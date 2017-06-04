Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

Danica Patrick earns first top-10 finish in two years in Dover Cup race

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT

After a frustrating start to her 2017 season, something finally went right for Danica Patrick on Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Thanks to pit strategy and late cautions, Patrick placed 10th for her first top-10 finish in more than two years. The last time her No. 10 Ford was in the top 1/4th of the field was when she place eighth in the April 2015 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“A good day for us,” Patrick said of just her fourth lead lap finish this season. “We got a bit lucky with staying out at the right time and catching the yellow flags. It’s the stuff that hasn’t been happening for us all year and it’s just nice to catch some breaks today.”

Entering Sunday’s race, Patrick’s best result in the first 12 events was 17th at Atlanta. She’d been plagued by five DNFs, which is more than she earned in each of the previous three seasons.

“We weren’t the fastest car today, not sure we were a top-10 car,” Patrick said. “A lot of times we have been a 10th-place car and weren’t able to get the finish we needed. I’ll take the lucky days anytime I can because there has been plenty of times where it went the other way.”

Patrick started the race in 31st and her average running spot during the 406-lap event was 22.2. Patrick was responsible for a caution when she spun on Lap 146. Her No. 10 Ford wasn’t damaged in the accident.

Patrick then received the wave around on Lap 197 to get back on the lead lap.

On Lap 331, Patrick and seven other drivers hit pit road after staying out just long enough during a green flag pit sequence before Regan Smith wrecked. It was the same pit sequence in which Ty Dillon took the lead.

“We put scuffs on two or three times on pit stops,” Patrick said. “It was an issue but we saw that all weekend, a lot of yellows. We survived and caught the right breaks when we did. I’ll take it.”

Patrick now has seven top 10s in her Cup career. Her previous best result at the Monster Mile in 10 starts was 13th in this race last year.

Patrick and her Stewart-Haas Racing team now head to Pocono Raceway sitting 30th in the points standings.

and on Facebook

Dover says fan climbed Turn 4 fence during the race but didn’t cause caution

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nate RyanJun 4, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Dover International Speedway confirmed that a fan climbed the catchfence of the 1-mile oval in Turn 4 near the end of Sunday’s AAA 400.

The race continued under green while the man climbed to near the top of the fence before climbing back down. A Dover spokesman said the fan was detained by security after descending. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and offensive touching on a law enforcement officer.

He was intoxicated, and is currently being held at the Dover Police Department for at least 8 hours. He then will appear before a magistrate judge to determine bond.

It’s the second time in three years that a fan has climbed the catchfence during a race in NASCAR’s premier series. In the Sept. 6, 2014 race at Richmond International Raceway, a fan was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and being drunk in public after he caused a caution by climbing the fence.

He later received a suspended jail sentence, and Richmond made changes to its fence.

NASCAR declined comment on Sunday’s incident at Dover.

There were multiple postings on Twitter about the fence-climbing.

Here’s the release from Dover International Speedway:

At 4:58 p.m., a white male subject climbed the fence in Turn 4 of the Speedway. He climbed down and was immediately detained by our security firm, CSC, and turned over to the Dover Police Department. A caution was not thrown.

Tire problems plague Joey Logano, David Ragan, others at Dover

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 4, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Tire issues plagued several drivers in Sunday’s AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway, including Joey Logano, David Ragan, Landon Cassill and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The No. 38 Ford of Ragan (30th) had a tire problem with two laps remaining in the scheduled distance, causing the caution that set up the overtime finish.

Logano had a problem near the race’s midpoint and finished 25th, one spot ahead of his 26th-place qualifying effort.

Fox reported NASCAR collected tires during the race from the team of runner-up Kyle Larson.

Check out the video above on the tire problems.

Here’s what drivers said after Sunday’s AAA 400 at Dover

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 4, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

Here’s what many of the drivers had to say after Sunday’s AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway:

Jimmie Johnson – WINNER: “I never thought I would end up here in NASCAR as a kid racing in the dirt out in Southern California. I was a big Cale Yarborough fan. … To be here and tie him at 83 wins is amazing. We just got the tribute helmet. I wasn’t sure how quickly we’d be, or if we’d be able to go there, and get it done. But, Cale, you’re the man. Thank you for all you have done for our sport. I was such a fan and it’s been an amazing journey along the way. It was a huge honor to tie him with 3 consecutive championships a few years back and then to be here at 83 wins and a day where things played out in such an awkward and weird fashion, just very happy that we’ve got it done.”

