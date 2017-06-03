Kyle Busch fastest in first of two Saturday Cup practices at Dover

Kyle Busch continues to make a statement this weekend at Dover International Speedway.
After earning the pole Friday for Sunday’s AAA 400, Busch was fastest in Saturday’s first of two NASCAR Cup practices at the one-mile concrete oval.
Busch was the only driver over 158 mph, laying down a field-best lap of 158.040 mph.
Ryan Blaney continued to show speed, recording the second-fastest speed at 157.929 mph, followed by two-time Dover winner Martin Truex Jr. (157.874 mph).
Ten-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson was fourth-fastest at 157.756 mph, and Kurt Busch was fifth-fastest at 157.708 mph.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sixth-fastest (157.673 mph).
Erik Jones, who was seventh-fastest (157.556), was the only driver involved in an incident during the session. Jones spun his No. 77 Toyota but did not make contact with anything and continued on.
DOVER, Del. — Matt Kenseth‘s team lost its pit stall pick for Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway for multiple pre-qualifying inspection failures, NASCAR stated Saturday morning.
NASCAR also stated that the teams of Kenseth, Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson would miss 15 minutes of practice time Saturday morning for multiple pre-qualifying inspection failures. NASCAR did not state how many failures each team had.
Kenseth, who won this race a year ago, qualified fourth and would have had a pick of one of the better pit stalls before the penalty. His team was left with the last available pit stall after the other 38 teams picked their pit stall.
Ryan Blaney seeks his second consecutive Xfinity Series win, points leader Elliott Sadler looks to bounce back from a 35th-place finish last weekend at Charlotte, and Justin Allgaier vies for this third consecutive top-five finish at Dover International Speedway.
Here are the particulars for today’s Xfinity race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Jay Levine, CEO of OneMain Financial, will give the command for drivers to start engines at 1:09 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:16 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 6:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at 11:15 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:35 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Brandon Ray will perform the Anthem at 1 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Its coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 71 degrees at race time with a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST YEAR: Erik Jones led 76 of 120 laps to win this event last May. Darrell Wallace Jr. was second. Alex Bowman finished third. Daniel Suarez led 123 of 200 laps to win in October. Ty Dillon was second. Justin Allgaier placed third.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 10:05 a.m.
The fourth and final segment of the Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash takes place in today’s OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway.
While the $1 million bonus is not available – it would require all four races of the Dash 4 Cash be won by the same driver – there’s still plenty of incentive today.
Justin Allgaier goes for a hat trick of sorts, seeking his third Dash 4 Cash win after capturing wins earlier this season at Phoenix and Richmond. Daniel Hemric won the other Dash 4 Cash race at Bristol.
No matter who wins, the prize will be the same – a cool $100,000.
“It’s the last of the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash races and it’s going to be another fun weekend and fun race,” Allgaier said. “(Dover’s) been a track that’s been good to me.
“We won the heat race last year in the Dash 4 Cash and ran good all day. So if we can go execute the way we’ve been doing up there and find that little bit of grip that we need, we’ll be in good shape and have a good shot at winning the race.”
Here’s how today’s Dash 4 Cash format looks:
* The top two finishing Xfinity Series drivers who have declared for series points in each of today’s first two stages will make up the four-driver Dash 4 Cash field in the race’s final stage.
* Whichever of the four finalists finishes the highest will earn the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.
Saturday marks the middle of the race weekend at Dover International Speedway.
And today’s schedule offers a lot for race fans that will be at the track, watching on TV or listening on the radio.
Along with the final two NASCAR Cup practices before Sunday’s race, the Xfinity Series will have qualifying and the OneMain Financial 200 race at 1 p.m. ET.
Here is today’s schedule shapes up (all times are Eastern):
6:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open
9 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)
10:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)
11:15 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)
12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
1 p.m. – OneMain Financial 200; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
