Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

Jimmie Johnson to start at rear of field after gear change

By Dustin LongJun 4, 2017, 8:38 AM EDT

Dover, Del.  — Reigning series champion Jimmie Johnson will start at the rear of the 39-car field after a gear change, NASCAR announced Sunday morning.

He was to have started 14th.

Johnson has won a record 10 races at Dover International Speedway. His last Dover victory was in this event in 2015.

He enters today’s race eighth in the points.

Today’s Cup race at Dover: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 4, 2017, 5:30 AM EDT

Joe Gibbs Racing continues to look for its first points win of the season. The Toyotas have been fast this weekend. Will that win come today? Or will Martin Truex Jr. win again? Of course, Jimmie Johnson, who has 10 wins at this track, can never be counted out.

Here are the particulars for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Gordon Ramsay, celebrity chef, will give the command for drivers to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 400 laps (400 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 120. Stage 2 ends on Lap 240. 

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 7:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at 11 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Cassidy Daniels will perform the Anthem at 1:01 p.m. A flyover will be performed by A-10 Warthogs from the 104th Fighter Squadron of the Maryland Air National Guard.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Its coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 12 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 80 degrees at race time with a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Matt Kenseth held off Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott to win this race a year ago. Larson finished second. Elliott was third. Martin Truex Jr. led 187 of 400 laps to win the October race. Kyle Busch was second. Elliott placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

Jimmie Johnson pays tribute to Cale Yarborough with helmet design

Photo courtesy Jimmie Johnson official Twitter page
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson is not anticipating anything Sunday, but if it happens, he’ll be ready.

Johnson enters Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive For Autism race at Dover International Speedway with 82 career NASCAR Cup wins.

He’s one win from tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough for sixth place on the Cup all-time wins list. Yarborough won 83 times in his illustrious career.

While he attempts to win a record 11th time at Dover, Johnson will kind of have Yarborough with him along for the ride. The seven-time NASCAR Cup champ will wear a special helmet during Sunday’s race that honors Yarborough’s legacy:

If Johnson wins Sunday, he likely will need a new helmet for next week’s race at Pocono. NASCAR Hall of Famers Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison are tied for fourth on the all-time wins list with 84 wins.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 

Elliott Sadler still No. 1 in Xfinity Series standings after Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

Elliott Sadler remains atop the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 — also Sadler’s primary sponsor — at Dover International Speedway.

Sadler leads Justin Allgaier by 12 points and William Byron by 57 points.

Darrell Wallace Jr. is fourth, trailing Sadler by 84 points, and Daniel Hemric is fifth, 92 points back.

Click here for the updated Xfinity Series driver standings after Saturday’s race at Dover.

Results of OneMain Financial 200 Xfinity race at Dover

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

NASCAR Cup regulars finished 1-2-3 in Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway.

Pole-sitter Kyle Larson dominated for the win, earning his third Xfinity Series victory in six starts this season, while Ryan Blaney finished second and Daniel Suarez placed third.

Xfinity Series regulars finished fourth through ninth – Cole Custer, Ryan Reed, William Byron, Elliott Sadler, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Matt Tifft – while another Cup regular, Ty Dillon, rounded out the top-10.

Click here for the full results rundown.

