex leads the series with 18 playoff points, three ahead of Jimmie Johnson, who picked up five points with his victory Sunday.

Click here for the points standings after Dover.

Results, stats for Sunday’s AAA 400 Cup race at Dover International Speedway

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nate RyanJun 4, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson won the AAA 400 in a wild finish Sunday at Dover International Speedway, the 11th victory at the 1-mile oval for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

The seven-time series champion passed Kyle Larson on a restart in overtime and held on for his 83rd career victory, tying Cale Yarborough on the all-time winner’s list in NASCAR’s premier series.

Larson, who led a race-high 241 laps, was second, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman and Chase Elliott.

Click here for full results from Sunday at Dover.

 

Big wreck on last lap at Dover as Jimmie Johnson ties Yarborough with 83rd win

1 Comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 4, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT

After a restart on the fifth lap of overtime in Sunday’s AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway, a major wreck occurred involving several cars.

Race leader Jimmie Johnson had passed the overtime line on the backstretch before the yellow flag, securing his 83rd victory that tied him with Cale Yarborough for sixth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list.

Among drivers involved in the wreck were Ty Dillon, Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne, A.J. Allmendinger, Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Trevor Bayne and Cole Whitt.

We’ll have video of the incident and more details shortly. Please check back soon.

 

Jimmie Johnson wins at Dover, big wreck during overtime finish

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson outran Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. on an overtime restart and was declared the winner of the Cup race at Dover International Speedway after a large wreck unfolded on the backstretch.

It’s Johnson’s third win of the year and his 83rd Cup win, tying him with childhood hero Cale Yarborough.

“I never thought I would end up here in NASCAR as a kid racing out in the dirt out in Southern California,” Johnson told Fox Sports 1. “To be here to tie him at 83 wins … Cale, you’re the man. Thank you for all that you’ve done for the sport. … This is an amazing day.”

Johnson finished his Victory Lane interview by donning a vintage Cale Yarborough racing hat.

The win comes after Johnson had to start the day in last for a gear change.

“The conditions were really tough today,” Johnson said. “I think everybody struggled with balance, corner entry was very uncomfortable for the cars. Mine was decent. Once I got to the top two or three I just couldn’t charge the corner hard enough to catch anybody and put a competitive pass on them. I got the restart of my life there at the end. I was able to just beat the (Larson) through (Turns) 1 and 2 and I guess make it to that line on the back straightaway before the yellow came out.”

Johnson started second on the overtime restart and had completed the pass of Kyle Larson by Turn 1. Johnson had crossed the overtime line when the nine-car wreck began halfway down the backstretch.

Involved in the crash were:  Jamie McMurray, Austin Dillon, Trevor Bayne, Kasey Kahne, Clint Bowyer, AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Newman, Cole Whitt and Erik Jones.

Filling out the top five were Larson, Truex, Newman and Chase Elliott.

Johnson’s win is his 11th at Dover International Speedway.

Stage 1 winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Stage 2 winner: Truex

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Rookie Ty Dillon led 27 laps late in the race after beating Johnson and Ryan Newman out of the pits in the middle of the final stage. He placed 14th … Danica Patrick finished 10th for her best result this year and her first top 10 since the April 2015 race at Bristol  … A week after his Coke 600 win, Austin Dillon finished 12th … Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 11th for his third best result of the year … Chase Elliott’s finish in fifth is his best result in five races. He placed 24th or worse in four straight races.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Pole-sitter Kyle Busch lost a tire on his first pit stop and restarted from the rear from the field. After driving back to the top five, a loose tire forced him to pit. He finished 16th … Right-front tires: the loss of this tire caused accidents or problems for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano, Landon Cassill, Regan Smith, David Ragan and Erik Jones … Ryan Blaney finished 32nd after he broke an axle during his pit stop at the end of Stage 2. That’s the second time it’s happened to Blaney this season … Brad Keselowski wrecked out for his third DNF of year and second in a row … Kurt Busch wrecked out with his first DNF since Martinsville.

NOTABLE: Kyle Larson has finished second five times this year. He has three top fives and five top 10s in seven Dover starts … Johnson joins Richard Petty (four tracks) and Darrell Waltrip (two tracks) as the third driver to win more than 10 times on a single track.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “He did a good job. He’s a seven-time champion for a reason. He’s got a golden horseshoe somewhere; and he’s really good at executing. So, I’ve just got to get better at that.” – Kyle Larson after finishing second to Jimmie Johnson.

WHAT’S NEXT: Axalta Presents the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway, 3 p.m. ET on June 11 on Fox Sports 1.

 

Martin Truex Jr. continues Dover domination by winning second stage

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. won the second stage of the Cup race at Dover International Speedway, his second stage victory Sunday.

Truex has led 99 of the race’s first 240 laps. He took the lead from Kyle Larson on Lap 212.

Larson has led 115 laps of the scheduled 400 laps.

It’s the eighth stage win of the season for Truex, who has compiled 18 playoff points. The Furniture Row Racing driver leads the standings for regular-season and playoff points.

The top 10 after two stages: Truex, Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Busch, Larson, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Kasey Kahne.

The first caution of the stage and the sixth of the race was for Danica Patrick spinning on Lap 146 without contact.

On Lap 194, Joey Logano brought out the seventh caution when he lost his right-front tire and hit the Turn 3 wall. He is four laps down in 32nd.

On Lap 219, Landon Cassill lost a right-front tire and hit the Turn 2 wall for the eighth caution. He is 34th, six laps down.

After going to the garage in the first stage for an oil leak, Clint Bowyer is back in the race. He finished the second stage in 36th, 17 laps down.