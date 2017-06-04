Martin Truex Jr. continues Dover domination by winning second stage

Martin Truex Jr. won the second stage of the Cup race at Dover International Speedway for his second stage win of the day.
Truex has led 99 of the race’s first 240 laps. He assumed the lead after passing Kyle Larson on Lap 212.
Larson has led 115 laps of the scheduled 400 laps.
The top 10 after two stages: Truex, Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Busch, Larson, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Kasey Kahne.
The first caution of the stage and the sixth of the race was for Danica Patrick spinning on Lap 146. She did not hit anything.
On Lap 194, Joey Logano brought out the seventh caution when he lost his right-front tire and hit the Turn 3 wall. He runs in 32nd, four laps down.
On Lap 219, Landon Cassill lost a right-front tire and hit the Turn 2 wall for the eighth caution of the race. He is 34th, six laps down.
After going to the garage in the first stage for an oil leak, Clint Bowyer is back in the race. He finished the second stage in 36th, 17 laps down.
Martin Truex Jr. won the first stage of the AAA Drive for Autism 400 after leading 68 laps at Dover International Speedway.
Truex, who won at Dover last fall, now has seven stage wins this year to lead the Cup Series.
Making up the top 10 after 120 laps: Truex, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez.
The first of five cautions in the stage was on Lap 16 for a spin in Turn 1 by Ryan Sieg, driving the No. 83 Toyota in his Cup debut.
During the pit sequence, pole-sitter Kyle Busch lost his left-rear tire leavin the pits after a miscue with the tire changer. After suffering damage to the left rear of the No. 18 Toyota, Busch restarted 34th and made his way back to the top 10.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who stayed out under the first caution, brought out the second caution on Lap 47 when he lost a tire and hit the wall entering Turn 3.
Stenhouse brought out the third caution when he lost his right-front tire again on Lap 62 and hit the wall out of Turn 4, ending his day. It’s his first DNF since the Daytona 500.
When the race went back to green on Lap 66, Kurt Busch restarted second and got loose in Turn 2. He spun and took out Brad Keselowski, ending his day. It’s Keselowski’s third DNF and second in a row.
Kurt Busch’s race ended 30 laps later when he lost his left-rear tire, spun and backed hard into the Turn 1 wall.
Clint Bowyer exited the race during the caution with an oil leak.
The second stage will end on Lap 240 of 400.
In just 30 laps, Kurt Busch went from being relatively lucky to finished done early in Sunday’s AAA Drive For Autism 400 at Dover International Speedway.
Busch’s No. 41 Ford got loose on a restart heading into Turn 1 of Lap 65 and slid into Brad Keselowski‘s No. 2 Ford. Keselowski suffered the major brunt of the incident
But on Lap 95, Busch seemed to suffer a tire malfunction that stemmed from a vibration, causing him to spin and slam the wall. The impact destroyed the back half of his car.
“The car was great,” Busch said to Fox Sports 1. “I went down into (Turn) 1 and trusted it to stick, and it just went loose on me, and it shot up the track and clipped Brad, ruined Brad’s day. The driver just messed up.
“Then the vibration I had, I should have pitted. You make two quick mistakes and your day is done in this game.”
For the second week in a row, Brad Keselowski has exited a race early — and through no fault of his own.
On a restart on Lap 65, Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson were on the front row. As the field entered Turn 1, Busch’s No. 41 Ford got loose and collected Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford, sending Keselowski into the outside wall and sustaining major damage.
“I don’t know what the hell happened there,” Keselowski said on his team radio. The Team Penske driver was running fourth in the race at the time of the impact.
Keselowski took his car to the garage, ending his race because of an accident that wasn’t his making for the second consecutive week. At last week’s Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, Keselowski ran into Chase Elliott, who slowed suddenly after hitting debris left by an engine failure for Jeffrey Earnhardt.
“I don’t know if it was Kurt’s fault, just one of them racing deals,” Keselowski said. “We line-up double-file and somebody got loose and just took us out. What a bummer. Just one of them racing deals.”
Busch made repairs to return but wrecked again.
After climbing from his destroyed car, Busch told FS1, “I went down into (Turn) 1 and trusted it to stick, and it just went loose on me, and it shot up the track and clipped Brad, ruined Brad’s day. The driver just messed up.”
Kyle Busch‘s team could face major penalties following an incident on Lap 19 of the AAA Drive For Autism 400 at Dover International Speedway.
Busch, who started from the pole, pitted for four tires and fuel under yellow after a spin by Ryan Sieg, who was making his NASCAR Cup debut.
His crew dropped the jack before the left-rear tire’s lug nuts were tightened. Busch left on the jack dropping, and the left-rear tire quickly fell off after he exited the pits. He managed to drive the car on three tires around the track back to the pits but sustained minor damage to the left rear of his No. 18 Toyota Camry.
Busch’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, along with the tire carrier Kenny Barber and tire changer Jake Seminara are subject to a major penalty according to the NASCAR Cup Rule Book. Per Section 12.5.2.6.3.c, all three could face a four-race suspension for the pit road mistake.
This marks the second time such an incident occurred this weekend. In Friday’s Truck Series race, Brad Keselowski Racing suffered a similar incident when Chase Briscoe pulled away and the tire came off his truck. His crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier could suffer four-week suspensions when NASCAR announces weekly decides on penalties this week.
Even Briscoe was flummoxed when he saw what happened to Busch.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier also expressed amazement.
