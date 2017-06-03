Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson are fastest in final Cup practice at Dover

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson continued to look strong in the third and final NASCAR Cup practice of the weekend Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Larson had the top speed in the Happy Hour practice at 157.411 mph.

Ten-time Dover Cup winner Jimmie Johnson was second-fastest (157.301), followed by the pole-sitter for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism, Kyle Busch (157.246).

Last fall’s winner at Dover, Martin Truex Jr., was fourth-fastest at 157.143 mph, followed by last spring’s winner at Dover, Matt Kenseth (157.143 mph).

Sixth through 10th are Kevin Harvick (157.143), Kurt Busch (also 157.143), Daniel Suarez (157.116), Jamie McMurray (157.781) and Chase Elliott (156.753).