Kyle Larson – Finished second: “(Johnson) did what he had to do to get the best launch that he did. We were both playing games a little bit. He just took off better than I did. I wasn’t really complaining about the restart. He did a good job. He’s a seven-time champion for a reason. He’s got a golden horseshoe somewhere, and he’s really good at executing. So, I’ve just got to get better at that. We had a dominant car all day. We had a couple of runs where we got off; maybe some bad tires or something. But we were able to rebound from those struggles.”

Martin Truex Jr. – Finished third: “We had a good day. We had a good car and just got caught by that caution when we pitted and lost our shot at the win. I don’t know that we had the best car, but we had a good car for sure and the 42 (Kyle Larson), the 48 (Jimmie Johnson) and us – I think we were all so close. Whoever it seemed like got out front was the best, but all in all, you know, it was a good day. Just not the finish we hoped for, but still when you’re this disappointed with third, it speaks volumes about your team and where you’re at and what’s going on. … I don’t have enough fingers and toes to count how many times I almost wrecked by myself, so it was a lot of fun. It was a challenge.”

Ryan Newman – Finished fourth: “Yeah, I’m not really sure exactly what happened there off of (Turn) 2. I know (teammate Ty Dillon) washed up, but I don’t know if he kind of hit the fence and came back down into me or I ran into him. It was just so tight. I had another car on my quarter-panel, but either way it was a hard fought top five for our Caterpillar Chevrolet. That was the toughest top five I’ve had in a long time, so we’ve got some work to do.”

Chase Elliott – Finished fifth: “I don’t exactly know what happened between all those guys, but our NAPA Chevy was solid all day. It wasn’t as good as some of those other guys, but we made a lot of gains from I think where we were yesterday. We got up inside the top five there at one point and got stuck back around 10th at one point too.  So, up and down for sure.”

DANIEL SUÁREZ – Finished sixth: “I think it was good. Like everything, ups and downs. In the beginning, we were okay and then later on we were pretty bad. We were able to make some adjustments and get back to a top-10. I feel like we had a top-10 car and we ended up right there. I think the entire team is making process and that’s for sure and I’m very proud of that and we just have to keep working and keep moving in the same direction.”

Jamie McMurray – Finished seventh: “Overall a really good day for us. We qualified bad and I had a really hard time overcoming that. The way the pit stalls worked out the No. 20 (Matt Kenseth) lost their pit pick and got stuck in-between me and Jimmie (Johnson) and I had to give up a lot of time on pit road just to give him enough room and make sure everybody had enough room.  That was a big challenge and got us behind all day long.  Overall we had a really good car.”

Denny Hamlin – Finished eighth: “We struggled for the most part – hanging out just outside the top-10. Really didn’t have a fast car to speak of. That’s where we qualified, that’s where we practiced and kind of where we raced. Just got to be a little bit faster and we’ve got to work on our setup. We obviously are – we faded quite a bit on the long runs and that definitely hurt us.”

Kevin Harvick – Finished ninth: “We had a good day with our Jimmy John’s Ford. We just got caught under caution and could never make it back up. We had an okay car and just tried to stay out of trouble all day. Long day. A lot going on out there today.”

Danica Patrick – Finished 10th: “A good day for us. We got a bit lucky with staying out at the right time and catching the yellow flags. It’s the stuff that hasn’t been happening for us all year and it’s just nice to catch some breaks today. We weren’t the fastest car today, not sure we were a top-10 car. A lot of times we have been a 10th-place car and weren’t able to get the finish we needed. I’ll take the lucky days anytime I can because there has been plenty of times where it went the other way.”

DALE EARNHARDT, JR. – Finished 11th: “I don’t know what happened at the end there were just cars crashing everywhere. Our car really wasn’t very good all day. We ran around 15th to 20th, we got lucky on staying out on a green flag run there and got some track position and I sped on pit road some fricking how. We have had a lot of speeding penalties this year, so I don’t know what is going on with that, but it was a long day. Not any fun at all.”

TY DILLON – Finished 14th: “Really proud of our Germain Racing team. It’s a lifelong dream. To lead laps (27) like that meant a lot to me. We had to restart fourth on old tires and I just think the air off the No. 31 got me a little loose and they left a bunch of sand there off Turn 2 and as soon as I got loose and hit that sand it was all over (the last lap crash).  I feel bad for all the cars that got torn up. … Proud of our effort today. We proved to ourselves as a team that we can run up front with the big boys.”

