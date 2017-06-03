Kyle Larson takes Xfinity pole for today’s OneMain Financial 200 at Dover

It’s the Kyle and Kyle show this weekend at Dover International Speedway.
On Friday, Kyle Busch grabbed the pole position for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism.
This morning, Kyle Larson won the pole for this afternoon’s OneMain Financial 200 (1 p.m. ET on FS1).
Larson took the top spot for the Xfinity race with a qualifying speed of 157.453 mph. He was the only driver to eclipse the 157 mph barrier.
Ryan Blaney was second-fastest in Xfinity qualifying (156.972 mph), followed by Daniel Suarez (156.917), Erik Jones (156.692) and Brennan Poole (156.270).
Sixth through 10th-place qualifiers were Matt Tifft (156.087), Austin Dillon (156.006), William Byron (155.642), Elliott Sadler (155.521) and Daniel Hemric (155.119).
Kyle Larson continued to look strong in the third and final NASCAR Cup practice of the weekend Saturday at Dover International Speedway.
Larson had the top speed in the Happy Hour practice at 157.411 mph.
Ten-time Dover Cup winner Jimmie Johnson was second-fastest (157.301), followed by the pole-sitter for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism, Kyle Busch (157.246).
Last fall’s winner at Dover, Martin Truex Jr., was fourth-fastest at 157.143 mph, followed by last spring’s winner at Dover, Matt Kenseth (157.143 mph).
Sixth through 10th are Kevin Harvick (157.143), Kurt Busch (also 157.143), Daniel Suarez (157.116), Jamie McMurray (157.781) and Chase Elliott (156.753).
Kyle Busch continues to make a statement this weekend at Dover International Speedway.
After earning the pole Friday for Sunday’s AAA 400, Busch was fastest in Saturday’s first of two NASCAR Cup practices at the one-mile concrete oval.
Busch was the only driver over 158 mph, laying down a field-best lap of 158.040 mph.
Ryan Blaney continued to show speed, recording the second-fastest speed at 157.929 mph, followed by two-time Dover winner Martin Truex Jr. (157.874 mph).
Ten-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson was fourth-fastest at 157.756 mph, and Kurt Busch was fifth-fastest at 157.708 mph.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sixth-fastest (157.673 mph).
Erik Jones, who was seventh-fastest (157.556), was the only driver involved in an incident during the session. Jones spun his No. 77 Toyota but did not make contact with anything and continued on.
DOVER, Del. — Matt Kenseth‘s team lost its pit stall pick for Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway for multiple pre-qualifying inspection failures, NASCAR stated Saturday morning.
NASCAR also stated that the teams of Kenseth, Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson would miss 15 minutes of practice time Saturday morning for multiple pre-qualifying inspection failures. NASCAR did not state how many failures each team had.
Kenseth, who won this race a year ago, qualified fourth and would have had a pick of one of the better pit stalls before the penalty. His team was left with the last available pit stall after the other 38 teams picked their pit stall.
Ryan Blaney seeks his second consecutive Xfinity Series win, points leader Elliott Sadler looks to bounce back from a 35th-place finish last weekend at Charlotte, and Justin Allgaier vies for this third consecutive top-five finish at Dover International Speedway.
Here are the particulars for today’s Xfinity race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Jay Levine, CEO of OneMain Financial, will give the command for drivers to start engines at 1:09 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:16 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 6:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at 11:15 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:35 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Brandon Ray will perform the Anthem at 1 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Its coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 71 degrees at race time with a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST YEAR: Erik Jones led 76 of 120 laps to win this event last May. Darrell Wallace Jr. was second. Alex Bowman finished third. Daniel Suarez led 123 of 200 laps to win in October. Ty Dillon was second. Justin Allgaier placed third.
