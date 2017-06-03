Today’s Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ryan Blaney seeks his second consecutive Xfinity Series win, points leader Elliott Sadler looks to bounce back from a 35th-place finish last weekend at Charlotte, and Justin Allgaier vies for this third consecutive top-five finish at Dover International Speedway.

Here are the particulars for today’s Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Jay Levine, CEO of OneMain Financial, will give the command for drivers to start engines at 1:09 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:16 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 6:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at 11:15 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:35 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Brandon Ray will perform the Anthem at 1 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Its coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 71 degrees at race time with a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Erik Jones led 76 of 120 laps to win this event last May. Darrell Wallace Jr. was second. Alex Bowman finished third. Daniel Suarez led 123 of 200 laps to win in October. Ty Dillon was second. Justin Allgaier placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 10:05 a.m.