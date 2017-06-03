Kyle Busch fastest in first of two Saturday Cup practices at Dover

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Busch continues to make a statement this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

After earning the pole Friday for Sunday’s AAA 400, Busch was fastest in Saturday’s first of two NASCAR Cup practices at the one-mile concrete oval.

Busch was the only driver over 158 mph, laying down a field-best lap of 158.040 mph.

Ryan Blaney continued to show speed, recording the second-fastest speed at 157.929 mph, followed by two-time Dover winner Martin Truex Jr. (157.874 mph).

Ten-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson was fourth-fastest at 157.756 mph, and Kurt Busch was fifth-fastest at 157.708 mph.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sixth-fastest (157.673 mph).

Erik Jones, who was seventh-fastest (157.556), was the only driver involved in an incident during the session. Jones spun his No. 77 Toyota but did not make contact with anything and continued on.

Click here for the full practice session speed chart.

Follow @JerryBonkowski