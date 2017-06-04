Kurt Busch gets loose, collects Brad Keselowski in Dover Cup race

For the second week in a row, Brad Keselowski has exited a race early — and through no fault of his own.

On a restart on Lap 65, Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson were on the front row. As the field entered Turn 1, Busch’s No. 41 Ford got loose and collected Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford, sending Keselowski into the outside wall and sustaining major damage.

“I don’t know what the hell happened there,” Keselowski said on his team radio. The Team Penske driver was running fourth in the race at the time of the impact.

Keselowski took his car to the garage, ending his race because of an accident that wasn’t his making for the second consecutive week. At last week’s Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, Keselowski ran into Chase Elliott, who slowed suddenly after hitting debris left by an engine failure for Jeffrey Earnhardt.

“I don’t know if it was Kurt’s fault, just one of them racing deals,” Keselowski said. “We line-up double-file and somebody got loose and just took us out. What a bummer. Just one of them racing deals.”

Busch made repairs to return but wrecked again.

After climbing from his destroyed car, Busch told FS1, “I went down into (Turn) 1 and trusted it to stick, and it just went loose on me, and it shot up the track and clipped Brad, ruined Brad’s day. The driver just messed up.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski