Another late-race defeat leaves Kyle Larson deflated

By Dustin LongJun 4, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT

DOVER, Del. — Confetti flew through the air, floating from a celebration 75 yards from Kyle Larson.

Instead of being in the middle of hugs and high fives, Larson stood on pit road and tried to reconcile losing another race he seemed to have all but won.

“I run second all the time,’’ Larson lamented. “All the time.’’

It seems that way.

He has been the runner-up in six of the last 14 Cup races, dating back to last year’s season finale at Homestead. It’s an astonishing record but one that is frustrating for so many close calls.

Three times, including Sunday at Dover International Speedway, Larson has finished second to Jimmie Johnson.

“I’m really disappointed,’’ Larson said on pit road. “I’m not going to show any anger like Kyle (Busch).’’

Asked a few minutes later in the media center if this was the biggest disappointment of his career, Larson briefly laughed and said: “That’s a dumb question. No, No, I mean, I’ve had bigger disappointing races, I guess. I don’t know. I mean, it’s disappointing that I didn’t win, but it’s also a positive that we led more than half the race and held off guys on four tires when we had two, and we were at a disadvantage a lot of the times and I was able to hold people off. 

“So I’m disappointed that I didn’t win, but I’m proud of the effort that our team put in and proud of myself for the effort I put in most of the race. Just, yeah, just got to get better.’’

Larson was discouraged by his final restart. He was the leader, chose the outside line — the preferred line — and gave up the win to Johnson, who said in victory lane that he had “the restart of my life.’’

As Johnson celebrated tying Cale Yarborough’s career record of wins, Larson contemplated what went wrong.

Larson spun his tires on the final restart, as he had done throughout the race. Johnson got the lead into the first turn and crossed the overtime line in the middle of the backstretch before the caution came out for a nine-car accident.

The race was over. Johnson was the winner. Larson was second. Again.

“I haven’t had much luck in my NASCAR career,’’ Larson said on pit road. “Gosh, (Johnson)’s the luckiest human being on this planet, but he’s also extremely good and can execute like nobody else.’’

That’s the next step for Larson, who has been fast all season and has many expecting him to be the sport’s next breakout star. He can’t be one of the sport’s next superstars, though, if he doesn’t win.

Keep this in mind. This was Larson’s 124th career Cup start compared to Johnson’s 556th. Johnson has been in more pressure situations with his seven titles and 83 career victories. That includes Johnson’s win in last year’s season finale at Homestead.

Just like Sunday, Johnson beat Larson on the final restart at Homestead. Johnson was on the inside with two laps to go and outran Larson to Turn 1 to win the race and title.

Johnson outfoxed Larson then and beat him again Sunday.

“It’s good to be the leader, but a lot of times you are at a disadvantage being the leader,’’ Larson said. “They can time the restarts better than you. They lag back a little bit. We were both playing games with each other.’’

It is such lessons Larson will learn. If not, he will only face more angst.

“I know he’s hungry,’’ Johnson said of Larson. “I think the wins are going to keep coming for him. They’re never easy when they go away. He’s a great talent.’’

Along with losing a race, what also could hurt Larson is the loss of the five playoff points. Johnson has 15 playoffs points to Larson’s seven (Martin Truex Jr. has a series-high 18 playoff points).

With those points carrying through each round of the playoffs, it could make a difference on who advances.

“Winning is still everything,’’ Johnson said. “That’s where my focus has been. When we get to the end of the year, I’ll start paying attention to points more often, but right now is all about trophies.’’

For Larson, it’s about trophies he doesn’t have.

NASCAR America: Overtime rules reexamined after Dover finish

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT

Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway ended when a caution came out during an overtime finish.

But since Jimmie Johnson had already passed the overtime line halfway down the backstretch, the caution effectively ended the race.

Afterward, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a Periscope video that even though he helped come up with the idea of the overtime line, he believed it should only be used at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

On NASCAR America, Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton shared their thoughts on the rule, which was implemented after how the fall 2015 Talladega race ended.

