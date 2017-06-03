Saturday’s schedule at Dover: 2 Cup practices; Xfinity qualifying and race

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DOVER, Del. — Rookie Chase Briscoe’s crew chief, front tire changer and front tire carrier each face the prospect of a four-race suspension after the left front tire rolled off during Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Section 12.5.2.6.3.c of the series rule book states: “Loss of wheel(s) due to improper installation will result in a mandatory minimum four Race suspension of the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier of the lost wheel(s).’’

NASCAR called crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. to meet with series officials after the race.

Hillman said the team had no lug nuts attached to the left front when the jack was dropped, signifying for Briscoe to leave his pit stall, which was closest to pit exit.

“I think the (air) gun was in reverse,’’ Hillman said. “Being in the first stall … you don’t have a chance to stop on pit road and fix it. You’re hollering ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!’ When he stops, the tire came off.’’

Hillman understands the rule and what he likely will face.

“It’s a safety thing,’’ he said. “We’ll see what NASCAR has to say and work through it.’’

Any penalties are expected to be announced next week.

Should NASCAR enact the suspension, Hillman, the tire changer and tire carrier would miss races at Texas Motor Speedway (June 9), Gateway Motorsports Park (June 17), Iowa Speedway (June 23) and Kentucky Speedway (July 6). They’d be eligible to return for the July 19 race at Eldora Speedway.

Briscoe, who started on the pole, finished 12th for Brad Keselowski Racing.