David Ragan – Finished 30th: “It’s disappointing to have our day end the way it did so late in the race. We overcame a tire issue earlier in the race Our Overton’s team did a great job making our car better all day. I felt that we were headed for a top-20 finish until we had the wreck. I’m glad all the safety stuff worked. That was a hard hit. We’ll learn from it for when we come back here in the fall.”

Clint Bowyer – Finished 31st: “It looks like the oil tank cracked right by the fitting. A freak deal. It’s a shame. We needed a good race. We had gotten a little bit behind today and then had the freak deal happen. Not our day.”

Paul Menard – Finished 33rd: On the Lap 343 incident he was involved in: “The No. 37 (Chris Buescher) just got loose and wrecked us.”

Regan Smith – Finished 34th: “What a day! It was fun. We worked hard on the Smithfield Ford all day. They guys did nice job adjusting after we go really loose in the middle of the race. We cut a right-front tire. Maybe too much brake on my part. I’m not really sure. The team did a nice job all week. We struggled early in the week but got me comfortable in the car. It was fun. Just thankful to get the chance to drive this car the last few weeks.”

Landon Cassill – Finished 36th: “I thought we were improving all day. I was really happen how the car was running on the last run. We got the wave around and was going to benefit from it. I’m not sure why the right-front tire let go. We weren’t too aggressive as some of the other guys. That’s just how it goes.”

Kurt Busch – Finished 37th: “I got loose on a restart, it’s my bad as a driver. My bad. We had good speed in our car and just couldn’t finish. You can’t make mistakes out here and we did.”

Brad Keselowski – Finished 38th: “Yeah, one of them racing deals. These cars rely so much on aerodynamics. We saw that early with guys being able to stay out on two tires even with a lot of tire wear. I don’t know if it was Kurt’s fault, just one of them racing deals. We line-up double-file and somebody got loose and just took us out. What a bummer. Just one of them racing deals.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Finished 39th: “Our Little Hug Ford was fast and on the move. This track is tough. We saw a few tire issues yesterday after the first run. I’m not sure if I ran over something, we’ll have to take a look at it. I’m looking forward in coming back here in the fall. I feel like we have a good race car and happy with what we learned this weekend.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls for elimination of overtime line except at Daytona and Talladega

Chris Trotman/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nate RyanJun 4, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

After helping lobby for the creation of the overtime line, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is ready to dump the method for ending green-white-checkered finishes.

“I kind of helped come up with that idea, so this is going to be kind of strange, but I think they should get rid of the overtime line at all the racetracks except for Daytona and Talladega,” the 14-time most popular driver said on Periscope after finishing 11th Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson won at Dover by taking the lead from Kyle Larson on an overtime restart. A caution for a multicar wreck occurred just after Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet passed the overtime line in the backstretch.

If the yellow had been thrown before that, NASCAR would have attempted green-white-checkered finishes until the leader crossed the line under green.

“I think we should race it out everywhere,” Earnhardt said. “And no overtime line, just keep on doing green-white-checkereds until you get it right everywhere. And then at Daytona and Talladega, you probably can do something different.”

NASCAR has changed the green-white-checkered rule multiple times since its 2004 debut, adding three attempts at a finish in 2010. The overtime line was introduced before last season, stemming from a controversial finish at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2015.

Earnhardt said the solution at Daytona and Talladega might be to “keep the overtime line or don’t have a green-white-checkered finish at that racetrack.

“Oh well. It’s a damn shame. It’s the way they did it for 50 years, so I think that people would be OK with it. It’s just green-white-checkered at those places are kind of crazy.”

He also offered a few other options.

“Get rid of the (restrictor) plates,” Earnhardt said. “Change engines to a smaller size but no plate. That way cars would get spread out so the green-white-checkered wouldn’t be too bad.

“Or you could have single-file restarts at Daytona and Talladega for green-white-checkered. There are a couple of things you could do. The overtime line was a good idea, but I don’t know about doing it everywhere.”

During the Periscope, in which he was accompanied by drivers Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney, Earnhardt also lamented struggling with his No. 88 Chevrolet.

“I didn’t like the way it drove,” he said. “It handled really good, but after five to 10 laps, it felt like my tires would bounce like basketballs. I really hate that racetrack. I’m not looking forward to going back to Dover, unless they pave it before then, which I don’t think will happen.”

Earnhardt also advocated repaving Bristol Motor Speedway, the other concrete surface on the Cup circuit.