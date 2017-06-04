Martin Truex Jr. continues Dover domination by winning second stage

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Martin Truex Jr. won the second stage of the Cup race at Dover International Speedway for his second stage win of the day.

Truex has led 99 of the race’s first 240 laps. He assumed the lead after passing Kyle Larson on Lap 212.

Larson has led 115 laps of the scheduled 400 laps.

The top 10 after two stages: Truex, Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Busch, Larson, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Kasey Kahne.

The first caution of the stage and the sixth of the race was for Danica Patrick spinning on Lap 146. She did not hit anything.

On Lap 194, Joey Logano brought out the seventh caution when he lost his right-front tire and hit the Turn 3 wall. He runs in 32nd, four laps down.

On Lap 219, Landon Cassill lost a right-front tire and hit the Turn 2 wall for the eighth caution of the race. He is 34th, six laps down.

After going to the garage in the first stage for an oil leak, Clint Bowyer is back in the race. He finished the second stage in 36th, 17 laps down.