Thirty laps after contact with Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch destroys car in solo wreck

In just 30 laps, Kurt Busch went from being relatively lucky to finished done early in Sunday’s AAA Drive For Autism 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Busch’s No. 41 Ford got loose on a restart heading into Turn 1 of Lap 65 and slid into Brad Keselowski‘s No. 2 Ford. Keselowski suffered the major brunt of the incident

But on Lap 95, Busch seemed to suffer a tire malfunction that stemmed from a vibration, causing him to spin and slam the wall. The impact destroyed the back half of his car.

“The car was great,” Busch said to Fox Sports 1. “I went down into (Turn) 1 and trusted it to stick, and it just went loose on me, and it shot up the track and clipped Brad, ruined Brad’s day. The driver just messed up.

“Then the vibration I had, I should have pitted. You make two quick mistakes and your day is done in this game.”