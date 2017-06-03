Saturday’s schedule at Dover: 2 Cup practices; Xfinity qualifying and race

Saturday marks the middle of the race weekend at Dover International Speedway.
And today’s schedule offers a lot for race fans that will be at the track, watching on TV or listening on the radio.
Along with the final two NASCAR Cup practices before Sunday’s race, the Xfinity Series will have qualifying and the OneMain Financial 200 race at 1 p.m. ET.
Here is today’s schedule shapes up (all times are Eastern):
6:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open
9 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)
10:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)
11:15 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)
12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
1 p.m. – OneMain Financial 200; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Follow @JerryBonkowski
Toyotas took the top four spots for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway.
Kyle Busch won the pole with a lap of 158.954 mph. He’ll be joined on the front row by Martin Truex Jr.
The second row features Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Daniel Suarez and Matt Kenseth, who won this event a year ago. Kyle Larson starts fifth in a Chevrolet. Kurt Busch is the top Ford. He starts sixth.
Click here for Cup starting lineup
Earning his first win of the season, defending Camping World Truck Series champ Johnny Sauter increased his lead in the series’ driver point standings.
Sauter now leads second-ranked Christopher Bell by 52 points. Bell was involved in a Stage 1 wreck in the race that ended his day early, leaving him with a season-worst 25th place finish. Even so, Bell was able to hold on to his second-place position.
Matt Crafton is third in the standings, seven points behind Bell and 59 markers behind Sauter.
Ben Rhodes is fourth, 76 points behind Sauter, and Chase Briscoe is fifth, 83 points back.
Click here for Truck points report
MORE: Johnny Sauter earns first Truck win of season and first career triumph at Dover
MORE: Results from Friday’s Bar Harbor 200 Truck Series race at Dover
It was a day of firsts for Johnny Sauter Friday at Dover International Speedway.
He had never led even one lap, let alone win even once, at the Monster Mile.
Both of those dubious distinctions are no longer, as the Wisconsin native and defending 2016 Truck Series champion led 33 laps en route to his first career Truck triumph at Dover in the Bar Harbor 200.
GMS Racing teammate Kaz Grala, who skipped his high school graduation to compete in today’s race, finished second.
Click here for full results.
MORE: Johnny Sauter earns first Truck win of season and first career triumph at Dover
MORE: Truck Series driver standings after Bar Harbor 200 at Dover
Follow @JerryBonkowski
DOVER, Del. — Rookie Chase Briscoe’s crew chief, front tire changer and front tire carrier each face the prospect of a four-race suspension after the left front tire rolled off during Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway.
Section 12.5.2.6.3.c of the series rule book states: “Loss of wheel(s) due to improper installation will result in a mandatory minimum four Race suspension of the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier of the lost wheel(s).’’
NASCAR called crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. to meet with series officials after the race.
Hillman said the team had no lug nuts attached to the left front when the jack was dropped, signifying for Briscoe to leave his pit stall, which was closest to pit exit.
“I think the (air) gun was in reverse,’’ Hillman said. “Being in the first stall … you don’t have a chance to stop on pit road and fix it. You’re hollering ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!’ When he stops, the tire came off.’’
Hillman understands the rule and what he likely will face.
“It’s a safety thing,’’ he said. “We’ll see what NASCAR has to say and work through it.’’
Any penalties are expected to be announced next week.
Should NASCAR enact the suspension, Hillman, the tire changer and tire carrier would miss races at Texas Motor Speedway (June 9), Gateway Motorsports Park (June 17), Iowa Speedway (June 23) and Kentucky Speedway (July 6). They’d be eligible to return for the July 19 race at Eldora Speedway.
Briscoe, who started on the pole, finished 12th for Brad Keselowski Racing.
and on Facebook