“I’ll be honest, I wasn’t in favor of (having) it everywhere else, anyway,” Jarrett said. “I think at other race track we could get in enough overtime (restarts) that generally you could finish a race by doing it that way. … Just because someone decides we need to change this, we can’t just make rules and then all of a sudden change.

Said Burton, “I think it’s important to remember how you got here. The reason the overtime line is there is so that NASCAR can roll safety (crews to accidents). … As a fan, I want to see every race end with the checkered flag flying at the start-finish line. As a competitor, the complexity of that is, how many times are you going to do that? Fuel mileage comes into play. A lot of things comes into play. Just remember how we got to where we are.”

Watch the video for the full discussion

NASCAR America: Bubba Wallace to drive No. 43 for first Cup start

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT

Richard Petty Motorsports announced on Monday Darrell Wallace Jr. will drive its. No. 43 Ford until Aric Almirola comes back from injury.

Wallace will make his Cup debut this weekend at Pocono Raceway. He will be the seventh African-American driver to compete in the Cup Series.

NASCAR America analysts Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton reacted to the breaking news.

“I think Bubba Wallace has done a tremendous job in proving that he has the talent to drive these race cars,” Jarrett said. “He’s very aggressive behind the wheel and I think he’ll be a good replacement there to move forward.”

Said Burton, “I think that’s the real challenge for Bubba, is not trying too hard. … I think in this situation, that’s going to be the key. Get in there, have a good time and enjoy it. Don’t try to do more than you’re capable of doing. They’re giving you a shot for a reason. You don’t have to prove to the world you can win Pocono. Prove to the world that you belong.”

Watch the video for the full discussion.

NASCAR’s entry lists for Pocono, Texas

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

All three of NASCAR’s national series are in action this weekend but they will be racing in two different parts of the country.

The Cup and Xfinity Series go to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania, while the Camping World Truck Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup Series – Axalta presents the Pocono 400

There are 39 cars on the entry list for this race. Richard Petty Motorsports announced Monday Darrell Wallace Jr. will drive its No. 43 Ford in place of the injured Aric Almirola. It will be Wallace’s Cup Series debut.

Corey LaJoie will be back in the No. 83 Toyota for BK Racing after Ryan Sieg drove it at Dover.

Last year, Kurt Busch won this race after leading the final 32 laps and successfully managing his fuel mileage. Chris Buescher won the August race when it was cut short by 22 laps due to fog.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Pocono Green 250

There are 41 cars on the entry list for this race, meaning one car will not qualify for the race. Cup drivers in the race include Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson.

Last year, Larson won this race after it was shortened by rain at Lap 53. Larson led 27 laps before the skies opened up.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Rattlesnake 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

There are only 26 Truck entered into this race. A full field would be 32 trucks. This would be the first race this year without a full field.

The No. 63 Chevrolet and the No. 99 Chevrolet do not have drivers attached to them yet.

Last year, William Byron won his second of a rookie record seven races after leading six of the last 40 laps and fending off Rico Abreu.

Click here for the entry list.

 

NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Dover recap, Darrell Wallace Jr. in the No. 43

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 30 minutes beginning at 5: 30 p.m ET and recaps the big storylines from Sunday’s Cup race at Dover, won by Jimmie Johnson.

Marty Snider hosts with Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett in NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

· The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover provided lots of interesting storylines from the weekend. We will talk about Jimmie Johnson’s milestone victory as he ties his boyhood hero Cale Yarborough. We’ll discuss whether or not overtime has a place in NASCAR. Plus, we’ll hear from Kyle Larson, who had a career high in laps led only to finish second on Sunday.

· Only 26 more days until Daytona! We start the countdown to NBC Sports’ coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series and take a look back at Jamie McMurray’s thrilling win over Kyle Busch at Daytona in 2007.

· We also discuss the breaking news that Darrell Wallace Jr. will make his Cup debut this weekend driving the No. 43 Ford in place of the injured Aric Almirola.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

